Al Dente Pasta and Pizza 808 Marietta St NW Suite B
Food
Appetizers
Mamas Baked Meatballs
House-made Sicilian meatballs, San Marzano marinara sauce, and parmesan
Four Cheese Fried Ravioli's
Flash fried with our san marzano marinara dipping sauce
10 Crispy Fried Wings
Oven baked, flash fried
Eggplant Bruschetta
Fried Spaghetti Balls
Platter
Salads
Panini Sandwich
Pasta Entree
Dolce
Calzones
Hand Stretched Pizza
10" Small House Cheese Pizza
Our hand blended sauce and house cheese
10" Small Luau Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and house cheese
10" Small Meat Lovers
Sliced meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese
10" Small Mount Etna
Olives, onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and house cheese
10" Small Mount Vesuvio
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, our hand blended sauce and house cheese
10" Small Jerk Pesto Pizza
10" Small Pepperoni
10" Small Lobster Pizza
10 " Small Margarita Fresca
10" Small Greco Pizza
16" Large House Cheese Pizza
Our hand blended sauce and house cheese
16" Large Luau Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and house cheese
16" Large Meat Lovers
Sliced meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and house cheese
16" Large Mount Etna
Olives, onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and house cheese
16" Large Mount Vesuvio
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, our hand blended sauce and house cheese