Appetizers
Dim Sum
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with pork and pork broth.
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with crab meat, pork and pork broth.
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with chicken and chicken broth.
Steamed dumpling stuffed with vegetables, tofu and vegetarian broth.
Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed pork.
Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed beef.
Steamed puffy bao bun stuffed chicken.
Steamed puffy bao bun stuffed with vegetables and mushroom.
Pan fried dumpling stuffed with pork.
Steamed dumpling stuffed with beef.
Steamed dumpling stuffed with pork and leeks.
Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimp and bamboo.
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, cabbage and fungus.
Steamed shu mai stuffed with sticky rice, bamboo and mushroom.
Steamed shu mai stuffed with shrimp and scallop.
Steamed shu mai stuffed with chicken and shrimp.
Steamed shu mai stuffed with beef and mushroom.
Pan fried thin pancake with green onion.
Crispy fried spring roll stuffed napa cabbage and mushroom.
Crispy fried wonton stuffed pork and veggie.
Steamed wonton with cucumber, scallion, sesame seeds, peanut butter and chili oil.
Steamed dumplings with four different stuffing.
Cold Appetizers
Well fried carp fish in dark sweet soy sauce.
Steamed chicken marinated in Shaoxing wine.
Shredded jelly fish mixed with soy sauce and black vinegar.
Chopped aster green mixed with dried tofu and sesame oil.
Stewed wheat dough with mushroom, bamboo, dried daylily and peanut in brown sauce.
Tofu roll stuffed with mushroom and bamboo.
Thin sliced beef cooked with five spices and soy.
Steamed chicken marinated in Szechuan hot spices.
Cucumber with scallion and sesame oil.
Shredded seaweed with vinegar, sugar and sesame seed.
Cold noodle with soy sauce, peanut butter, cucumber, scallion and sesame seeds.
Entrees
Chefs Specials
Sauteed baby shrimp with light white sauce.
Braised jumbo shrimp with onion, pepper and garlic in chili sauce.
Sauteed shredded eel with bean sprout, ginger, garlic and scallion in brown sauce.
Stewed whole fish with mushroom, bamboo, ginger and scallion in brown sauce.
Stewed chicken with chestnut and scallion in brown sauce.
Stewed large meatball with homemade brown sauce.
Sauteed sliced lamb with scallion in Sha-cha sauce.
Stewed sea cucumber with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.
Sauteed pumpkin and asparagus with garlic and fermented black bean.
Steamed fillet with pickled Thai chili and pickled jalapeno, garlic and light soy sauce.
Sauteed fava bean with mustard green in white sauce.
Sauteed shrimp, chicken, pork, bamboo, mushroom, dried tofu, soy bean and peanut in spicy brown sauce.
Crispy fried shredded eel with brownish sweet and sour sauce.
Light breaded chicken tender with special made tangerine sauce.
Lightly pan sealed sea scallop with baby bok choy in white ginger sauce.
Stewed whole pork shoulder in homemade brown sauce.
Stewed pork intestine with onion and peppers in pot.
Stewed pork intestine with pickled cabbage and dried chili.
Stewed pork intestine with jalapeno in brown sauce.
Fried shrimp with scallion, peanut and spicy seasoning.
Sauteed baby shrimp, cubed chicken, celery and mushroom in brown sauce.
Soup
Traditional Shanghaiese soup with salted pork, pork belly, bamboo and tofu knots.
Large meat balls with bok choy and vermicelli noodle in soup.
Family style soup with shrimp, chicken, pork belly, mushroom, bamboo, ham, napa cabbage and vermicelli noodle.
Stewed fish head with mushroom, bamboo, tofu and bean noodle in soup.
Shredded fish, bamboo mushroom and cilantro in hot and sour soup.
Shredded pork, tofu and chopped capsella in thick soup.
Minced beef, egg white and cilantro in thick soup.
Minced chicken with creamy corn and egg drop soup.
Wonton stuffed with pork and bok choy in chicken broth.
