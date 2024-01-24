Al Dente Fresh Pasta Co. 301 Center Avenue
Greens
- The Goat$16.00
Mixed greens, Craisins, candied walnuts, goat cheese, sliced apples, and homemade balsamic dressing
- Caesar$14.00
Romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, croutons, shaved Parm, and homemade Caesar dressing
- Italian Chopped$18.00
Grilled chicken, salami, arugula, romaine, mixed olives, cucumbers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onions, and homemade red wine vinaigrette
- Garden$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, shaved Parm, and homemade citrus vinaigrette
House Specialties
- JP's Rigatoni$22.00
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms, marsala wine, and cream over Parmesan
- Shrimp Arrabbiata$26.00
Jumbo shrimp, capers, olives, caramelized onions, spicy marinara over spaghetti
- Eggplant Siciliana$22.00
Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, and marinara over penne
- Three Paisanos$25.00
Jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken, sausage, and white wine garlic sauce over gemelli pasta
- Ravioli Pesto Cream$20.00
Topped with shaved Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, & pesto cream
- Sausage and Broccoli Rabe$22.00
Sliced Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic & oil