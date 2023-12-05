AJ's Deli & Catering 789 NE 5th St. Crystal River, FL
Sandwiches & Salads
Sandwiches
- 5th St. Sandwich$9.99+
- AJ's Pastrami Sandwich$15.99Out of stock
AJ’s Very own spices and seasonings used in a 20 day process to cure top notch raw beef making the Pastrami. Then seasoned and slow smoked. Your choice of thick sliced Pumpernickel or Rye bread with dijon mustard and Swiss Cheese then lightly grilled. The results are mouth watering.
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.99Out of stock
We start with whole packer brisket, trim season and slow smoke. It’s sliced, topped with our homemade Mac & Cheese, drizzled with AJ’s BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade Beer Cheese and placed on a toasty kaiser bun.
- Blondie Sandwich$11.99+
AJ’s very own mojo pork, fresh sliced turkey, salami, and Swiss on Cuban bread with our own Cuban sauce and pressed to make it toasty.
- Bologna Grilled Sandwich$7.99
Super thick sliced all beef bologna grilled along with a kaiser roll with your choice of toppings and cheese with a sweet horseradish sauce. If your old school, dont forget the salt and vinegar chips on it too.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99+Out of stock
Fresh made Chicken Salad using fresh Chicken Breast. Its ingredients are Mayo, Celery, and a Blend of Seasoning. Your choice of bread and toppings. Plain and simple.
- 6" Club Sandwich$11.99+
Same as a club anywhere but with a twist. We used thin sliced prosciutto and grill it crispy. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Cuban bread with Swiss cheese. Or however you like it.
- Combo Sandwich Pastrami, Corned Beef$12.99+
One of our favorites. We put fresh sliced Pastrami and Corned Beef on your choice of bread topped with Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. Lightly toasted and oh boy. This is a hot sandwich.
- Hot Corned Beef Sand$12.99
Fresh sliced and piled high Corned Beef lightly heated and finished off you your choice of bread. Add mustard or Dijon to kick it up a little.
- Cuban Sandwich$11.99+
Aj’s very own slow roasted Mojo Pork, Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, crunchy garlic Pickles, with AJ’s Cuban Mustard Sauce on fresh Cuban bread straight out of Tampa. It’s the goods.
- Yard Cuban Sandwich$42.99
That’s right, 3” of Aj’s very own slow roasted Mojo Pork, Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, crunchy garlic Pickles, with AJ’s Cuban Mustard Sauce on fresh Cuban bread straight out of Tampa. It’s the goods.
- Firehouse Sandwich$9.99
Fresh sliced Roasted Turkey, Buffalo Chicken, our very own jalapeño aioli topped with pepper relish and Smoked Jalapeño Gouda Cheese on a 6” Cuban roll lightly toasted. Great Sandwich with the right amount of kick.
- French Dip$9.99Out of stock
Fresh Ribeye roasted to rare, then sliced paper thin and cooked off in our Au jus made from the drippings. Finally Swiss cheese laid on a fresh Cuban roll and topped with tons of ribeye. A side of that same Au jus is on the side for dipping. It’s a wonderful mess.
- Ham Sandwich$8.99
One of the country’s best pit hams freshly sliced and piled high on your choice of bread and set up the way you want. Ask for the ham grilled hot.
- Italian Sandwich$10.89+
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar, banana peppers, and lightly seasoned with Italian seasoning. Add Pepper Relish with Jalapeno for that extra kick.
- Meatball Sandwich$8.99
3 Huge meatballs with a special blend of pork and beef grind lightly seasoned. We place them in a nest of provolone cheese nestled in a 6” Cuban roll and topped with our very own tomato purée.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$8.99Out of stock
Homemade and Fresh Cut just the way you like it and setup anyway you want it. Although no one makes it like Mom, we do make it from scratch. Get you some.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99Out of stock
Slow smoked, seasoned and pulled not shredded. Stacked high on a toasty kaiser bun with your choice of AJ’s BBQ sauce. Slaw on the side.
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.99
Top shelf and just right, we use a top notch pastrami. We slice thin and pile it high on your choice of thick sliced Pumpernickle or Rye bread.