Hot and sour soup with mushroom, bamboo, tofu, fungus and carrot.
Egg drop thick soup with creamy corn.
Seafood
Sauteed sea scallop, shrimp, squid and fish fillet with onion and leeks in spicy brown sauce.
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with mashed salty egg yolk.
Crispy fried shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
Light breaded shrimp marinated with sweet mayonnaise and honey walnut.
Sauteed shrimp with asparagus in light white sauce.
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with General Tso's sauce and broccoli.
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with brownish sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.
Fried squid with chopped garlic, scallion, chili pepper and salt.
Sauteed clam with garlic, scallion in black bean sauce.
Pan sealed sea scallop with bok choy in ginger white sauce.
Light breaded sea scallop with peppers in garlic sauce.
Sauteed shrimp with peas in egg drop sauce.
Fried whole shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
Scramble egg with baby shrimp and scallion.
Sauteed shrimp with dried chili, celery and peanut in brown sauce.
Sauteed shrimp with vegetables in white sauce.
Fried sea scallop with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
Fish
Stewed middle part of carp with ginger and scallion in brown sauce.
Crispy fried sea bass with sweet and sour sauce.
Steamed sea bass with pickled hot pepper and light soy sauce.
Stewed sea bass with ginger, garlic, scallion and chili bean sauce.
Steamed whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
Pan fried whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
Crispy fried flounder fillet with sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
Sliced flounder fillet with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.
Sauteed flounder fillet with black fungus in Shaoxin wine sauce.
Sauteed flounder fillet with snow pea and bamboo shoot in white sauce.
Sauteed flounder fillet with onion and straw mushroom in brown sauce.
Light breaded fillet with sweet and sour sauce.
Steamed sea bass with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
Stewed sea bass with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.
Fish Fillet with pickled cabbage, garlic and dried chili in hot soup
Poultry
Crispy roasted duck serves with scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce in a steamed bread.
Crispy deep fried smoked duck. Half duck per order.
Sauteed sliced chicken with onion and peppers in black bean sauce. Serves on a sizzling skillet.
Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea, mushroom, bamboo shoot and carrot in brown sauce.
Sauteed sliced chicken with eggplant in brown sauce.
Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy breaded chicken with sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.
Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy breaded chicken, onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.
Sauteed diced chicken with cashew nuts and celery in brown sauce
Sauteed diced chicken with celery, peanut and spicy pepper in brown sauce.
Sauteed light breaded chicken with garlic, scallion and dried hot chili pepper.
Sauteed sliced chicken with broccoli in brown sauce.
Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea and mushroom in white sauce.
Sauteed sliced chicken with bok choy in white sauce.
Scramble egg with shredded chicken and scallion.
Sauteed shredded chicken with green bean in brown sauce.
Sauteed shredded chicken with peppers in garlic sauce.
Sauteed shredded chicken with pea in white sauce.
Sauteed shredded chicken with vegetables in white sauce.
Beef
Sauteed shredded beef with dried tofu, jalapeno and light soy sauce.
Crispy fried shredded beef marinated with brownish sweet and sour sauce.
Sauteed sliced beef with scallion and bamboo shoot in light soy sauce.
Sauteed sliced beef with green pepper and onion in brown sauce.
Crispy light breaded beef with orange flavored sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy light breaded beef with brownish sweet & sour sauce, topping with sesame seeds.
Stewed beef shank with chili pepper in Szechuan style.
Sliced beef with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.
Sauteed sliced beef with mixed vegetables in brown sauce. Serve on a sizzling skillet.
Sauteed sliced beef with broccoli in brown sauce.
Fried shredded beef with jalapeno and spicy flavor..
Sauteed shredded beef with green bean in brown sauce.
Sliced beef with pickled cabbage and dried chili in soup.
Sauteed sliced beef with pickled chili and green vegetable.
Pork
Stewed baby ribs with ginger, scallion, black vinegar, wine, soy sauce and sugar in Wuxi style.
