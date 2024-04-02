Aguacate
FOOD
VEGAN SNACKS
- Fala-Tones$8.00
6 Half Moon Hot-Pressed Falafel “Tostones” made from chickpeas, oats and maduros. Topped with pico de gallo, house vinaigrette and side of cilantro mayo May Contain traces of Gluten
- Mushroom Quesadilla$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers. Drizzled with Chipotle Mayo, side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and Cashew Nacho Cheese Sauce. (For Gluten Free Option Add the Gluten Free Tortilla, contains soy)
- Utensils
Eco friendly disposableand conpostable utensils made from wood. Fork and knife.
- Sweet plantains$3.00
Sweet plantains, Maduros
- Plantain chips$4.00
Plantain chips. See our selection of sauces
- Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots and pico de gallo with our house vinaigrette.
- Side of Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Roasted red potatoes with onions and peppers.
VEGAN BREAKFAST
- Aguacate Garden Toast$8.00
Toasted ciabatta bread, Avocado Mash, Sliced Cucumber, Green Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion and Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Grand Rising Burrito Ranchero$12.50
Scrambled "Eggs" made from mung beans, rice, black beans, homestyle potatoes, carrot bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and cashew nacho cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of plantain chips.
- Breakfast Melt$11.50
Vegan scrambled eggs made from mung beans, homemade carrot bacon, vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo. Served on toasted brioche bread and a side of plantain chips.
- French Toast$12.50
Four Slices of Golden Brown Vegan Brioche Bread Served with Fresh Berries and homemade vegan chocolate sauce and Organic Maple Syrup.
- Paradise Smoothie Bowl$12.50
Organic Pitaya, Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Fresh Mint, Topped with Healthy Omega Seeds, Kiwi, Strawberry, Blueberry and Coconut Flakes, Granola (Organic maple syrup, organic oats)
- Acai Smoothie Bowl$12.50
Acai, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries, Kiwi, Healthy Omega Seeds, Coconut Flakes. Granola (Organic maple syrup, organic oats)
VEGAN FARM MEALS
- Vegan Steak Sandwich$13.50
Seitan Beef made from lentils and vital wheat gluten vegan cheddar cheese, potato sticks, mojo mayo, tomato, grilled onions and fresh greens. Served in vegan cuban bread with a side of plantain chips. Contains gluten
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.50
Seitan Beef made from vital wheat gluten and lentils, sliced and grilled with ( onions, peppers and mushrooms) melted vegan cheddar cheese, topped with diced tomatoes and cucumber, cilantro mayo. Served in vegan cuban bread and plantain chips.
- Aguacate S.O.L Burger$13.50
Our Signature Aguacate Sanctuary of Love patty made with (chickpea, walnuts, quinoa, paprika, parsley, onion) Topped with vegan cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onions, avocado mash, pickles and S.O.L. sauce (vegan mayo, organic ketchup, red wine vinegar, herbs de provence, roasted tomatoes, garlic) Served in a warm brioche bun with a side of plantain chips.
- Vegan Pork Sandwich- Pan Con Lechon$12.50
Jackfruit cooked with cuban mojo and onions, topped with raw onions and pickles. Served on toasted vegan cuban bread and mojo mayo. Served with plantain chips. Contains gluten For gluten free option add Gluten Free Burger Bun
- PlanTuna Arepa$10.00
"Plant Tuna" made with jackfruit mixed with vegan mayo, garbanzo beans, diced celery and red onion, kelp flakes. Topped with sliced avocado and tomato. Served in a warm cornmeal arepa with a side of plantain chips. CAN NOT REMOVE MAYO, ONIONS OR CELERY.
