Ajax Diner 118 Courthouse Square
LUNCH MENU
Salads
Sandwiches
- Ajax Burger
Angus beef burger dressed with cabbage, mayonnaise and pickles, served with fries, substitute a veggie for $1, mac and cheese $2$10.00
- The Deuce
Named after Ole Miss legend Deuce Mcallister- 2 black angus patties dressed twice with Cheddar, bacon, cabbage, mayo, and pickle, served with fries, sub a veggie for $1, mac and cheese $2$14.00
- The Big Easy
YA CRAZY FOR THIS ONE RANDY! As an homage to our hero Eli Manning, Ajax founder Randy Yates decided to put Eli's favorite Ajax plate lunch on a bun. Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, butter beans, and brown gravy, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle all served on a bun with a side of fries, sub a veggie $1, mac and cheese $2. WE'LL BRING THE NAPKINS!$13.00
- Jumbo BBQ
House smoked pulled pork tossed in housemade bbq sauce with a side garnish of coleslaw served with crinkle ut french fries, sub a veggie for $1, mac and cheese for $2$10.00
- Shrimp Poboy
House battered and fried shrimp , served on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, $2 for mac and cheese$11.00
- Catfish Poboy
House battered and fried Mississippi farm grown catish fillet, served on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, $2 for mac and cheese$11.00
- Roast Beef and Gravy Poboy
Ajax's slow cooked pot roast, smothered in brown gravy on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, mac and cheese $2$11.00
- Sausage Poboy
Grilled andouille sausage on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pick, served wiyh crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, mac and cheese $2$11.00
- The Club Poboy
Turkey, bacon, cabbage, mayo, pickle, and tomato on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie for $1, mac and cheese $2$11.00
- Chicken Tender Poboy
Hand battered and fried chicken tenders on Gambino's soft and flaky french bread dressed with cabbage, mayo, and pickle, served with crinkle cut fries, sub a veggie $1, mac and cheese $2$11.00
Lunch Entree
- 3 Veggie Plate
Choice of three Veggies with your choice of bread$10.00
- 4 Veggie Plate
Choice of four veggies with your choice of bread$13.00
- Turkey and Dressing
Sliced Turkey Thanksgiving Style with Ajax homemade jalapeno cornbread dressing and gravy with a side garnish of cranberry sauce and your choice of two addition sides and your choice of bread$15.00
- Chicken and Dumplings
Traditional Southern Chicken and Dumplings-the dumpolings arent too thick or too thin, your choice of two sides and your choice of bread$15.00
- Southern Fried Catfish
Mississippi farm raised catfish boneless fried fillet with your choice of two sides and choice of bread, served with Ajax housemade Jalapeno Tartar Sauce and a slice of lemon$15.00
- Chicken Tenders
3 Hand Battered and fried chicken tenders with your choice of two sides and choice of bread and some sauce for dippin!$15.00
- Meatloaf
An Ajax staple from Matty's Mom, our meatloaf is not red sauce based, but it will fall apark with your fork! Flavor packed and filled with jack cheese- your choice of two sides and choice of bread$15.00
- Country Fried Steak
Fried to perfection and served with our signature brown gravy, can substitue our white chicken/turkey gravy, choice of two sides and choice of bread$15.00
- Hot Tamale Pie
One of our most inventive and unique dishes, a deconstructed tamale casserole-layered pulled pork, cheese grits, salsa verde, shoe peg corn, bell peppers, some more cheese and the perfect ammount of heat! Served with your choice of twio sides and choice of bread$15.00
- Pot Roast
Slow cooked Mississippi Pot Roast covered in our brown gravy with your choices of two sides and your choice of bread$15.00
- Grilled Porkchops
2 grilled "breakfast chops" with Ajax housemade BBQ sauce along with your choice of two sides and choice of bread$15.00
- Red Beans n Rice w Sausage
Heaping helping of red beans and rice served with a half slice of grilled andouille sausage and your choice of two sides and choice of bread$15.00
- Catfish Fillet$7.00
Lunch Sides
- Broccoli Rice Casserole
Broccoli, cheese, shaved almonds$3.25
- Butter Beans
We call em butter beans and we're sticking to it, small green butter beans cooked with bacon and guaranteed to make your baby happy and eat a green$3.25
- Cucumber and Onions
Sliced cucumbers and red onions, served cold and soaked in vinegars$3.25
- Cheese Grits
Locallly made "GRIT GIRL" grits plus all the goodness AND CHEESE Ajax loves$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage, carrots, more mustard than mayo, vinegar inckuded, a lght criso coleslaw$3.25
- Cornbread Dressing
Made from our housemade Ajax Jalapeno Cornbread and covered in our white gravy-add a side a cranberry!$3.25
- Corn and Tomato Salad
Cold cream based shoe peg corn with cherry tomatoes$3.25
- French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries$3.25
- Fried Okra
lightly breaded and fried fo perfection fresh okra$3.25
- Green Beans
Cooked with pork$3.25
- Hasbrown Casserole
Shaved Potatoes, cheddar for days, onions and goodness$3.25
- Mashed Potatoes
Real mashed potatoes, Served with brown gravy unless you tell us otherwise$3.25
- Mac and Cheese
Signature creamy Ajax diner mac and cheese- Don't miss out!$4.25
- Maque Choux
Creole style creamed corn with bacon and bell peppers and a little heat$3.25
- Purple Hull Peas
Different strain of black eyed peas, delicious and vegan$3.25
- Red Beans and Rice Side
Add a small sausage for $3$3.25
- Rice and Gravy$3.25
- Squash Casserole
Diced yellow squash, butter, salt, pepper, and parmeasean cheese$3.25
- Steamed Broccoli
A full tree of steamed broccoli with a slice of lemon$3.25
- Sweet Potato Casserole
Mashed sweet potatoes, brown sugar, pecans, and marshmallows$3.25
- Tomatoes and Mayo
Locally grown tomatoes from Bost Farms sliced and served with a side of housemade mayonaisse- a summertime must!$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Turnip Greens$3.25
- Cornbread$0.50
- Roll$0.50
- Side Brown Gravy$0.50
- Side White Gravy$0.50
- Side Cranberry$0.50