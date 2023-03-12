ala
FOOD
CHARCUTERIE
Torshi
Assorted pickles from West Bank, harissa - VEGAN + GF
Zaytoon
Turkish olives, toasted orange peel, walnut, aniseed, herbs (contain pits) - VEGAN + GF
Crudites
Spiced Cheeses
Safroon burrata Za’atar feta Isot goat cheese - V + GF
Cured Meats
Cured smoked duck prosciutto Aged butcher Turkish sausage Cured smoked mackerel - GF
SNACKS
Fried Halloumi
Pine honey, dukkah, chives (contains nuts) - V + GF
Sogan Dolma
Stuffed onion, rice, spices, dried tomato foam(warm) – V + GF
Khyar Salad
Cucumber, khas(lettuce) peas, shaved fennel, crispy diced pita, grilled lemon dressing - VEGAN
Harira Soup
Hearty tomato base, bulgur, chickpeas, Moroccan spices - VEGAN
Taboon Bread
Sesame, walnut, pistachio, caraway, chili flakes, garlic – VEGAN
Za'atar Pita (2 Pieces)
Baba Ghanoush
LARGE PLATES
Short Ribs
Bone in short ribs slow cooked in brick oven (8 Hours), “Ras el hanout”, confit garlic, pomegranate seeds, sweet potato puree, freekeh pilaf
Pirzola
6 pieces of pistachio-crusted lamb chops, braised collard greens, roasted parsnip, Urfa pepper infused sauce, pearl couscous(contains nuts)
Quail
Freekeh
Beef broth, freekeh, onion, almond, date
Pearl Couscous
SWEETS
ala | Coffee+More
Bakery
Lavender Fields Forever
Kouign-amann, lavender seeds, lemon, filled with lavender cream
Za`atar to my labneh croissant
Za’atar dusted, labneh filled croissant
Pistachio Baklava ( 4 pieces)
Pistachio Baklava( 1 piece)
Plain Croissant
Cheddar Chives Scone
Savory scone, cheddar chives
Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella cheese, harissa sauce
Grilled Cheese With Sucuk
Turkish Beef Sausage, mozzarella cheese, harissa
Muffin Chocolate
Muffin Cherry
Snacks
Toast (Organic Large Pave Wild Sliced)
Eggplant Sucuk Toast Organic Large Pave Wild Slice ( Roasted Eggplant and tomato, Goat cheese, Turkish Butcher Sausage, Harissa Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens)
Roasted eggplant and tomato, Turkish butcher sausage, goat cheese, harissa sauce, caramelized onions
Mackerel Toast Organic Larfe Pave Wild Slice( Labne, Cured Mackerel, Pickled onion, Arugula, Caper, Sumac)
Eggplant Toast Organic Large Pave Wild Slice ( Roasted Eggplant and tomato, Goat Cheese, Harissa Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Micro Greens)
Tea
Bottled Soft Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
Almaza Pilsner Beer 6Pack
Lebanese 6 pack
Levant Cocktail
Pandora Cocktail
Har Cocktail
Kindzmarauli Sweet Red BT
Tetramythos-Dry Red Wine BT
Chateau Ksara
Mythos Beer 6 Pack
Hellenic Beer 6*11.2
Fix Hellas Beer 4 pack
Lager Beer 4 pack
Canada Dry- Tonic Water 6Pack
6 pack