Ahuevo
Popular Items
- Ahuevo - Scrambled Egg Sandwich$9.99
This sandwich comes with the following Items: cage-free soft scrambled eggs and chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. We recommend picking scrambled eggs for this sandwich
- Tater Tots$4.99
In house tater tots with a side of sriracha mayo
Food
Sandwich
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$9.99
This sandwich comes with the following Items: dry aged cherrywood smoked bacon, cage-free over easy large egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha ketchup in a warm brioche bun
- Pork Sausage, Egg and Cheese$9.99
This sandwich comes with the following Items: premium sausage, cage-free over easy large egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
- Canadian Bacon, Egg and Cheese$9.99
This sandwich comes with the following Items: Canadian bacon , cage-free over easy large egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
- Cheese Burger con Huevos$11.99
This burger comes with the following Items: 8oz double patty custom burger blend of chuck, brisket & short rib,, cage-free over large egg, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, pickles, mayo & ketchup in a warm brioche bun
- Burrito con Huevos$11.99
This burrito comes with the following Items: scrambled eggs, Chihuahua cheese , in-house chipotle mayo, chopped cherry wood smoked bacon or pork sausage , chopped charred scallions and our special tater tots