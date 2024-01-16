Skip to Main content
Ajuuas Mexicana Food Truck
Ajuuas Mexicana Food Truck
11452 Highway 62 , Front parking lot, Charlestown, IN 47111
FOOD
DRINKS
SIDES
FOOD
STREET TACOS
TACO ASADA
$3.50
TACO BIRRIA
$3.50
TACO PASTOR
$3.50
BIRRIA QUESATACO
$3.99
CHICKEN TACO
$3.50
FLAUTAS
BEEF FLAUTAS
$7.95
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
$7.50
POTATO FLAUTAS
Out of stock
BURRITOS
BURRITO ASADA
$11.99
BURRITO PASTOR
$11.99
BURRITO POLLO
$10.50
PIZZADILLA
PIZADILLA ASADA
$11.50
PIZZADILLA PASTOR
$11.50
PIZZADILLA BIRRIA
$12.50
PIZZADILLA POLLO ASADO
$10.99
Chips & Dip
Chips Dip
$6.00
Nachos
Nachos
$10.50
DRINKS
MEXICAN GLASS SODA
Jarrito Mandarin
$2.50
Jarrito Lime
$2.50
Jarrito Grapefruit
$2.50
Sangria Senorial
$2.50
Sidral Mundet
$2.50
Coca-Cola
$2.75
Jarrito Guava
$2.25
BOTTLED WATER
BOOTTLED WATER
$1.95
CAN SODA
Coca-Cola
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
SIDES
GUACAMOLE
4 OZ. GUAC
$2.85
BEANS
8 OZ. BEANS
$2.50
RICE
8Oz. Rice
$2.00
SOUR CREAM
4 OZ. Sour Cream
$1.99
QUESO DIP
5.5 OZ.QUESO DIP
$2.70
Ajuuas Mexicana Food Truck Location and Hours
(812) 725-5128
11452 Highway 62 , Front parking lot, Charlestown, IN 47111
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