- Reuben Sandwich$13.99
We use a slow roasted (not boiled) Corned Beef and pile it high on your choice of Thick sliced Pumpernickel or Rye bread with 1k dressing and fresh sliced Swiss. To finish it off we lightly toast it for that extra kick.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99+
White Tongol Tuna, Celery, and a select blend of Seasonings and mayo. Piled high on your choice of bread and toppings. Ask for a drizzle of AJ’s sauce.
- Turkey Sandwich$8.99+
Slow Roasted and fresh Sliced Turkey breast piled high on your choice of bread and toppings. Try the roasted peppers or the pesto in place of mayo.
- Uptowner$9.99
Xtra thick sliced all beef Bologna Grilled and topped with black onions (not blackened), Smoked Jalapeno Gouda, Sweet Horseradish Aioli, all on a toasted bun.
- Pork Belly Sandwich$10.99Out of stock
Skin off, seasoned and smoked until just the right time. The heat gets turned up so the crispy outside is oh man. Sliced and piled on a toasty kaiser bun. This doesn’t need anything on it, but then again that’s up to you. You’re gonna love it and besides. Who doesn’t like bacon.
Combo Sandwiches
- Beef Bologna Sandwich Combo$7.99
All beef bologna sliced extra thick, grilled and put together your way.
- Blondie Sandwich Combo$10.99+
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$7.99+Out of stock
- Club Sandwich Combo$11.99+
- Combo Sandwich Combo$12.99+
- Cuban Sandwich Combo$10.99+
- Firehouse Sandwich Combo$8.99+
- Ham Sandwich Combo$7.99+
- Italian Sandwich Combo$9.89+
- Meatball Sandwich Combo$8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Reuben Sandwich Combo$12.99
- Turkey Sandwich Combo$8.99+
- Tuna Salad Sandwich Combo$7.99+
- Hot Corned Beef$11.99
Salads
- Chicken Salad$10.99Out of stock
All of our salads are made fresh from triple washed greens and accompanied by fresh produce to top it off. Cucumber, tomato, red/sweet onion. Meat, cheese, or accompaniments make them special. On this one it’s the scoop of made fresh Chicken salad. Not to mention AJ’s fresh made from scratch dressings. Oh and don’t forget the fresh baked crustini.
- Club Salad$10.99
All of our salads are made fresh from triple washed greens and accompanied by fresh produce to top it off. Cucumber, tomato, red/sweet onion. Meat, cheese, or accompaniments make them special. On this one its the Ham, Turkey, and Prosciutto not to mention AJ’s fresh made from scratch dressings. Oh and don’t forget the fresh baked crustini.
- House Salad$8.99
All of our salads are made fresh from triple washed greens and accompanied by fresh produce to top it off. Cucumber, tomato, red/sweet onion. This one is just plain Jane, it has its place. Not to mention AJ’s fresh made from scratch dressings. Oh and don’t forget the fresh baked crustini.
- Tuna Salad Salad$10.99
All of our salads are made fresh from triple washed greens and accompanied by fresh produce to top it off. Cucumber, tomato, red/sweet onion. Meat, cheese, or accompaniments make them special. On this one it’s the scoop of white Tongol Tuna salad made fresh. Not to mention AJ’s fresh made from scratch dressings. Oh and don’t forget the fresh baked crustini.
- Turkey Salad$10.89
All of our salads are made fresh from triple washed greens and accompanied by fresh produce to top it off. Cucumber, tomato, red/sweet onion. Meat, cheese, or accompaniments make them special. On this one it’s the fresh oven roasted Turkey. Not to mention AJ’s fresh made from scratch dressings. Oh and don’t forget the fresh baked crustini.
Fresh made with Chicken Breast and our recipe. Just plain good Chicken Salad.
- Tuna Salad 8 oz$6.99
Our own recipe and made with White Tuna.
Hot Dishes
- Pork Belly Platter$13.99Out of stock
- Black Beans & Yellow Rice, Corn Muffin$9.99
- Black Eyed Peas & Yellow Rice$8.99
- Brisket Sandwich Platter$15.99Out of stock
- Chicken Ala King w/Rice & Corn Muffin$11.99
- Black Eyed Peas w/Pork, Veggie & Corn Muffin$11.99
- Full Rack Rib$18.99Out of stock
Slow smoked Baby Back Ribs that melt in your mouth. Top off with some of AJ’s Southern Red or Mustard BBQ sauce and you have some of the best we have to offer.
