Food Menu

Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Garlic Soy Sauce Pork Broth, Chashu, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

Tonkotsu Shio Ramen

$15.00

Sea-Salt Pork Broth with a hint of Ginger, Chashu, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Garlic Miso Ramen

Garlic Miso Ramen

$17.00

Creamy Miso Pork Broth with Roasted Garlic, Chashu, Egg, Corn, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Pepper Blend Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

$17.00

Spicy Minced Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

California Ramen

California Ramen

$17.00

Shoyu Pork Broth, Shrimp, Seasoned Egg, Avocado, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Kimchi Ramen

Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

Shio Pork Broth, Chashu, Egg, Kimchi, Corn, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach, Sesame

Shoyu Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Rich Soy Sauce Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Seasoned Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Creamy Chicken Ramen

$17.00

Savory Creamy Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast, Egg, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Vegetarian Oat Milk Broth, Tofu, Egg, Broccoli, Kikurage, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Spinach

Kid's

Plain Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size

Plain Shio Ramen

$12.00

Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size

Plain Garlic Miso Ramen

$14.00

Noodles & Broth Only, Regular Size

Kid’s Shoyu Ramen

$11.00

Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size

Kid’s Shio Ramen

$11.00

Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size

Kid’s Garlic Miso Ramen

$13.00

Comes with all toppings, Everything Half Size

Donburi Rice Bowls

Tofudon

$13.00

Firm Tofu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Gyudon

$15.00

Beef Brisket, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Katsudon

Katsudon

$15.00

Pork Katsu, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Yakinikudon

Yakinikudon

$15.00

Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Ebidon

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Chashudon

Chashudon

$15.00

Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Rice, Egg, Green Onions, Sesame, Nori

Stir Fry Noodles

Tofu Stir Fry

$15.00

Firm Tofu, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.00

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts

Beef Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$17.00

Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts

Seafood Stir Fry

$17.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Squid, Clams, Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bonito Flakes

Chahan Fried Rice

Tofu Chahan

$13.00

Firm Tofu, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori

Chicken Chahan

$15.00

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Peas, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori

Garlic Chashu Chahan

$14.00

Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Roasted Garlic, Sesame, Nori

Shrimp Chahan

Shrimp Chahan

$14.00

Shrimp, Green Onions, Carrots, Egg, Sesame, Nori

Kimchi Chahan w/ Beef

$18.00

Marinated & Grilled Rib Eye, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori

Kimchi Chahan w/ Chashu

$18.00

Marinated & Grilled Pork Belly, Kimchi, Green Onions, Egg, Sesame, Nori

Side Orders

Deep Fried Gyoza

Deep Fried Gyoza

Pork & Vegetable

Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

$7.00

Pork & Vegetable

Deep Fried Spring Rolls (4 pcs)

$7.00

Vegetable

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

Octopus Dumplings, Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes

Prawn Tempura (6 pcs)

$12.00

Calamari (6 pcs)

$10.00

Geso Karaage Squid, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge

Agedashi Tofu (6 pcs)

$10.00

Golden Fried Soft Tofu, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Japanese Fried Chicken, Sweet & Savory Sauce, Green Onions, Lemon Wedge

Okonomiyaki

$10.00

Japanese Pancake (Vegetable), Okonomiyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onions, Bonito Flakes

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled Soybeans tossed with Sea-Salt

Side Add-Ons

Side Chashu (2 pcs)

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Egg (White)

$2.00

Side Egg (Seasoned)

$2.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Side Broth

$9.00

$9.00 - Please provide broth flavor.

Side Chili Paste

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00+

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

Sake

Yaegaki Junmai Hot Sake

$8.00

Yaegaki Draft Sake

$13.00

Yaegaki Cloud Nigori Sake

$13.00

Seasonal Menu

Hiyashi Chuka Cold Ramen

Hiyashi Chuka Cold Ramen

$16.00

Cold Ramen w/Shoyu Vinaigrette Sauce Shrimp, Ham, Egg, Corn, Cucumber, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions