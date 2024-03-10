AL Quick Stop Heights
Featured Items
- GYRO SANDWICH$8.69
Beef & lamb gyro, grilled onions & tomatoes wrapped in a gyro pita. Tzatziki sauce on the side.
- SHAWARMA SANDWICH$8.69
Chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles wrapped in pita.
- HUMMUS$6.99
Pureed garbanzo beans topped with olive oil, paprika & pickles. Pita on the side.
Lunch & Dinner
Combo Packs
- Soup & Sandwich Combo$13.99
Your choice of any sandwich and our house made lentil soup.
- Date Night$22.99
Your choice of any 2 sandwiches and an appetizer.
- Family Pack$59.99
Gyro (1 LB), Shawarma (1 LB), Rice (32oz), Diced Salad (32oz), Hummus (12oz), Tzatziki Sauce (8oz), Garlic Sauce (8oz), 3 Pita & 3 Gyro Pita (Serves 4-5)
- Party Pack$129.99
Build your own party pack. Serves 8-12. Comes with: - 4 LB of Meat - 3 Sides - 10 Pitas - 2 Sauces
Appetizers
- HUMMUS$6.99
Pureed garbanzo beans topped with olive oil, paprika & pickles. Pita on the side.
- FALAFEL (5PC)$6.99
Deep-fried ground garbanzo beans. Tahini sauce on the side.
- CAULIFLOWER$6.99
Lightly fried then tossed in house-made mix & cilantro.
- SPICY POTATOES$6.99
Lightly fried then tossed in house-made mix, chili paste & cilantro.
- MARINATED FETA$7.39
Feta cheese marinated in crushed pepper, basil & olive oil.
- MIXED OLIVES$7.39
Stuffed manzanilla olives & kalamata olives mixed togeather.
- LENTIL SOUP$5.99
House-made lentil soup. *contains chicken bouillon*
- GRAPE LEAVES (5PC)$6.39
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & parsley.
- FRIES$3.99
Seasoned fries.
- RICE$3.99
House-made rice. *contains chicken bouillon*
Salads
- DICED SALAD$7.99
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers & bell peppers mixed with parsley, crushed mint, olive oil & lemon juice.
- TABOULI$7.99
Chopped parsley, green onions, tomatoes, mint & bulgar tossed in olive oil & lemon juice.
- GREEK SALAD$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions topped with feta & mixed olives. Greek salad dressing on the side.
Sandwiches
- GYRO SANDWICH$8.69
Beef & lamb gyro, grilled onions & tomatoes wrapped in a gyro pita. Tzatziki sauce on the side.
- SHAWARMA SANDWICH$8.69
Chicken shawarma, garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles wrapped in pita.
- FALAFEL SANDWICH$8.69
3pc falafel, tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, parsley & pickled beets wrapped in pita.
Bowls
- GYRO BOWL$11.39
Gyro & diced salad over a bed of rice.
- SHAWARMA BOWL$11.39
Chicken shawarma & diced salad over a bed of rice.
- FALAFEL BOWL$11.39
3pc falafel & diced salad over a bed of rice.
- HEALTHY BOWL$11.99
Build your own healthy bowl! Pick your base of either diced salad, tabouli or lettuce with a few add-ons, some protein & sauce drizzled on top! *Only available for Online Ordering*
Plates
- GYRO PLATE$13.69
Beef & lamb gyro, grilled onions & tomatoes over a bed of rice. Comes with diced salad, hummus, gyro pita & tzatziki sauce on the side.
- SHAWARMA PLATE$13.69
Chicken shawarma over a bed of rice. Comes with diced salad, hummus, pita & garlic sauce on the side.
- FALAFEL PLATE$13.69
5pc falafel and a side of pickled veggies. Pita & tahini sauce on the side.
- HALF & HALF PLATE$15.69
Half gyro & half shawarma over a bed of rice. Comes with diced salad, hummus, gyro pita, tzatziki & garlic sauce on the side.
- SAMPLER PLATE$15.99
Hummus, tabouli, gyro (2oz), shawarma (2oz), falafel (2pc), grape leaves (2pc). Pita, gyro pita, tzatziki, tahini & garlic sauce on the side. *No modifications*
Specials
- GYRO TACO$4.99
Gyro, grilled onions, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce & tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- SHAWARMA TACO$4.99
Chicken shawarma, grilled onions, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce & garlic sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN BURGER$8.99
Ground chicken breast patty between 2 toasted buns with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles.
- HUMMUS SUPREME$11.69
Hummus plate topped with your choice of gyro or chicken shawarma. Fresh veggies & pita on the side.
- GYRO CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Like a Philly Cheesesteak but better! Gyro, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers & a lot of cheese. Comes on a toasted sub with mayo. Tzatziki sauce on the side.
- GYRO NACHOS$11.39
House-made fried pita chips covered in cheese, grilled onions & gyro. Topped with tzatziki sauce & hot sauce.
- GYRO BURRITO$11.69
Gyro, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Hot sauce on the side.
- GYRO QUESADILLA$11.69
Large flour tortilla filled with diced salad, gyro & cheese. Tzatziki sauce on the side.
- GYRO FRIES$11.99
Fries covered in cheese, gyro, grilled onions, feta, tomatoes & hot sauce. Tzatziki sauce on the side.
- SHAWARMA FRIES$11.99
Fries covered in cheese, shawarma, grilled onions, tomatoes, hot sauce & parsley. Garlic sauce on the side.
- FETA FRIES$10.99
Fries covered in monterey jack cheese, feta, tomatoes, hot sauce & cilantro.
- 1 LB GYRO$14.99
1 LB of beef & lamb gyro. 2 tzatziki sauces on the side.
- 1 LB SHAWARMA$12.99
1 LB of chicken shawarma. 2 garlic sauces on the side.
Extras
- PITA$1.25
Traditional Arabic Pita
- GYRO PITA$1.25
Thick Greek Pita
- PITA CHIPS$2.25
House made fried pita chips
- FRESH VEGGIES$2.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & pickled beets
- Tzatziki Sauce$0.65
- Garlic Sauce$0.65
- Hot Sauce$0.65
- Tahini Sauce$0.65
- 8oz Sauce$4.99
Tzatziki, tahini, garlic or hot
- 12oz Sauce$6.99
Tzatziki, tahini, garlic or hot
Desserts
Dessert
- Baklava (2pc)$3.99
Mediterranean dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with pistachios, sweetened and held together with syrup.
- Dessert Pita$4.99
House made fried pita chips tossed in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust and topped with chocolate syrup.
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (1.5oz)$1.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (1.5oz)
- Peanut M&M's (1.74oz)$1.99
Peanut M&M's (1.74oz)
- Skittles Original (2.17oz)$1.99
Skittles Original (2.17oz)