- 1/2 Rack Rib$14.99Out of stock
Slow smoked Baby Back Ribs that melt in your mouth. Top off with some of AJ’s Southern Red or Mustard BBQ sauce and you have some of the best we have to offer.
- Mojo Pork Platter$11.99
Our very own slow roasted mojo pork, fresh black beans and yellow rice.
- Soup of the Day$4.99+
- Shrimp w/Creole Sauce over Smoked Gouda Grits$11.99Out of stock
- Jambalaya w/Chicken,Pork Jalapeno Sausage w/ Yellow Rice & Corn Muffin$8.99
Fresh made and our take on Jambalaya with an xtra kick served over fresh yellow rice and a corn muffin.
Fresh and Homemade as only Mom can make. Well we can’t make Moms but were giving it a whirl. Grab a side of choice and gravy. Comes with Corn Muffin.
- Pot Roast w/Potatoes & Veggie$11.99
Sandwich Sides
- Chips$1.19
- Deluxe Potato Salad 4oz$2.09+
- Coleslaw 4oz$1.29+
- Mac & Cheese 4oz$2.99
- Pickle Half$1.99
- Mustard Potato Salad 4oz$1.29
- Black Beans 8oz$2.99
- Yellow Rice 8oz$2.99
- Potato Chips$1.19
- Collard Greens (Seasonal) 12oz$3.39
- Pasta Salad 8 oz$3.99
- Mac & Cheese 8oz$3.09
- Mac & Cheese 12oz$4.99
- Mac & Cheese 16oz$7.99
Sweets
- Cheese Cake Plain$4.99
- Cheese Cake Cherry$5.48
- Cheese Cake Blueberry$5.48
- Bread Pudding$3.99
Fresh made from scratch and came from a 75 year old family recipe. It’s so good with the sauce and hot from the oven.
- Brownie$1.99
Moms recipe.
- Muffin$2.19
Moms recipe, Banana Nut and Blueberry.
A La Carte Sides
- Cole Slaw 4oz$1.19
- Potato Salad$2.19+
- Black Eye Peas 8oz$2.99
- Black Beans 8oz$2.99
- Green Beans 8oz$2.99
- Mac & Cheese 8oz$3.09
- Yellow Rice 8 oz$2.99
- Pinto Beans 8 oz$2.99
- Baked Beans 12oz$3.39
- Corn Muffin$0.69
- Pasta Salad 8 oz$3.99
- Potatoes Seasoned 12 oz$1.99
Fresh Deli & Specialty Meats
Meats by the Pound
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs Half (7 bone)$14.99
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs Full (14 bone)$18.99
- Smoked Pulled Pork Butt $8.99 per LB$8.99
- Dinosaur Bones 5 bones per Rack (10 pounds) Serves 20-25 20 Bones total$835.99
This is the way to have pure Beef. We slow smoke em with hardwood and finish off with pecan wood. They are lightly seasoned and don’t need anything such as sauce. However, we throw in AJs Southern Mustard Sauce or Choose AJs Southern Red Sauce. Add that with either our in house Garlic Honey or Spicy Honey and your off on a true taste adventure. These come with one side as well. We also have a variety of sides and desserts to complement your family’s experience. To make it easy, we have Plastic Plate ware, Paper Towels, Silver Ware, Salt and Pepper. All packaged and ready to serve you at your table. Ask us
Locally Raised
Locally Raised
Catering
Fruit & Cheese
Sandwich Platters
Meat Platters
- Turkey Platter$66.99+
Serves 15, Serves 25, Fresh Sliced Turkey Rolled and Ready to serve. Add ons available for up-charge. Ask Us.
- Ham Platter$65.99+
Serves 15, Serves 25, Our fresh sliced Smoked Pit Ham rolled and prepared for service. Add ons for up-charges. Ask Us
- Italian Meat Platter$68.99+
Serves 15. Serves 25, Italian meats and cheeses, roasted peppers, and olives. Options are available for up charges.
