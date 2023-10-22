Drinks

Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Sunkist
$2.00
Iced Tea
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Tonic Water
$2.00
Perrier, Sparking Water
$3.00
Fiji, Spring Water
$3.00

Appetizers

Dim Sum

Pork Soup Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with pork and pork broth.

Crab & Pork Soup Dumpling
$12.00

Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with crab meat, pork and pork broth.

Chicken Soup Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with chicken and chicken broth.

Vegetarian Soup Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with vegetables, tofu and vegetarian broth.

Pork Bao Bun
$10.00

Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed pork.

Beef Bao Bun
$10.00

Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed beef.

Chicken Bao Bun
$10.00

Steamed puffy bao bun stuffed chicken.

Veggie Bao Bun
$8.00

Steamed puffy bao bun stuffed with vegetables and mushroom.

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling
$10.00

Pan fried dumpling stuffed with pork.

Beef Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with beef.

Pork & Leek Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with pork and leeks.

Shrimp Dumpling
$12.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimp and bamboo.

Chicken Dumpling
$10.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, cabbage and fungus.

Sticky Rice Shu Mai
$10.00

Steamed shu mai stuffed with sticky rice, bamboo and mushroom.

Seafood Shu Mai
$12.00

Steamed shu mai stuffed with shrimp and scallop.

Chicken Shu Mai
$10.00

Steamed shu mai stuffed with chicken and shrimp.

Beef Shu Mai
$10.00

Steamed shu mai stuffed with beef and mushroom.

Scallion Pancake
$6.00

Pan fried thin pancake with green onion.

Shanghai Spring Roll
$5.00

Crispy fried spring roll stuffed napa cabbage and mushroom.

Crispy Fried Wonton
$10.00

Crispy fried wonton stuffed pork and veggie.

Wonton in Spicy Flavor
$12.00

Steamed wonton with cucumber, scallion, sesame seeds, peanut butter and chili oil.

Dumpling Sampler
$14.00

Steamed dumplings with four different stuffing.

Cold Appetizers

Smoked Fish
$12.00

Well fried carp fish in dark sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Chicken
$10.00

Steamed chicken marinated in Shaoxing wine.

Jelly Fish
$10.00

Shredded jelly fish mixed with soy sauce and black vinegar.

Aster Salad
$8.00

Chopped aster green mixed with dried tofu and sesame oil.

Shanghaiese Dough
$8.00

Stewed wheat dough with mushroom, bamboo, dried daylily and peanut in brown sauce.

Vegetarian Duck
$8.00

Tofu roll stuffed with mushroom and bamboo.

Soy Beef
$12.00

Thin sliced beef cooked with five spices and soy.

Chicken w. Szechuan Flavor
$10.00

Steamed chicken marinated in Szechuan hot spices.

Cucumber Salad
$6.00

Cucumber with scallion and sesame oil.

Seaweed Salad
$6.00

Shredded seaweed with vinegar, sugar and sesame seed.

Cold Sesame Noodle
$6.00

Cold noodle with soy sauce, peanut butter, cucumber, scallion and sesame seeds.

Entrees

Chefs Specials

Crystal Shrimp
$24.00

Sauteed baby shrimp with light white sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp w. Chili Sauce
$46.00

Braised jumbo shrimp with onion, pepper and garlic in chili sauce.

Sauteed Shredded Eel
$48.00

Sauteed shredded eel with bean sprout, ginger, garlic and scallion in brown sauce.

Stewed Fish w. Brown Sauce
$36.00

Stewed whole fish with mushroom, bamboo, ginger and scallion in brown sauce.

Chicken w. Chestnut in Pot
$24.00

Stewed chicken with chestnut and scallion in brown sauce.

Lion's Head w. Brown Sauce
$20.00

Stewed large meatball with homemade brown sauce.

Sizzling Lamb w. Scallion
$30.00

Sauteed sliced lamb with scallion in Sha-cha sauce.

Sea Cucumber w. Brown Sauce
$68.00

Stewed sea cucumber with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.

Pumpkin w. Asparagus
$16.00

Sauteed pumpkin and asparagus with garlic and fermented black bean.

