Aita Trattoria
Appetizers
- Plastic utensils
We provide utensils upon request only
- Arancini$14.00
five rice and tomato sauce breaded balls, filled with mozzarella and served with spicy tomato sauce on side
- Burratina$18.00
kabocha squash, chicories, pumpkin seeds, honey - chili vinaigrette
- Carciofi Fritti$17.00
greens, baby fried artichokes, Grana, lemon-capers vinaigrette
- Cesar Salad$17.00
lettuce, parmesan, anchovies, crutones, cesar dressing
- Radicchio Salad$18.00
radicchio, walnuts, pear, white balsamic vinegar
- Octopus$23.00
Octopus, smoked fingerling potatoes, gaeta olives, pickled red onion, green romesco
- Fritto misto$22.00
crispy calamari, shrimp, herbs, peperoncini, lemon aioli
- Meatballs$18.00
six beef meatballs, tomato sauce, Grana Padano
Sides
Pasta
- Tortellini Cacio & Pepe$20.00
brown butter, sage, leeks and truffles
- Rigatoni bolognese$19.00
traditional beef and pork ragout, Parmigiano
- Bucatini Amatriciana$20.00
pancetta, onions, tomato sauce
- Paccheri Vaccinara$20.00
Roman style braised oxtail ragout and pecorino cheese
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.00
fresh homemade spaghetti alla chitarra, beef & pork balls and tomato-basil sauce
- Lasagna$22.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
- Fusilli ai Funghi$19.00
fusilli ai funghi, roasted mushroom, parsley, Grana Padano
- Penne vodka sauce & shrimp$21.00
shrimp, spicy vodka sauce, parsley
- Spaghetti alle Vongole$25.00
clams, white wine, garlic sauce, parsley, breadcrumbs
- Orecchiette$22.00
broccolini, burrata, chili oil
Mains
- Pollo ai funghi$26.00
sautéed chicken thighs, cremini wild mushrooms, grilled polenta
- Oxtail Burger$19.00
cheddar, tomato, bacon, lettuce on homemade bun, served with French fries and ketchup
- Branzino$28.00
filet skin on, roasted cauliflower, potatoes, castelvetrano olives, salsa verde, charred lemon
- Cotoletta$29.00
fried pork chop served with arugula, shaved parmigiano, citronette, lemon aioli