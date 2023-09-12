Skip to Main content
Full Menu
Catering Menu
French Macarons
Cookie Pie
Gourmet Cookies
Gourmet Cookie Bars
Drinks & Retail
Full Menu
French Macarons
4 Macarons
$10.00
6 Macarons
$15.00
12 Macarons
$30.00
Single Macaron
$3.00
Cookie Pie
Neapolitan
Lemon Berry
Kinder Bueno
Gourmet Cookies
Single Cookie
$5.00
4 Cookies
$20.00
8 Cookies
$40.00
12 Cookies
$55.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.00
Gourmet Cookie Bars
Overloaded Cookie Butter Bar
$7.00
Raspberry Almond Bar
$4.50
Cookie Dough Millionaire Bar
$5.00
Treacle Brownie
$5.50
Caramel Crunch Bar
$6.00
Drinks & Retail
Water
$2.00
2% Milk
$1.29
Chocolate Milk
$1.29
Oat Milk
$4.00
T-shirt
$20.00
Catering Menu
French Macarons
1 Dozen Classic
$30.00
Decorated Macarons- base
$36.00
Custom Order
Cookie Bar Tray
Overloaded Cookie Butter Bar
$63.00
Caramel Crunch Bar
$50.00
Treacle Brownie
$40.00
Cookie Dough Millionaire
$40.00
Gourmet Cookies
Gourmet Cookie Sampler
$50.00
2.5 oz Gourmet Cookies 1 Dozen
$30.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookies 1 Dozen
$36.00
AJ's Cookie Jar Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 818-1900
118 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 10AM
