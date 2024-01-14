AKIMORI Upper East Side
Food
Favorites
- Trust the Chef$70.00
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)
- Trust the Chef Lite$40.00
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (4pcs).
- Trust Five$50.00
Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls
- Bluefin Tuna Flight$45.00
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna. Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
- Akami Crispy Rice$20.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
- Sake Crispy Rice$20.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Salmon with guacamole and truffle paste.
- HAND ROLL KIT$60.00
This kit contains all you need to make handrolls at home. Includes Nori (seaweed), rice, and fish- Toro, Akami, Sake and Hamachi. Complete with instructions, this kit is perfect for date night, family dinner, a night with friends, or just for an indulgent sushi experience at home. Makes 6-8 handrolls.
- Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi$18.00
Yellowtail with Jalapeno and Yuzu Soy Dressing.
Maki Rolls (5pc)
- Negi Toro$22.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions
- Akami$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
- Akami Avocado$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil
- Akami Cucumber$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil
- Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil
- Saki$12.00
Salmon (Norway)
- Saki Avocado$12.00
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
- Saki Cucumber$12.00
Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber.
- Sake Jalapeno (Spicy Salmon)$12.00
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno
- Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa$12.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
- Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno$12.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.
- Cucumber$8.00
- Avocado$8.00
- Cucumber Avocado$8.00
- Shiitake Mushroom$8.00
Seared Mushrooms with Truffle Oil
- Cucumber Avocado Carrot$8.00
Specialty Rolls
- Jerry Roll$26.00
Black Cod, Shiso, Avocado, Miso glaze & Crispy Potato
- Sam Roll$26.00
Cucumber Avocado, Pepper Crusted Tuna & Mango Salsa.
- Gino Roll$26.00
Toro, Mushrooms, King Salmon, Torched Tomato & Truffle Salt
- Lex Roll$26.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Yellowtail, Yuzu, Miso.
- Sunset Roll$26.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Mango, Jalapeno, Crispy Sweet Potato.
- Truffle Toro Roll$26.00
Toro, Avocado, Truffle
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$36.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
- Akami Nigiri (8pc)$36.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice
- Saki Nigiri (8pc)$36.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
- Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)$36.00
Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice
- Toro Nigiri (8pc)$64.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) over Rice
- Chef's Choice Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12pc)
- Akami Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)
- Saki Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Salmon Sashimi (12pc)
- Hamachi Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Yellowtail Sashimi (12pc)
- Toro Sashimi (12pc)$72.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)
Party Platters
- Maki Party$100.00
Platter of fish & vegetable rolls, 10 rolls
- Maki Party (Vegetable only)$75.00
Platter of vegetable rolls only, 10 rolls
- Maki Nigiri Party$150.00
Platter of 6 Maki rolls & 25 Nigiri pieces. Chef's Choice.
- Nigiri Party$175.00
50 pieces of nigiri (assorted)
- Specialty Party$250.00
Chef's Choice Specialty Rolls, 10 Rolls
Naruto Rolls
Naruto Maki Rolls (5pc)
- Negi Toro Naruto$22.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions
- Akami Naruto$14.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
- Akami Avocado Naruto$14.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil
- Akami Cucumber Naruto$14.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Cucumber & White Truffle Oil
- Akami Jalapeno Naruto (Spicy Tuna)$14.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
- Saki Naruto$14.00
Salmon wrapped in Cucumber
- Saki Avocado Naruto$14.00
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
- Saki Cucumber Naruto$14.00
Salmon (Norway) with Cucumber
- Sake Jalapeno Naruto$10.00
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.
- Hamachi w/ Jalapeño Salsa Naruto$14.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with fresh house-made Jalapeño Salsa
- Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno Naruto$14.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.
- Avocado Naruto$10.00
- Cucumber Avocado Naruto$10.00
- Shiitake Mushroom Naruto$10.00