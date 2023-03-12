ala

Popular Items

Select the deposit
Elderflower Iced Tea
Large-Iced Coffee

FOOD

CHARCUTERIE

Torshi

Torshi

$8.00

Assorted pickles from West Bank, harissa - VEGAN + GF

Zaytoon

Zaytoon

$8.00

Turkish olives, toasted orange peel, walnut, aniseed, herbs (contain pits) - VEGAN + GF

Crudites

$4.00
Spiced Cheeses

Spiced Cheeses

$24.00

Safroon burrata Za’atar feta Isot goat cheese - V + GF

Cured Meats

$28.00

Cured smoked duck prosciutto Aged butcher Turkish sausage Cured smoked mackerel - GF

SNACKS

Fried Halloumi

Fried Halloumi

$14.00

Pine honey, dukkah, chives (contains nuts) - V + GF

Sogan Dolma

Sogan Dolma

$16.00

Stuffed onion, rice, spices, dried tomato foam(warm) – V + GF

Khyar Salad

Khyar Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, khas(lettuce) peas, shaved fennel, crispy diced pita, grilled lemon dressing - VEGAN

Harira Soup

Harira Soup

$12.00

Hearty tomato base, bulgur, chickpeas, Moroccan spices - VEGAN

Taboon Bread

$8.00

Sesame, walnut, pistachio, caraway, chili flakes, garlic – VEGAN

Za'atar Pita (2 Pieces)

Za'atar Pita (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Baba Ghanoush

$14.00

LARGE PLATES

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$52.00

Bone in short ribs slow cooked in brick oven (8 Hours), “Ras el hanout”, confit garlic, pomegranate seeds, sweet potato puree, freekeh pilaf

Pirzola

Pirzola

$64.00

6 pieces of pistachio-crusted lamb chops, braised collard greens, roasted parsnip, Urfa pepper infused sauce, pearl couscous(contains nuts)

Quail

$52.00
Freekeh

Freekeh

$12.00

Beef broth, freekeh, onion, almond, date

Pearl Couscous

$12.00

SWEETS

Halva tart

$12.00

Dark chocolate mousse, burnt cardamom meringue – V

Antep baklava

Antep baklava

$12.00

Toasted pistachio, lavender kaymak, lavender seeds (Proudly made with sheep ghee in Antep) - V

Bird`s Nets Kunafa

Bird`s Nets Kunafa

$10.00

Apple cider braised pear, citrusy raisins, nutmeg walnuts, Turkish coffee – VEGAN

ala | Coffee+More

Bakery

Lavender Fields Forever

Lavender Fields Forever

$4.90

Kouign-amann, lavender seeds, lemon, filled with lavender cream

Za`atar to my labneh croissant

Za`atar to my labneh croissant

$5.90

Za’atar dusted, labneh filled croissant

Pistachio Baklava ( 4 pieces)

Pistachio Baklava ( 4 pieces)

$9.90
Pistachio Baklava( 1 piece)

Pistachio Baklava( 1 piece)

$2.90
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.90
Cheddar Chives Scone

Cheddar Chives Scone

$4.90

Savory scone, cheddar chives

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.90

Mozzarella cheese, harissa sauce

Grilled Cheese With Sucuk

Grilled Cheese With Sucuk

$9.90

Turkish Beef Sausage, mozzarella cheese, harissa

Muffin Chocolate

Muffin Chocolate

$4.90
Muffin Cherry

Muffin Cherry

$4.90

Snacks

Za'atar Labneh

Za'atar Labneh

$5.90

Labneh, za'atar 4 oz

Dolmades

$5.90

Grape leaves with rice and spices

Sliced Pita Bread(2 piece)

$2.90

Toast (Organic Large Pave Wild Sliced)

Eggplant Sucuk Toast Organic Large Pave Wild Slice ( Roasted Eggplant and tomato, Goat cheese, Turkish Butcher Sausage, Harissa Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens)

Eggplant Sucuk Toast Organic Large Pave Wild Slice ( Roasted Eggplant and tomato, Goat cheese, Turkish Butcher Sausage, Harissa Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens)

$14.90

Roasted eggplant and tomato, Turkish butcher sausage, goat cheese, harissa sauce, caramelized onions

Mackerel Toast Organic Larfe Pave Wild Slice( Labne, Cured Mackerel, Pickled onion, Arugula, Caper, Sumac)