Fish Fillet w. Pickled Hot Pepper
$26.00

Steamed fillet with pickled Thai chili and pickled jalapeno, garlic and light soy sauce.

Fava Bean w. Mustard Green
$16.00

Sauteed fava bean with mustard green in white sauce.

Spicy Eight Jewels
$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, chicken, pork, bamboo, mushroom, dried tofu, soy bean and peanut in spicy brown sauce.

Crispy Eel
$28.00

Crispy fried shredded eel with brownish sweet and sour sauce.

House Tangerine Chicken
$24.00

Light breaded chicken tender with special made tangerine sauce.

Scallop w. Bok Choy
$46.00

Lightly pan sealed sea scallop with baby bok choy in white ginger sauce.

Pork Shoulder in Home Style
$38.00

Stewed whole pork shoulder in homemade brown sauce.

Pork Intestine in Pot
$24.00

Stewed pork intestine with onion and peppers in pot.

Pork Intestine w. Pickled Cabbage
$24.00

Stewed pork intestine with pickled cabbage and dried chili.

Pork Intestine w. Jalapeno
$24.00

Stewed pork intestine with jalapeno in brown sauce.

Shrimp w. Spicy Flavor
$28.00

Fried shrimp with scallion, peanut and spicy seasoning.

Shrimp & Chicken w. Brown Sauce
$22.00

Sauteed baby shrimp, cubed chicken, celery and mushroom in brown sauce.

Soup

Yan-Du-Xian Casserole
$32.00

Traditional Shanghaiese soup with salted pork, pork belly, bamboo and tofu knots.

Lion's Head Casserole
$24.00

Large meat balls with bok choy and vermicelli noodle in soup.

Home Style Casserole
$36.00

Family style soup with shrimp, chicken, pork belly, mushroom, bamboo, ham, napa cabbage and vermicelli noodle.

Fish Head Casserole
$24.00

Stewed fish head with mushroom, bamboo, tofu and bean noodle in soup.

Aunt Sung's Fish Soup
$16.00

Shredded fish, bamboo mushroom and cilantro in hot and sour soup.

Pork w. Tofu & Capsella Soup
$15.00

Shredded pork, tofu and chopped capsella in thick soup.

West Lake Beef Soup
$14.00

Minced beef, egg white and cilantro in thick soup.

Chicken Corn Soup
$12.00

Minced chicken with creamy corn and egg drop soup.

Shanghai Wonton Soup
$12.00+

Wonton stuffed with pork and bok choy in chicken broth.

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup
$12.00+

Hot and sour soup with mushroom, bamboo, tofu, fungus and carrot.

Egg Drop Soup
$10.00+

Egg drop thick soup with creamy corn.

Seafood

Spicy Seafood Pot
$30.00

Sauteed sea scallop, shrimp, squid and fish fillet with onion and leeks in spicy brown sauce.

Shrimp w. Salty Egg Yolk
$28.00

Sauteed light breaded shrimp with mashed salty egg yolk.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp
$28.00

Crispy fried shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.

Shrimp w. Honey Walnut
$28.00

Light breaded shrimp marinated with sweet mayonnaise and honey walnut.

Shrimp w. Asparagus
$28.00

Sauteed shrimp with asparagus in light white sauce.

General Tso's Shrimp
$28.00

Sauteed light breaded shrimp with General Tso's sauce and broccoli.

Sesame Shrimp
$28.00

Sauteed light breaded shrimp with brownish sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.

Salt & Pepper Squid
$22.00

Fried squid with chopped garlic, scallion, chili pepper and salt.

Clam w. Black Bean Sauce
$20.00

Sauteed clam with garlic, scallion in black bean sauce.

Scallop w. Bok Choy
$45.00

Pan sealed sea scallop with bok choy in ginger white sauce.

Scallop w. Garlic Sauce
$45.00

Light breaded sea scallop with peppers in garlic sauce.

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce
$28.00

Sauteed shrimp with peas in egg drop sauce.

Salt & Pepper Whole Shrimp
$28.00

Fried whole shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.

Shrimp w. Scramble Egg
$24.00

Scramble egg with baby shrimp and scallion.

