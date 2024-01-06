AJ's Sports Bar & Grill
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
- AJ's Sampler$16.25
- 5 Fresh Wings$8.50
- 10 Fresh Wings$13.50
- 15 Fresh Wings$19.25
- 20 Fresh Wings$22.00
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
- 6 Meatballs$11.50
- Fries, Hand Cut$7.25
- Fries, Spicy$7.25
- Fries, Steak$7.25
- Tater Tots$7.75
- Onion Rings$7.25
- Buffalo Empanada$10.50
- Beef Cilantro Empanada$10.50
- Fried Dough Bites$7.25
- Mac N Cheese Bites$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Chips & Salsa$7.75
SALADS
- Salad: Marinated Chicken$17.25
- Salad: Chicken Caesar$17.25
- Salad: BBQ Chicken$17.75
- Salad: Great White$17.75
- Salad: Marinated Steak Tip$22.00
- Salad: Buffalo Chicken$17.25
- Salad: Steak Tip Caesar$22.00
- Salad: Chicken Greek$17.75
- Salad: Garden$13.75
- Salad: Greek$14.75
- Salad: Caesar$13.75
- Salad: Chicken Teriyaki$17.25
- Salad: GREEK Steak Tip$23.00
- Salad: Teriyaki Steak Tip$22.00
BURGERS
DINNERS
PIZZA & CALZONES
SMALL PIZZAS
- AJs Special Pizza (S)$19.25
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (S)$19.25
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza (S)$15.50
- Cheese Pizza (S)$13.25
- Cheese Slice Pizza$2.50
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza (S)$19.25
- Great White Pizza (S)$19.25
- Meat Lover's Pizza (S)$19.25
- Mediterranean Pizza (S)$19.25
- Pepperoni Slice Pizza$2.75
- Slice of the Day$3.00
- The "603" Pizza (S)$15.50
- The Aloha Pizza (S)$15.50
- The Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza (S)$19.25
- The Volcano Pizza (S)$19.25
- Vegetarian Delight Pizza (S)$19.25
LARGE PIZZAS
- AJs Special Pizza (L)$22.75
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (L)$22.75
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza (L)$19.00
- Cheese Pizza (L)$16.75
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza (L)$22.75
- Great White Pizza (L)$22.75
- Meat Lover's Pizza (L)$22.75
- Mediterranean Pizza (L)$22.75
- The "603" Pizza (L)$19.00
- The Aloha Pizza (L)$19.00
- The Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza (L)$22.75
- The Volcano Pizza (L)$22.75
- Vegetarian Delight Pizza (L)$22.75
LARGE PREMIUM PIZZAS
- AJs Special Pizza (LP)$23.75
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (LP)$23.75
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza (LP)$20.00
- Cheese Pizza (LP)$17.75
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza (LP)$23.75
- Great White Pizza (LP)$23.75
- Meat Lover's Pizza (LP)$23.75
- Mediterranean Pizza (LP)$23.75
- The "603" Pizza (LP)$20.00
- The Aloha Pizza (LP)$20.00
- The Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza (LP)$23.75
- The Volcano Pizza (LP)$23.75
- Vegetarian Delight Pizza (LP)$23.75
CALZONES
- AJs Special Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Calzone)$22.50
- Cheese Pizza (Calzone)$20.25
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- Great White Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- Meat Lover's Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- Mediterranean Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- The "603" Pizza (Calzone)$22.50
- The Aloha Pizza (Calzone)$22.50
- The Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- The Volcano Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
- Vegetarian Delight Pizza (Calzone)$26.25
WRAP & SUBS
SMALL HOT & COLD SUBS
LARGE HOT & COLD SUBS
AJ's Sports Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 718-1102
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:30AM