AJs Pit Bar B Q Denver

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Beef Brisket - $16

$16.00+

Farm Slaw

$6.00


AJ's SMOKED MEATS

Beef Brisket - $16

$16.00+

Beef Rib - $20

$20.00+

Burnt Ends - $16

$16.00+

Pastrami - $16

$16.00+Out of stock

Pork Ribs - $10

$10.00+

Pulled Chicken - $12

$12.00+

Pulled Pork - $13

$13.00+

Texas Sausage - $12

$12.00+

Jalepeño Cheddar

Tri Tip - $15

$15.00+Out of stock

Smoked Turkey - $14

$14.00+

SIDES

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Farm Slaw

$6.00

Pit Beans

$6.00

Custard Corn Bread

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Pork Green Chili

$4.00

Chips

$3.00Out of stock

White Bread

$0.50

Martins Potato Bun

$0.50

SANDWICHES

Bun piled with 1/3 lb meat, served with smoked chips, coleslaw, bbq sauce, and house made pickles

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 lb of meat piled on bun, served with bbq sauce on the side

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

1/2 lb smoked brisket on a buttery bun, served with bbq sauce on the side

Burnt End Sandwich

$14.00

1/3 lb double smoked burnt ends piled on buttery bun, served with sauce and house pickles.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

DRINKS

Hanks Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

RUBS & SAUCES - RETAIL

Smokey Sweet Sauce

$9.29Out of stock

Carolina Gold Sauce

$9.29Out of stock

Chipotle Citrus Sauce

$9.29Out of stock

Jalapeno Sauce

$9.29Out of stock

Pork Rub

$5.00Out of stock

Beef Rub

$5.00Out of stock