Pork Belly Skinned Serves (25-30)

$255.90

This is the Butter Of Pork and the little Brother to Beef Brisket. Everyone calls it Bacon, yep that’s right. There are many ways people cook the cut, as usual we like things a little different. We season lightly and cook it like a brisket so we have a perfect balance of Smoke, Texture, and Taste. The result is Butter and nothing like you think you were getting ready to taste. But then it hits ya, ah where you been! The meal comes with your choice of AJs Southern Red BBQ Sauce or AJs Southern Mustard and one side. If you’re really looking for a taste adventures add our house Spicy Honey or Garlic Honey and broil it for 5 minutes for a true taste adventure. There are many additional choices for sides that will complement your meal. Don’t forget to add the sweets. We even have Plate Ware, Paper Towels, Plastic Silverware, and Salt and Pepper all packaged and ready for you to take home or anywhere.