- Mojo Pork Platter Family Style 25-30 People$257.99
Serves 25/30, served with Yellow Rice, Black Beans, and Corn Muffins. Plastic ware, napkins, and Service ware provided. Extras for and up charge.
- Meatloaf Pan (25)$68.99
From the Smoker
- Beef Brisket Serves 25-30$319.99
Top grade angus Beef Brisket seasoned and slow Smoked on hard wood for the best texture and flavor you can have without being over smoked or have a charred taste. Comes with one side and we toss in Quart of AJs Southern Mustard BBQ or AJs Southern Red BBQ. Choose from a multitude of sides or deserts to complement your meal. We even have Plastic Silverware, Plates, Paper Towels, Salt and Pepper so you dont have to worry about it. Ask Us.
- Baby Back Rib Platter Family Style Serves (25-30)$389.75
Serves 25/30, Slow smoked Baby Back Ribs with our Cole Slaw and Baked Beans, choice of one Quart of our homemade BBQ Sauce Mustard or Southern Red. Add ons are available for an up-charge. Don’t forget the wipes, paper towels, silver ware, salt & pepper, service ware, table clothes and etc. One stop shop.
- Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Family Style Serves (25-30)$319.99
Serves 30, Bone in Pork Slow Smoked just right for texture and taste. Seasoned with our in house seasoning. Comes with our fresh Made Slaw and Kaiser Buns. We toss in your choice of a quart of AJs Southern Red BBQ Sauce (Recommended for Pork Butt) or AJs Southern Mustard BBQ Sauce (It’s Damb good too) We have plenty of add ons for you to choose from including Desserts, Sides, Silverware, 2 Rolls of Paper towels, and Paper Plates so you dont have to bother with it for an up-charge. Ask Us
- Pork Belly Skinned Serves (25-30)$255.90
This is the Butter Of Pork and the little Brother to Beef Brisket. Everyone calls it Bacon, yep that’s right. There are many ways people cook the cut, as usual we like things a little different. We season lightly and cook it like a brisket so we have a perfect balance of Smoke, Texture, and Taste. The result is Butter and nothing like you think you were getting ready to taste. But then it hits ya, ah where you been! The meal comes with your choice of AJs Southern Red BBQ Sauce or AJs Southern Mustard and one side. If you’re really looking for a taste adventures add our house Spicy Honey or Garlic Honey and broil it for 5 minutes for a true taste adventure. There are many additional choices for sides that will complement your meal. Don’t forget to add the sweets. We even have Plate Ware, Paper Towels, Plastic Silverware, and Salt and Pepper all packaged and ready for you to take home or anywhere.
- Smoked Ham Hock for Cooking add to your beans and dishes as you cook$3.19
Whether you’re cooking Beans, Greens, Black Eyed Peas, or making a Base or Stock for Soups and Stews a Ham Hock is the Place to start. We start with large meaty Ham Hock, brine and season for 5 to 7 days. Then Smoke em, and Voila! You’re ready to add to your cooking. If you really want something special, glaze the with our in house Spicy or Garlic Honey while roasting for 45 min at 200 degrees in your oven or even grill indirect.Come get you some.
- Whole Hog (Call ahead)$0+
Lots of work smoking a Whole Hog, 3 different temps to hit and one of the most important parts is the Skin. You get your Choice Of one Side Based on Size Hog to match mouths to feed. We even toss in AJs Southern Mustard BBQ Sauce or AJs Southern Red BBQ Sauce, take on and add one. We use hard wood to slow smoke the hog. The payoff is spectacular and most would agree. Look at Ronnie Scotts on U Tube. We have plenty of Side Dishes to complement your experience including sweets. Grab a Pint of Spicy and Garlic Honey, we even have Plastic Ware, Paper Towels, Plates, and Wipes all packaged and Ready to go for an up-charge.
Specialty Meats Call and Schedule
Additional Catering Sides
- AJ's Southern Mustard Sauce 1 QT$15.99
- AJ's Southern Red 1 QT$15.99
- Baked Beans$38.50+
- Coleslaw Pan$36.50+
- Collard Greens$18.59+
- Corn on the Cob$32.50+
- Deluxe Potato Salad$48.31+
- Green Beans$28.30+
- Mac & Cheese Homemade 5 Cheese$36.50+
Made from scratch cheese sauce with 5 of our best. We use lg Cellentani pasta cooked just al dente to make it a Mac & Cheese experience.