- Madurito Burrito$12.50
Jackfruit mixed with vegan mayo, garbanzo beans, diced celery and red onion, sweet plantains, sliced avocado, rice, black beans, tortilla strips, roasted corn and chipotle mayo. Rolled in a warm flour tortilla with a Side of Plantain Chips. Contains Soy
- Eat The Rainbow Wrap$11.50
Homemade Hummus (Garbanzo Beans blended with tahini, lemon and roasted red peppers.) Fresh Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Purple Onions, Red Peppers, pickled red cabbage and tahini Dressing (tahini paste made from sesame seeds, lemon) Wrapped in a homegrown collard green and served with a side salad tossed in poppy seed vinaigrette.
- Cuban Bowl$12.50
Rice, homemade black beans, vegan picadillo (Soy bean protein), pico de gallo, sweet plantains and mojo mayo. Gluten Free Contains Soy
- Super Bowl$13.50
Quinoa, Chickpea, Mung Bean, Lentil and Adzuki Bean Sprouts, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Carrot, Pickled Cabbage and Seeds, Tossed in our House Vinaigrette, Topped with a Falafel and Drizzled with Cilantro Mayo Gluten Free
- Family Size Fun Box$69.00
Great for parties and sharing. 12 bites of our signature vegan steak sandwich. Homemade seitan steak, vegan cheddar cheese, fresh greens, tomato and grilled onions, potato sticks and cilantro mayo. Served on vegan cuban bread. 12 bites of vegan pork sandwich. Jackfruit "lechon" cooked in cuban mojo with onions, pickles and mojo mayo. Served on vegan cuban bread. No substitutions
- House salad$9.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato and onions, shredded carrots and poppy seed vinaigrette.
SAUCES
- Cilantro Mayo$1.00
Cilantro, garlic, Vegan Mayo
- Chipotle Mayo$1.00
Chipotle Peppers, Vegan Mayo, onion, garlic, cilantro.
- Poppy Seed Vinaigrette$1.00
Olive oil, apple cider vinegar, poppy seeds, salt, pepper, dijon mustard, agave.
- Picante Hot Sauce$1.00
Chipotle, onion, lemon juice.
- Mojo mayo$1.00
Vegan Mayo, lime juice, orange juice, parsley, garlic,
- Side of Guac$1.00
Mashed avocados, salt, lime.
- Lemon Tahini Dressing$1.00
Sesame Tahini paste, lemon.
- Cilantro Mayo bottle 8oz$5.55
Homemade Cilantro Mayo, garlic, lime, cilantro.
- Chashew Nacho Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Aguacate SOL Sauce$1.00
vegan mayo, organic ketchup, red wine vinegar, herbs de provence, roasted tomatoes, garlic powder, salt and pepper
VEGAN DESSERTS
- Banana Ice Cream$6.00
Frozen bananas and cinnamon ice cream topped with palm sugar, served on a cup.
- Banana and Chocolate Ice Cream$6.00
Frozen bananas and raw cacao powder ice cream, topped with chocolate chips and served in a cup.
- Cookies and Cream Ice Cream$6.00
Frozen bananas with vegan chocolate sauce, almond milk and crushed oreos ice cream. Served in a cup, topped with crushed oreos. Contains almond Add a Reusable Coconut Bowl!
- Vegan Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Frozen Banana Blended with Avocado, Lime, Vanilla, Topped with Granola and Fresh Fruit
- Fruit Salad$6.00
8 Oz Cup of Fresh Cut Banana, Strawberry, Kiwi, Blueberry, Agave and Lemon
DRINK
SMOOTHIES 16 oz
- Namaste$8.50
16 oz - Orange Juice, Sweet coconut water, banana and Indian spices.
- Awakened Monkey$8.50
16 oz - Banana, coffee, peanut butter, organic sweet coconut water, cocoa, cinnamon. Contains nuts
- The Gratitude Smoothie$8.50
16 oz - Orange Juice, homegrown kale, avocado, pineapple and banana
- Tropical Bliss$8.50
16 oz - Mango, papaya, pineapple, orange, organic sweet coconut water
- Strawberry Banana$8.50
16 oz - Strawberry banana and sweet coconut water