Kung Po Shrimp
$28.00

Sauteed shrimp with dried chili, celery and peanut in brown sauce.

Shrimp w. Veggie
$28.00

Sauteed shrimp with vegetables in white sauce.

Salt & Pepper Scallop
$45.00

Fried sea scallop with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.

Fish

Fish Belly w. Brown Sauce
$28.00

Stewed middle part of carp with ginger and scallion in brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Whole Fish
$32.00

Crispy fried sea bass with sweet and sour sauce.

Whole Fish w. Hot Pepper
$32.00

Steamed sea bass with pickled hot pepper and light soy sauce.

Fish w. Chili Bean Sauce
$32.00

Stewed sea bass with ginger, garlic, scallion and chili bean sauce.

Steamed Whole Flounder
$32.00

Steamed whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.

Pan Fried Whole Flounder
$32.00

Pan fried whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.

Crispy Fish Fillet
$26.00

Crispy fried flounder fillet with sweet, sour and spicy sauce.

Fish Fillet in Spicy Broth
$28.00

Sliced flounder fillet with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.

Fish Fillet w. Wine Sauce
$24.00

Sauteed flounder fillet with black fungus in Shaoxin wine sauce.

Fish Fillet w. Snow Pea
$24.00

Sauteed flounder fillet with snow pea and bamboo shoot in white sauce.

Fish Fillet w. Onion & Mushroom
$24.00

Sauteed flounder fillet with onion and straw mushroom in brown sauce.

Fish Fillet w. Sweet & Sour Sauce
$24.00

Light breaded fillet with sweet and sour sauce.

Steamed Sea Bass
$32.00

Steamed sea bass with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.

Sea Bass w. Brown Sauce
$32.00

Stewed sea bass with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.

Fish Fillet w. Pickled Cabbage
$26.00

Fish Fillet with pickled cabbage, garlic and dried chili in hot soup

Poultry

Peking Duck
$56.00+

Crispy roasted duck serves with scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce in a steamed bread.

Crispy Smoked Duck
$28.00

Crispy deep fried smoked duck. Half duck per order.

Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with onion and peppers in black bean sauce. Serves on a sizzling skillet.

Chicken w. Vegetables
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea, mushroom, bamboo shoot and carrot in brown sauce.

Chicken w. Eggplant
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with eggplant in brown sauce.

General Tso's Chicken
$20.00

Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.

Sesame Chicken
$20.00

Crispy breaded chicken with sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.

Orange Flavored Chicken
$20.00

Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken
$20.00

Crispy breaded chicken, onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken w. Cashew Nut
$18.00

Sauteed diced chicken with cashew nuts and celery in brown sauce

Kung Po Chicken
$18.00

Sauteed diced chicken with celery, peanut and spicy pepper in brown sauce.

Hot & Spicy Chicken
$18.00

Sauteed light breaded chicken with garlic, scallion and dried hot chili pepper.

Chicken w. Broccoli
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with broccoli in brown sauce.

Chicken w. Snow Pea & Mushroom
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea and mushroom in white sauce.

Chicken w. Bok Choy
$18.00

Sauteed sliced chicken with bok choy in white sauce.

Chicken w. Scrambled Egg
$18.00

Scramble egg with shredded chicken and scallion.

Chicken w. String Bean
$16.00

Sauteed shredded chicken with green bean in brown sauce.

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce
$18.00

Sauteed shredded chicken with peppers in garlic sauce.

Chicken w. Peas
$16.00

Sauteed shredded chicken with pea in white sauce.

Rainbow Chicken
$18.00

Sauteed shredded chicken with vegetables in white sauce.

Beef

Beef w. Dried Tofu & Pepper
$20.00

Sauteed shredded beef with dried tofu, jalapeno and light soy sauce.

Crispy Shredded Beef
$24.00

Crispy fried shredded beef marinated with brownish sweet and sour sauce.

Beef w. Scallion
$24.00

Sauteed sliced beef with scallion and bamboo shoot in light soy sauce.

Pepper Steak
$22.00

Sauteed sliced beef with green pepper and onion in brown sauce.

Orange Flavored Beef
$26.00

Crispy light breaded beef with orange flavored sweet and sour sauce.

Sesame Beef
$26.00

Crispy light breaded beef with brownish sweet & sour sauce, topping with sesame seeds.

Beef in Szechuan Style
$24.00

Stewed beef shank with chili pepper in Szechuan style.

Sliced Beef in Spicy Broth
$28.00

Sliced beef with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.

Sizzling Beef w. Vegetables
$24.00

Sauteed sliced beef with mixed vegetables in brown sauce. Serve on a sizzling skillet.

Beef w. Broccoli
$22.00

Sauteed sliced beef with broccoli in brown sauce.

Spicy Shredded Beef
$24.00

Fried shredded beef with jalapeno and spicy flavor..

Beef w. String Bean
$20.00

Sauteed shredded beef with green bean in brown sauce.

Beef w. Pickled Cabbage
$26.00

Sliced beef with pickled cabbage and dried chili in soup.

Beef w. Oyster Sauce
$24.00

Sauteed sliced beef with pickled chili and green vegetable.

Pork

Ribs in Wuxi Style
$24.00

Stewed baby ribs with ginger, scallion, black vinegar, wine, soy sauce and sugar in Wuxi style.

Sweet & Sour Ribs
$20.00

Stewed chopped ribs with ginger in brownish sweet and sour sauce.

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
$20.00

Crispy fried boneless pork chop with salt and pepper.

Tong-Po Pork
$28.00

Traditional stewed pork belly Shanghai style. Tender and favorable. Significant dish in authentic cooking.

Pork Belly w. Chestnut
$24.00

Stewed pork belly with chestnut in brown sauce.

Pork Belly w. Tofu Knot
$24.00

Stewed pork belly with tofu knots in brown sauce.

Double Cooked Pork
$18.00

Sauteed steamed thin pork belly with cabbage, pepper, and mushroom in spicy brown sauce.

Pork w. Garlic Sauce
$18.00

Sauteed shredded pork w. peppers in garlic sauce.

Smoked Pork w. Vegeatbles
$20.00

Sauteed smoked pork with asparagus, snow pea, mushroom and carrot.

Smoked Pork w. Jalapeno
$20.00

Sauteed smoked pork with jalapeno pepper.

Smoked Pork w. Leeks
$20.00

Sauteed smoked pork with leeks.

Mo Shu
$18.00

Sauteed shredded pork with vegetables. Serves with 4 pancakes.

Peking Pork Chop
$20.00

Fried pork chop with sweet and sour sauce.

Pork w. Veggie
$18.00

Sauteed sliced pork with vegetables in brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour Pork
$18.00

Fried sliced pork with sweet and sour sauce.

Pork w. Salted Veggie
$18.00

Shredded pork with salted veggie and bamboo in white sauce

Pork w. Fungus
$18.00

Sauteed sliced pork with black fungus and scallion in white sauce.

Pork w. String Bean
$18.00

Sauteed shredded pork with green bean in brown sauce.

Vegetable

Bok Choy w. Tofu Skin
$15.00

Sauteed baby bok-choy with tofu skin in white sauce.

Bok Choy w. Mushroom
$15.00

Sauteed baby bok-choy with Shitaki mushroom.

Sauteed Pea Shoot
$18.00

Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves with light white sauce.

Pea Shoot w. Crab Meat
$20.00

Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. crab meat.

Pea Shoot w. Mushrooms
$20.00

Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. mixed mushrooms.

Chinese Broccoli w. Fresh Garlic
$16.00

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli w. fresh garlic in white sauce.

Sauteed String Bean
$14.00

Sauteed string bean with ground pork and garlic.

Eggplant w. Garlic Sauce
$14.00

Sauteed Chinese eggplant with ground pork in garlic sauce.

Mixed Vegetables
$16.00

Sauteed broccoli, snow pea, mushroom, bok-choy, carrot and water chestnut in brown sauce.

Salted Veggie w. Soy Bean & Tofu Sheet
$14.00

Sauteed salted mustard green with soy bean and tofu noodle in light white sauce.

Salted Veggie w. Fried Tofu
$15.00

Fried tofu with salted mustard green and soy bean in light brown sauce.

