BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.50

3 eggs ,beans, potatoes on light tomato sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, chorizo or ham

BREAKFAST TORTA

$5.00

2 eggs, beans, chorizo or ham

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.50

2 eggs, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, ham or baccon

RED CHILAQUILES WITH EGGS

$8.50

Red chilaquiles topped with cheese, red raw onions and sour cream, served with 2 eggs and de la olla beans

2 EGGS BREAKFast

$8.50

2 eggs, beans, potatoes on light tomato sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and tortilla or toast

AMERICANO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.50

3 eggs, potatoes on light tomato sauce, monterrey jack cheese, ham or bacon

BREAKFAST TACOS

$7.50

Four tacos on corn tortillas, de la olla beans, scramble eggs with veggies and/or breakfast meat, topped with cheese

BREAKFAST SIDES

One egg

$1.99

Two eggs

$3.50

Beans

$1.50

Potatoes on light tomato sauce

$1.50

3 corn tortillas

$1.00

Toast

$1.99

Cheese (queso fresco)

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.50

Green cerrano peppers

$0.75

One flour tortilla

$1.00

RICE

$1.99

Side salad breakfast

$2.99

Side salad lunch

$4.99

Toast and jelly

LUNCH

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$7.99Out of stock

Grill beef, rice and pinto beans on a flour tortilla

CHICKEN BURRITO

$6.99

Chicken, rice and pinto beans on a flour tortilla

SANWICHES AND PANINIS

HAM SANDWICH

$7.50

Ham, tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard

TURKEY SANDWICH

$7.50

Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard

TUNA SANDWICH

$7.50

Tuna salad, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise

TUNA MELT

$6.99

Melted tuna salad, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on toasted bread

CUBAN PANINI

$9.99

Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on french bread

SPICY ITALIAN PANINI

$9.99

Ham, hot capicollo, provolone cheese, roasted bell peppers, chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread

CAPRESE PANINI

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, balsamic vinegar on ciabatta bread

BACON AND SWISS PANINI

$8.99

Bacon strips and swiss cheese on ciabatta bread

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$10.99

Grill chicken breast. tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread

STEAK PANINI

$10.99Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$6.50

Chopped hearths of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$6.75

Mix greens, chopped tomatoes, cucumber and grated carrots

Soups

Caldo de pollo

$12.00Out of stock

Mexican style chicken soup, served with rice and tortillas on the side

Pozole de puerco

$10.00Out of stock

Pozole de pollo

$10.00Out of stock

LUNCH SPECIAL

Lunch Special

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken (leg and thigh) on a tomato sauce with green beans, lite spicy. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas'

Sm Lunch Special

$10.00Out of stock

COLD DRINKS

ICE BLEND AND MORE

C0LD BREW COFFEE

$2.25+
MOCHA FRAPPE

$3.25+
DULCE DE LECHE FRAPPE

$3.25+

Vanilla frappe

$3.25+

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$3.25+

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$3.25+

MIX BERRIES SMOOTHIE

$3.25+

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$3.25+

MILK SHAKES

STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE

$3.25+

STRAWBERRY BANANA MILK SHAKE

$3.25+

CHOCOLATE MILK SHAKE

$3.25+

AGUAS FRESCAS

MEXICAN HORCHATA

$2.99+
JAMAICA/HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$2.99+
Freshly squeeze lemonade 20 oz

$3.49

Made with real lemon juice and cane sugar

Strawberry lemonade 20 oz

$3.49

Made with real lemon juice, strawberries and cane sugar

Pink lemonade 20 oz

$3.49Out of stock

Made with real lemon juice, cranberry juice and cane sugar

Beet lemonade 20 oz

$3.49

Made with real lemon juice, beet juice and cane sugar

Ginger lemonade 20 oz

$3.49

Made with real lemon juice, ginger and cane sugar

Spinach lemonade 20 oz

$3.49

Made with real lemon juice, spinach and cane sugar

SODAS

Coca cola 12 oz can

$1.50

Diet coke 12oz can

$1.50

Sprite 12oz can

$1.50

Cola champagne 12oz bottle

$2.75

Water bottle 500 ml

$1.50

HOT DRINKS

HOT TEA 16 OZ

$1.99
HOT MEXICAN CHOCOLATE

$1.99+
ESPRESSO

$2.25+
AMERICANO

$3.25+

Lavazza super crema espresso with hot water

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$1.99+

Hose special brew coffee with steamed milk

CAFÉ LATTE

$3.25+

Made with lavazza super crema espresso and your milk selection

CAPPUCCINO

$3.25+

LAVAZZA SUOER CREMA ESPRESSO COFFEE

SPECIAL BREW

$1.49+

Colombian coffee with the characteristic mellow acidity and medium bodied

FRESHLY SQUEEZE JUICES

FRESHLY SQUEEZED JUICES

GREEN JUICE

$6.00+

Orange, pineapple, cucumber, spinach, celery and green apple

VAMPIRE

$6.00+

Carrots, beets, celery and orange

ORANGE CARROTS AND GINGER

$6.00+

MAKE YOUR OWN COMBINATION

$6.00+

BEETS, ORANGE AND CARROTS

$6.00+

CARROTS, BEETS, CELERY AND ORANGE

$6.00+

PASTRIES AND DESSERTS

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

2 sugar cinnamon cookies

$1.00

Croissant toasted, plain

$2.75
Large Almond croissant

$3.50
Vanilla Mexican concha

$1.50
Chocolate Mexican concha

$1.50

Blueberry muffin

$2.00

Puff pastry cheese denish

$2.00

CAKES

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.75Out of stock

TRES LECHES CAKE

$3.95Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$3.95Out of stock

CHEESE CAKE

$3.75Out of stock

BAGELS

BREAKFAST BAGELS

Toasted bagel

$1.49

Toasted bagel with cream cheese

$2.75

Toasted breakfast bagel

$4.50

Toasted bagel with one egg, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato, ham or bacon

LUNCH BAGELS

Toasted bagel with ham

$4.75

Ham, cheese, lettuce and tomato

Toasted bagel with turkey

$4.74

Turkey, cheese, lettuce and tomato

Toasted bagel with tuna

$4.75

Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato

Toasted bagel with cream cheese and veggies

$3.49

Toasted bagel with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion