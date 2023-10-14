Aide's Cafe and Juices 2805 N Figueroa St
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST BURRITO
3 eggs ,beans, potatoes on light tomato sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, chorizo or ham
BREAKFAST TORTA
2 eggs, beans, chorizo or ham
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
2 eggs, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, ham or baccon
RED CHILAQUILES WITH EGGS
Red chilaquiles topped with cheese, red raw onions and sour cream, served with 2 eggs and de la olla beans
2 EGGS BREAKFast
2 eggs, beans, potatoes on light tomato sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and tortilla or toast
AMERICANO BREAKFAST BURRITO
3 eggs, potatoes on light tomato sauce, monterrey jack cheese, ham or bacon
BREAKFAST TACOS
Four tacos on corn tortillas, de la olla beans, scramble eggs with veggies and/or breakfast meat, topped with cheese
BREAKFAST SIDES
LUNCH
BURRITOS
SANWICHES AND PANINIS
HAM SANDWICH
Ham, tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard
TURKEY SANDWICH
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard
TUNA SANDWICH
Tuna salad, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise
TUNA MELT
Melted tuna salad, tomatoes and cheddar cheese on toasted bread
CUBAN PANINI
Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on french bread
SPICY ITALIAN PANINI
Ham, hot capicollo, provolone cheese, roasted bell peppers, chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread
CAPRESE PANINI
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto sauce, balsamic vinegar on ciabatta bread
BACON AND SWISS PANINI
Bacon strips and swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
Grill chicken breast. tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread
STEAK PANINI
SALADS
Soups
LUNCH SPECIAL
COLD DRINKS
ICE BLEND AND MORE
SMOOTHIES
AGUAS FRESCAS
MEXICAN HORCHATA
JAMAICA/HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Freshly squeeze lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice and cane sugar
Strawberry lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice, strawberries and cane sugar
Pink lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice, cranberry juice and cane sugar
Beet lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice, beet juice and cane sugar
Ginger lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice, ginger and cane sugar
Spinach lemonade 20 oz
Made with real lemon juice, spinach and cane sugar
SODAS
HOT DRINKS
HOT TEA 16 OZ
HOT MEXICAN CHOCOLATE
ESPRESSO
AMERICANO
Lavazza super crema espresso with hot water
CAFÉ CON LECHE
Hose special brew coffee with steamed milk
CAFÉ LATTE
Made with lavazza super crema espresso and your milk selection
CAPPUCCINO
LAVAZZA SUOER CREMA ESPRESSO COFFEE
SPECIAL BREW
Colombian coffee with the characteristic mellow acidity and medium bodied