Tofu w. Crab Meat
$16.00

Steamed silky tofu topping with crab meat sauce.

Ma-Po Tofu
$14.00

Sauteed silky tofu with ground pork in Szechuan style.

Tofu Home Style
$15.00

Fried tofu with asparagus, mushroom, bamboo shoot and pepper in spicy brown sauce.

Vegetarian Pork Chop
$15.00

Crispy fried tofu-made fake pork chop with salt and pepper.

Vegetarian Sausage w. Pepper
$15.00

Sauteed tofu-made sausage w. jalapeno and onion in brown sauce.

Hot & Spicy Vegetarian Chicken
$15.00

Sauteed fried tofu-made chicken with hot spices.

Vegetarian Chicken w. Fungus
$15.00

Sauteed tofu-made chicken with fungus and soy bean in light brown sauce.

Pea Shoot w. Shrimp
$22.00

Sauteed pea shoot with white sauce and baby shrimps.

Sauteed Bok Choy
$14.00

Sauteed bok choy with white sauce.

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce
$12.00

Sauteed broccoli with spicy garlic sauce.

Sweet & Sour Tofu
$15.00

Fried tofu with onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.

Noodle & Rice

Rice Cake w. Pork & Capsella
$16.00

Stir fried rice cake with pork, capsella and bamboo shoot.

Yang Chow Fried Rice
$18.00

Stir fried rice with shrimp, chicken, ham, green pea, onion and scallion.

Beef Chow Fun
$16.00

Stir fried chow fun noodle with sliced beef, bean spout, onion and scallion.

Singapore Rice Noodle
$18.00

Stir fried rice noodle with shrimp, chicken, ham, onion and pepper in curry flavor.

Spicy Minced Pork Noodle
$12.00

Lo mein noodle with spicy meat sauce.

Smoked Pork Fried Rice
$20.00

House special fried rice with Chinese sausage, smoked pork, asparagus, onion and scallion.

Egg Fried Rice
$8.00

Fried rice with scallion and egg.

Noodle w. Scallion
$8.00

Lo mein noodle with fried scallion oil and soy.

Pan Fried Noodle
$9.00

Crispy fried noodle topping with

Lo Mein
$7.00

Stir fried lo mein noodle with

Rice Cake
$7.00

Stir fried rice cake with

Rice Noodle
$7.00

Stir fried skinny rice noodle with

Chow Fun
$8.00

Stir fried chow fun noodle with

Fried Rice
$7.00

Fried rice with

Seafood Noodle Soup
$16.00

Noodle bowl with seafood and veggie.

House Noodle Soup
$16.00

Noodle bowl with shrimp, pork, chicken and veggie.

Pork w. Salted Veggie NS
$14.00

Noodle bowl with shredded pork and salted veggie.

Pork w. Szechuan Pickle NS
$14.00

Noodle bowl with shredded pork and Szechuan pickle.

Smoked Fish NS
$15.00

Noodle bowl with smoked fish.

Soy Beef NS
$15.00

Noodle bowl with soy beef and bok choy.

Chicken Noodle Soup
$14.00

Noodle bowl with sliced chicken and veggie.

Shrimp Noodle Soup
$15.00

Noodle bowl with shrimp and veggie.

Plain Noodle Soup
$6.00

Plain Noodle in broth.

Dessert & Sides

Dessert

Red Bean Pancake
$6.00

Crispy pancake stuffed with red bean paste.

Red Bean Bao Bun
$6.00

Steamed puffy bun stuffed with red bean paste.

Eight Jewels Sticky Rice
$10.00

Steamed sticky rice topped with dried fruit and stuffed with red bean paste in the middle.

Tiny Rice Ball In Sweet Soup
$10.00

Tiny rice ball with fermented glutinous rice and osmanthus in sweet thick soup.

Home-made Ice Cream
$3.00

Home made ice cream with black sesame, green tea or red bean flavor.

Side

White Rice w. Entree
Brown Rice w. Entree
Extra White Rice
$1.50
Extra Brown Rice
$1.50
Mo Shu Wrap
$0.50
Puffy Pancake
$0.50
Hot Chili Oil