Stewed chopped ribs with ginger in brownish sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy fried boneless pork chop with salt and pepper.
Traditional stewed pork belly Shanghai style. Tender and favorable. Significant dish in authentic cooking.
Stewed pork belly with chestnut in brown sauce.
Stewed pork belly with tofu knots in brown sauce.
Sauteed steamed thin pork belly with cabbage, pepper, and mushroom in spicy brown sauce.
Sauteed shredded pork w. peppers in garlic sauce.
Sauteed smoked pork with asparagus, snow pea, mushroom and carrot.
Sauteed smoked pork with jalapeno pepper.
Sauteed smoked pork with leeks.
Sauteed shredded pork with vegetables. Serves with 4 pancakes.
Fried pork chop with sweet and sour sauce.
Sauteed sliced pork with vegetables in brown sauce.
Fried sliced pork with sweet and sour sauce.
Shredded pork with salted veggie and bamboo in white sauce
Sauteed sliced pork with black fungus and scallion in white sauce.
Sauteed shredded pork with green bean in brown sauce.
Vegetable
Sauteed baby bok-choy with tofu skin in white sauce.
Sauteed baby bok-choy with Shitaki mushroom.
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves with light white sauce.
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. crab meat.
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. mixed mushrooms.
Sauteed Chinese Broccoli w. fresh garlic in white sauce.
Sauteed string bean with ground pork and garlic.
Sauteed Chinese eggplant with ground pork in garlic sauce.
Sauteed broccoli, snow pea, mushroom, bok-choy, carrot and water chestnut in brown sauce.
Sauteed salted mustard green with soy bean and tofu noodle in light white sauce.
Fried tofu with salted mustard green and soy bean in light brown sauce.
Steamed silky tofu topping with crab meat sauce.
Sauteed silky tofu with ground pork in Szechuan style.
Fried tofu with asparagus, mushroom, bamboo shoot and pepper in spicy brown sauce.
Crispy fried tofu-made fake pork chop with salt and pepper.
Sauteed tofu-made sausage w. jalapeno and onion in brown sauce.
Sauteed fried tofu-made chicken with hot spices.
Sauteed tofu-made chicken with fungus and soy bean in light brown sauce.
Sauteed pea shoot with white sauce and baby shrimps.
Sauteed bok choy with white sauce.
Sauteed broccoli with spicy garlic sauce.
Fried tofu with onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.
Noodle & Rice
Stir fried rice cake with pork, capsella and bamboo shoot.
Stir fried rice with shrimp, chicken, ham, green pea, onion and scallion.
Stir fried chow fun noodle with sliced beef, bean spout, onion and scallion.
Stir fried rice noodle with shrimp, chicken, ham, onion and pepper in curry flavor.
Lo mein noodle with spicy meat sauce.
House special fried rice with Chinese sausage, smoked pork, asparagus, onion and scallion.
Fried rice with scallion and egg.
Lo mein noodle with fried scallion oil and soy.
Crispy fried noodle topping with
Stir fried lo mein noodle with
Stir fried rice cake with
Stir fried skinny rice noodle with
Stir fried chow fun noodle with
Fried rice with
Noodle bowl with seafood and veggie.
Noodle bowl with shrimp, pork, chicken and veggie.
Noodle bowl with shredded pork and salted veggie.
Noodle bowl with shredded pork and Szechuan pickle.
Noodle bowl with smoked fish.
Noodle bowl with soy beef and bok choy.
Noodle bowl with sliced chicken and veggie.
Noodle bowl with shrimp and veggie.
Plain Noodle in broth.
Dessert & Sides
Dessert
Crispy pancake stuffed with red bean paste.
Steamed puffy bun stuffed with red bean paste.
Steamed sticky rice topped with dried fruit and stuffed with red bean paste in the middle.
Tiny rice ball with fermented glutinous rice and osmanthus in sweet thick soup.
Home made ice cream with black sesame, green tea or red bean flavor.