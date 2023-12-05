2x points for loyalty members
Ahipoki CA Long Beach
In-Store Menu (New Menu)
Bowls
Sweet Glazed Salmon Poke Salad with toppings
Grilled Menu
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.95
Freshly grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
- Salmon Bowl$13.95
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
- Sriracha Shrimp Bowl$13.50
Grilled Sriracha Shrimp over rice and toppings
- Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
1 piece Spam Musubi
- Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 piece Spam Musubi
- Unagi Musubi (1)$3.50
1 piece Unagi Musubi
- Unagi Musubi (2)$6.25
2 piece Unagi Musubi
Add Ons
Drinks
Delivery Menu (New Menu)
Grilled Menu
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$11.95
Freshly grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
- Salmon Bowl$15.95
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
- Sriracha Shrimp Bowl$15.95
Grilled Sriracha Shrimp over rice and toppings
- Spam Musubi (1)$4.49
1 piece Spam Musubi
- Spam Musubi (2)$7.49
2 piece Spam Musubi
- Unagi Musubi (1)$5.49
1 piece Unagi Musubi
- Unagi Musubi (2)$8.49
2 piece Unagi Musubi
Add Ons
Ahipoki CA Long Beach Location and Ordering Hours
(562) 386-2503
Open now • Closes at 8:15PM