AJs Pit Bar B Q Denver
AJ's SMOKED MEATS
SIDES
SANDWICHES
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
1/2 lb of meat piled on bun, served with bbq sauce on the side
Brisket Sandwich
1/2 lb smoked brisket on a buttery bun, served with bbq sauce on the side
Burnt End Sandwich
1/3 lb double smoked burnt ends piled on buttery bun, served with sauce and house pickles.