ala I Bethesda
FOOD
COLD MEZZE
- MUTABAL$14.00
- LABNEH$14.00
Labneh, olive oil, za’atar spice, carrot tarator
- BABA GHANOUSH$14.00
Charred eggplant puree, harissa, pomegranate seeds
- Hummus$14.00
- MIXED SPREADS$26.00
Regular size of all spreads (Hummus, Alshamandar Mutabal, Jazra Mutabal, Labneh, Baba Ghanoush)
- FATTOUSH SALAD$14.00
Baby gem lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, pomegranate molasses dressing, pita chips
- Beet Salad$12.00
- TORSHI & Zaytoon$6.00
Assorted pickles from West Bank, harissa
- ZA’ATAR PITA$6.00
2 pieces
- CRUDITES
- ZA'ATAR PITA (FOC)
HOT MEZZE
- Lentil Soup$16.00
- FALAFEL$16.00
Minced chickpea fritter, tahini sauce, house pickles
- FRIED HALLOUMI$16.00
Pine honey, dukkah, chives (contains nuts)
- SPINACH CROQUET$14.00
Feta cheese, corn flour, acuka sauce
- BATATA HARA$14.00
Baby golden potatoes, harissa, za’atar, smoked paprika, toum
- KARANAB$16.00
Cauliflower Puree, za’atar spice, fried cauliflower, pomegranate molasses, pomegranate seeds
- Manti$18.00
- Urfa Pepper Shrimp$22.00
MAIN COURSE
- BIBER DOLMA$22.00
Herb-seasoned rice stuffed bell pepper, red pepper infusion, pomegranate molasses, lemon air
- GOLDEN CAULIFLOWER$22.00
Turmeric cauliflower, amba sauce, tahini sauce, herb salad, pomegranate seeds, radish
- TAWOOK SHISH KEBAB$24.00
Chicken Thigh Kebab, green pea tahini puree, sautéed sweet peas
- BAHĀRĀT TAWOOK$28.00
Half chicken, grilled baby gem lettuce, amba sauce and zhoug
- ADANA KEBAB$32.00
Minced rib eye, Maras pepper, bell pepper, sumac, onion, harissa, labneh, grilled long chili pepper
- Lokum Kebab$36.00
Baba ghanoush, pomegranate seeds, grilled tomato, chili pepper
- Rumaan Denver Steak$32.00
Grilled lamb chops(3 pieces), grilled fennel, Moroccan couscous
- LAVRÁKI$30.00
Pan-seared, lemon butter sauce, roasted rainbow carrots, peas
- RAS EL HANOUT SHORT RIBS$36.00
Braised short rib, pilaf, chickpea stew