- Mustard Potato Salad$38.31+
- Pasta Salad (full pan) serves 35$48.70
Garden Rotini Pasta made from Wheat, tomatoes, and spinach. Cooked just al dente and AJ’s very own Italian vinaigrette, lite red onion, queen olives, salami, pepperoni, and topped with fresh mozzarella.
- Red Skin Potatoes$28.99+
- Meatloaf Serves 25$49.99
Homemade and Fresh Cut just the way you like it and setup anyway you want it. Although no one makes it like Mom, we do make it from scratch. Get you some.
- Salad Tray Serves (25)$42.75
Fresh made with your choice of our homemade Ranch, Gorgonzola, Italian, and AJ’s Italian Mango.
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$5.99
- Personal Coffee Cheesecakes$5.99
A fifty year Old Recipe From one of our cooks Family. It’s just plain good with the right amount of Cream Cheese, Milk, Sour Cream, and Butter. Of course he has a couple secrets in there. It’s Killer and this one is a Favorite, its coffee.
- Personal Plain Cheesecakes$5.99
A fifty year Old Recipe From one of our cooks Family. It’s just plain good with the right amount of Cream Cheese, Milk, Sour Cream, and Butter. Of course he has a couple secrets in there. It’s Killer and this one is just plain. So you can add your own topping.
- Personal Cherry Cheesecakes$5.99
A fifty year Old Recipe From one of our cooks Family. It’s just plain good with the right amount of Cream Cheese, Milk, Sour Cream, and Butter. Of course he has a couple secrets in there. It’s Killer and with Cherrie topping.
- Personal Strawberry Cheesecakes$5.99
A fifty year Old Recipe From one of our cooks Family. It’s just plain good with the right amount of Cream Cheese, Milk, Sour Cream, and Butter. Of course he has a couple secrets in there. It’s Killer and with Strawberry only during season.
- Personal Blueberry Cheesecakes$5.99
A fifty year Old Recipe From one of our cooks Family. It’s just plain good with the right amount of Cream Cheese, Milk, Sour Cream, and Butter. Of course he has a couple secrets in there. It’s Killer
- Bread Pudding w/ Sauce Personal Pan Size (5 inch)$3.99
It is what it is, sweet, allspice, cinnamon and etc. It’s just plain good made with our Cuban bread ends. It has a great texture and the sauce is just a simple sweet sauce with Vanilla Bean.
Bread
- White$7.99
- Wheat$7.99
- Cuban 36"$9.99
- Texas Toast$9.99
- Kaiser Roll 4.5 (12 pk)$7.99
Perfect Bun for any kind of meat and is lightly dusted with corn meal, they are soft and buttery and hold juice and sauce well.
- Rye Bread w/caraway seed (the real stuff) not swirled$11.99
This is straight out of Miami and is real Rye. It is called a 2 pound rye because of the size and weight. It is hearty, soft, and a must with any meat especially Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Tuna Salad, and Chicken Salad.
- Pumpernickel (Dark Molasses)$12.99
This Bread is beautiful, its hearty, deep in color, and smells rich with dark molasses. This is the Real stuff folks. Especially for the Pastrami lovers in the world.
- Artisian Oat Bread$8.99
This bread is a great snack bread that will go with any finger food or is perfect thick sliced for Tuna and Chicken Salad. It is an Oat Bread with Cranberries and Raisins with a hint of Honey.
A La Carte Sides
Supplies Extras
- Additional Paper Plates 25-30 pkg$12.99
- Extra 1/2 Pans with Lid each$2.50
- Extra Cutlery Kits 15-30$5.99
Fork/knife/napkin/salt-pepper
- Extra full Pans with Lid each$4.50
- Extra Serving Utensils Spoon 1.50 each$1.50
- Extra Serving Utensils Tong 2.50 each$2.50
- Paper Towel Roll each$2.10
- Togo Containers (15-30) $1.00 each container$1.00
- Wet Naps 30PK$2.00