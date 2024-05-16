Al Carbon Pollos Asados 3330 east Florida avenue Suite B
ANTOJITOS SINALOENSES
- ASADO ESTILO SINALOA
Asado Sinaloense, Chicken, potato, topped with a mixture of lettuce & carrots, shredded queso fresco, sour cream, cucumber, red onion, radishes, avocado slices and a small cup of chicken broth$14.99
- BARBACOA ESTILO SINALOA
Barbacoa, tender meat cooked in chilis, potatos, poblano pepper, onion, tomato,all mixed together, served with sopa fria and frijoles puercos$15.99
- ORDEN DE 3 TOSTADAS
Beans, Chicken, Lettuce&carrots mix. cucumber, Radishes, red onions, shredded queso fresco, avocado slices, Served With Consome (broth)$11.99
- ORDEN DE 3 GORDITAS
Beans, Chicken, Lettuce&Carrots mixed, Cucumber, Radishes, red onions, shredded queso fresco, avocado Slices, Served With Consome(broth)$11.99
- TACOS DORADOS
Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Radishes, Onions, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Served With Consome.$9.99
- NACHOS COCHINITA PIBIL
Chips, frijoles puercos, nacho cheese, shredded queso fresco, jalapenos & cochinita pibil$15.99
- NACHOS POLLO$14.99
- MOLE DE POLLO
Traditional chicken mole with rice$14.99
POLLOS ASADOS AL CARBON
- 1/2 POLLO ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS
1/2 alcarbon chicken (5 pieces) tortillas & salsa$8.99
- 1 POLLO ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS
Whole alcarbon chicken (10 pieces) tortillas & salsa$14.99
- 2 POLLOS ALCARBON SALSA & TORTILLAS
2 alcarbon whole chickens, (20) pieces tortillas & salsa$26.99
- SMALL FAMILY MEAL 1/2 POLLO ALCARBON
1/2 alcarbon chicken, (5 pieces) 2 small sides, tortillas & salsa$15.99
- 1 POLLO ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL
1 alcarbon whole chicken (10 pieces) 3 small sides, tortillas & salsa$29.99
- 2 POLLOS ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL
2 alcarbon whole chickens (20 pieces) 3 medium sides, tortillas & salsa$55.99
- 3 POLLOS ALCARBON FAMILY MEAL
3 alcarbon whole chickens (30 pieces) 4 large sides, tortillas & salsa$79.99
- 5 POLLOS AL CARBON JUMBO MEAL
5 alcarbon whole chickens (50) feeds 25 @ 2 pcs per person includes: 6 large sides, tortillas, salsa &churros for 25 people. SCHEDULE ORDER 3 HOURS MINIMUM BEFORE PICK UP$129.99
BREAKFAST
- AL VAQUERO (MACHACA)
Carne Machaca, Tomatoes, Onions Serrano Chile; avocado slices, Served With Beans, queso fresco & Corn Tamal flour or corn tortillas SERVED 7AM TO 12PM AFTER 12 WE ADD $2 more$14.99
- AL CAPORAL (MACHACA CON PAPA)
Machaca meat, Potato, Tomatoes, onions & Serrano Chile served with avocados slices,Beans and corn tortilla (Served 7-12 After 12 $2.00 Extra)$14.99
- LA HERRADURA (BISTEC CON PAPA)
Bisctec con papas is a very traditional Sinaloan breakfast$14.99
- LA MONTURA (HUEVOS RANCHEROS)
2 Crispy corn tortillas with Beans, topped with 2 eggs & Salsa Ranchera, served with queso fresco, avocado, beans & Corn Tamal$14.99
- CHILAQUILES RELLENOS
Hand made Corn tortillas filled with your cheese:Served With Beans And Corn Tamal$14.99
- OMELETTE
Chorizo Or Machaca And Mexican Potatoes. Served With Beans And Corn Tamale.$14.99
TORTAS
SOUPS
- ALBONDIGAS
Chiken meat balls, Corn, Potato, Green Beans, Mexican Squash, Carrots. Served With Rice, green beans, Cilantro, Onions And Limes.$14.99
- SOPA AZTECA
Chicken, mexican Squash, carrots, panela cheese, avocado & cilantro$14.99
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
tortilla strips, avocado, panela cheese, & shredded chicken breast$14.99
- CALDO DE POLLO
Chicken. green beans, mexican squash, carrots, potato, side of rice & tortillas$14.99
- CALDO DE BIRRIA
Birria Sinaloan Style$14.99
- MENUDO BLANCO
Sinaloan style Menudo, pata , hominy & pancita, served with oregano and chili flakes. Served with tortillas. WHITE MENUDO$14.99