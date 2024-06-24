The Big Easy

YA CRAZY FOR THIS ONE RANDY! As an homage to our hero Eli Manning, Ajax founder Randy Yates decided to put Eli's favorite Ajax plate lunch on a bun. Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, butter beans, and brown gravy, dressed with cabbage, mayo, pickle all served on a bun with a side of fries, sub a veggie $1, mac and cheese $2. WE'LL BRING THE NAPKINS!