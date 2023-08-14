AKIMORI 310 Central Avenue
Trust the Chef
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)
Trust the Chef Lite
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (4pcs).
Trust Five
Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls
Bluefin Tuna Flight
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna. Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
Akami Crispy Rice
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
Sake Crispy Rice
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Salmon with guacamole and truffle paste.
HAND ROLL KIT
This kit contains all you need to make handrolls at home. Includes Nori (seaweed), rice, and fish- Toro, Akami, Sake and Hamachi. Complete with instructions, this kit is perfect for date night, family dinner, a night with friends, or just for an indulgent sushi experience at home. Makes 10-14 handrolls.
Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi
Yellowtail with Jalapeno and Yuzu Soy Dressing.
Maki Rolls (5pc)
Negi Toro
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions
Akami
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
Akami Avocado
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil
Akami Cucumber
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil
Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)
Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil
Saki
Salmon (Norway)
Saki Avocado
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
Saki Cucumber
Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber.
Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno
Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno
Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.
Cucumber
Avocado
Cucumber Avocado
Shiitake Mushroom
Seared Mushrooms with Truffle Oil
Cucumber Avocado Carrot
Specialty Rolls
Nigiri & Sashimi
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
Akami Nigiri (8pc)
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice
Saki Nigiri (8pc)
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)
Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice
Toro Nigiri (8pc)
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice
Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)
Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12pc)
Akami Sashimi (12pc)
Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)
Saki Sashimi (12pc)
Salmon Sashimi (12pc)
Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)
Yellowtail Sashimi (12pc)
Toro Sashimi (12pc)
Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)
Party Platters
Maki Party
Platter of fish & vegetable rolls, 10 rolls
Maki Party (Vegetable only)
Platter of vegetable rolls only, 10 rolls
Maki Nigiri Party
Platter of 6 Maki rolls & 25 Nigiri pieces. Chef's Choice.
Nigiri Party
50 pieces of nigiri (assorted)
Specialty Party
Chef's Choice Specialty Rolls, 10 Rolls
Sides & Salads
Naruto Rolls
Naruto Maki Rolls (5pc)
Negi Toro Naruto
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions
Akami Naruto
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
Akami Avocado Naruto
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil
Akami Cucumber Naruto
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil
Akami Jalapeno Naruto (Spicy Tuna)
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
Saki Naruto
Salmon wrapped in Cucumber
Saki Avocado Naruto
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
Saki Cucumber Naruto
Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber
Sake Jalapeno Naruto
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.
Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto
Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.