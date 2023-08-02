Akane Ramen
Food Menu
Ramen
Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen
Garlic Soy Sauce Pork Broth, Chashu, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Tonkotsu Shio Ramen
Sea-Salt Pork Broth with a hint of Ginger, Chashu, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Garlic Miso Ramen
Creamy Miso Pork Broth with Roasted Garlic, Chashu, Egg, Corn, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Spicy Ramen
Spicy Pepper Blend Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Spicy Tan Tan Ramen
Spicy Minced Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
California Ramen
Shoyu Pork Broth, Shrimp, Seasoned Egg, Avocado, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Kimchi Ramen
Shio Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kimchi, Corn, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach, Sesame
Shoyu Chicken Ramen
Rich Soy Sauce Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Creamy Chicken Ramen
Savory Creamy Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Vegetable Ramen
Vegetarian Oat Milk Broth, Tofu, Egg, Broccoli, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach
Kid's
Plain Shoyu Ramen
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
Plain Shio Ramen
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
Plain Garlic Miso Ramen
Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size
Kid’s Shoyu Ramen
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
Kid’s Shio Ramen
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
Kid’s Garlic Miso Ramen
Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size
Donburi Rice Bowls
Tofudon
Firm Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Gyudon
Beef Brisket, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Katsudon
Pork Katsu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Yakinikudon
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Ebidon
Shrimp Tempura, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Chashudon
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori
Stir Fry Noodles
Tofu Stir Fry
Firm Tofu, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
Chicken Stir Fry
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
Beef Stir Fry
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
Vegetable Stir Fry
Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts
Seafood Stir Fry
Shrimp, Octopus, Squid, Clams, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bonito Flakes
Chahan Fried Rice
Tofu Chahan
Firm Tofu, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Chicken Chahan
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Garlic Chashu Chahan
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Roasted Garlic, Sesame, Nori
Shrimp Chahan
Shrimp, Green Onions, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Kimchi Chahan w/ Beef
Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Kimchi Chahan w/ Chashu
Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori
Side Orders
Deep Fried Gyoza
Pork & Vegetable
Egg Rolls (2 pcs)
Pork & Vegetable
Deep Fried Spring Rolls (4 pcs)
Vegetable
Takoyaki
Octopus Dumplings, Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
Prawn Tempura (6 pcs)
Calamari (6 pcs)
Geso Karaage Squid, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge
Agedashi Tofu (6 pcs)
Golden Fried Soft Tofu, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
Karaage Chicken
Japanese Fried Chicken, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge
Okonomiyaki
Japanese Pancake (Vegetable), Okonomiyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes
Edamame
Boiled Soybeans tossed with Sea-Salt