$14.90

Eggplant Toast Organic Large Pave Wild Slice ( Roasted Eggplant and tomato, Goat Cheese, Harissa Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens)

$14.90

Tea

Levantine Tea

$5.90

Tea

$3.90

Sleep Beauty Energy Digest Detox Evening tea Cinnamon Cardamom

Turkish Iced Tea

$3.90

Elderflower Iced Tea

$4.90

Bottled Soft Drinks

Small Sparkling Water

$2.90

Large Sparkling Water

$6.90

Large Still Water

$5.90

Peach Juice

$2.90

Blood Orange Juice

$2.90

Mexican Coke

$3.90

Sprite(8 oz)

$2.90

Lemonade(8 oz)

$2.90

Tamek, Peach Juice- 330 ml Can

$4.90

Tamek, Mix Fruit Juice- 330 ml Can

$4.90

Diet Coke

$3.90

Alcoholic Drinks

Almaza Pilsner Beer 6Pack

$19.00

Lebanese 6 pack

Levant Cocktail

$9.90

Pandora Cocktail

$9.90

Har Cocktail

$9.90

Kindzmarauli Sweet Red BT

$39.90

Tetramythos-Dry Red Wine BT

$39.00

Chateau Ksara

$39.00

Mythos Beer 6 Pack

$19.00

Hellenic Beer 6*11.2

Fix Hellas Beer 4 pack

$14.90

Lager Beer 4 pack

Canada Dry- Tonic Water 6Pack

$9.90

6 pack

Fix Hellas Beer

$5.00

Mythos Beer

$5.00

Almaza Pilsner Beer

$5.00

Morte Chardonnay BT

$11.90

Kilikia Lager

$10.00

Ararat Lager

$10.00

Groceries

Za'atar(4 oz)

Za'atar(4 oz)

$5.90
Dukkah(4 oz)

Dukkah(4 oz)

$5.90
Sumac(4 oz)

Sumac(4 oz)

$5.90
Ras-el Hanout(4 oz)

Ras-el Hanout(4 oz)

$5.90
Urfa Pepper(4 oz)

Urfa Pepper(4 oz)

$5.90

Turkish Delight-pack

$9.90

Black Olive

$6.90

Isot ( 4 oz)

$5.90

Julies Meinl Medium pack

$22.90

Tea Box( Sleep,Digest,Evening Tea Decaffeinated,Beauty, Energy)

$6.90

Soft Drinks

Peach Nectar

$4.90

Blood orange-Pomegranate Fruit

$4.90

Lemonade (With mint, ice, lemon slice)

$4.90

Ice sparkling cherry limeade

$4.90

Ice sparkling orange mango

$4.90

Ice sparkling kiwi strawbery

$4.90

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.90

Espresso

$3.90

Double Espresso

$5.90

Re-Latte

$4.90

Large Latte

$5.90

Re-Honey Halve Cardamom

$5.90

Re-Golden Latte

$5.90

Re-Lavender

$5.90

Re-Nutmeg Honey

$5.90

Turkish Coffee

$4.90

Re-Iced Coffee

$4.90

Large-Iced Coffee

$4.90

Re-Iced Latte`

$4.90

Large-Iced Latte`

$5.90

Extra shot

$1.00

Hot Cacao

$5.00

Re-Americano

$4.90

Re-Cappucino

$4.90

Large-Americano

$4.90

Large-Cappucino

$4.90

Re-Honey T.Spice Latte

$4.90

Large-Honey T.spice Latte

$5.90

Tribble Shot Iced Coffee

$6.90

Sandwiches

Beef Salami Sandwich( Beef Salami, Harissa, Feta, Fresh mint, Israeli Pickles)

$8.90

Eggplant Chickpea Sandwich ( Roasted eggplant, Ra's El Hangout Braised Chickpeas, Fresh Pepper, Parsley)

$8.90

Grilled halloumi sandwich (croissant, grilled halloumi cheese, tomato, pesto, arugula)

$9.90

Egg salad sandwich (Egg, mayo, greens, black pepper)

$7.90

Khobz za`atar egg sandwich (Scrambled egg, biscuit with semolina, beef salami)

$7.90

ala | Deposits For Private Events

Deposit payments for private events

Select the deposit

Select the deposit

CANCELLATION: Cancellation is strict. The deposit is non-refundable in case of any cancellation.