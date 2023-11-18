Alas Toxicas
Food
Appetizers
- Regular Fries$6.85
- Regular Fries Small$3.85
- Lemon Pepper Fries$6.85
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.85
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.95
- Cheese Fries$7.60
- Animal Style Fries$7.95
Thousand island, melted cheddar cheese, and grilled onions.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$8.95
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo mild, with melted cheddar cheese, topped with ranch dressing and green onions.
- Pastrami Fries$8.95
Pastrami ,shredded cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, topped w/chopped pickles.
- Asada Fries$9.95
Carne asada, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa (green or red)
- Curly Fries$7.85
- Curly Fries Small$3.85
- Curly Lemmon Pepper$7.85
- Curly Cheese Fries$7.95
- Curly Chili Cheese Fries$8.85
- Curly Animal Style$8.85
Thousand island, melted cheddar cheese, and grilled onions.
- Curly Pastrami Fries$9.95
Pastrami ,shredded cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, topped w/chopped pickles.
- Curly Asada Fries$10.95
Carne asada, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a side of salsa (green or red)
- Mozarella Sticks$9.85
Served w/ marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$8.85
Served w/ thousand island.
- Potato skins$11.85
Half cut potatoes topped w/melted cheddar cheese, bacon bites, sour cream, and chopped green onion.
- Fried Calamari$13.85
Served w/ seafood sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$13.85
Served w/ seafood sauce.
- Spicy Fried Shrimp$13.85
Served w/ seafood sauce.
- Fish n Chips$13.85
Served w/ fries.
- Fried Zucchini$8.85
Served w/ ranch.
- Fried Cauliflower "Wings"$11.85
Tossed in choice of sauce
- Papa Toxica$12.95
Topped w/ carne asada, shredded cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, sour cream, and grilled onions.
- Chicken Nachos$12.95
Topped w/grilled chicken, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, side of salsa. (green or red)
- Seafood Sampler$18.95
Fried calamari, fried shrimp, fried fish, fries or onions rings.
- Asada Nachos$13.95
Topped w/carne asada, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, side of salsa. (green or red)
- Shrimp Nachos$14.95
Topped w/grilled shrimp, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, side of salsa. (green or red)
- Toxic Nachos$15.95
Topped w/carne asada, chicken, grilled shrimp, beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, side of salsa. (green or red)
- Chicken Tenders$12.95
(3) Spicy or regular w/ side of fries and thousand island.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Served w/side salad, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sauce of choice.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Served w/side salad, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sauce of choice.
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.95
Served w/side salad, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sauce of choice.
- Chips and Salsa$5.85
- Chips and Guacamole$7.95
- Toxica Sampler$16.95
4pc. wings (regular or boneless) 3pc. potato skins, 3pc. mozarella sticks, 1/2 side of onion rings or fries.
- 1/2 Order Pastrami Fries$5.95
- 1/2 Order Asada Fries$6.95
- 1/2 Order Lemon Pepper Fries$3.95
- 1/2 Order Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.85
- 1/2 Order Chili Cheese Fries$4.85
Wings
- 6 pc. w/ fries$11.95
1 flavor, 1 dressing. (traditional or boneless)
- 8 pc. w/ fries$14.95Out of stock
2 flavors, 1 dressing. (traditional or boneless)
- 10 pc. w/ fries$16.49
2 flavors, 1 dressing. (traditional or boneless)
- 12 pc.$17.49
2 flavors,1 dressing. (traditional or boneless)
- 18 pc.$23.95
3 flavors, 2 dressings. (traditional or boneless)
- 25 pc.$30.95
4 flavors, 2 dressings. (traditional or boneless)
- 50 pc.$64.95
5 flavors, 4 dressings. (traditional or boneless)
- 100 pc.$126.95
6 flavors, 8 dressings. (traditional or boneless)
Alas Toxicas Plates
- Chicken Plate$14.95
Chicken marinade special served w/ grilled vegetables, and side salad.
- Shrimp Plate$15.95
Shrimp marinade special served w/ grilled vegetables and side salad.
- Fish Plate$15.95
Grilled fish served w/ grilled vegetables and side salad.
- Carne Asada Plate$15.95
Savory marinated steak served w/ grilled vegetables and side salad.
Sushi
- California Roll$13.95
Crab salad, cucumber, and avocado topped with sesame seeds.
- Asada Roll$14.95
Carne asada, avocado, chopped onions, cilantro and choice of sauce.
- Vegan Roll$13.95
Avocado, cucumbers, shredded carrots, topped with green bell pepper.
- Toxico Roll$15.95
Grilled shrimp, crab salad, avocado, topped with sesame seeds.
Salads
- Cesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, topped with cesar dressing.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, black beans, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, red onions, green onions, and BBQ chicken.
- Roasted Veggie Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, roasted zuchinni, grilled red onions, shredded carrots, green bell peppers, avocado, parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Toxica Chicken Salad$14.95
Savory marinated chicken, fresh romaine blend, cotija cheese, cheddar and a four cheese blend, all mixed with fresh pico de gallo and tri-color corn toritlla strips, tossed in a slightly spicy chiotle ranch dressing.
- Toxica Shrimp Salad$14.95
Grilled shrimp, fresh lettuce,shredded carrots, tomatoes, jalapeños, lime juice, avocado, and a spicy tartar sauce.
Wraps
- Chicken Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions all drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, tomtatoes, and shredded lettuce topped with delicious ranch dressing wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, freshly chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, tossed with cesar dressing and wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
- Roasted Veggie Wrap$11.95
Roasted zuchinni, shredded carrots, bell peppers, red onions, parmesan cheese, and pesto wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- Asada Wrap$12.95
Carne asada, beans, lettuce, onions, cilantro, avocado, and red salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Surf and Turf Wrap$14.95
Carne asada, grilled shrimp, beans, chopped onions and cilantro, with a spicy chipotle dressing and salsa verde wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Jalapeño Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onions, chopped jalapeños, and a delicious jalapeño dressing wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Club$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served with thousand island.
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.95
2 Delicious crispy chicken tenders (w/ option to be tossed in sauce) w/ thousand island spread, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, on a warm french roll bread.
- Romaine Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, red onions, parmesan cheese, and cesar dressing on a toasty sourdough bread.
- Shrimp Sandwich$12.95
Grilled or fried shrimp, seafood sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a delicious french roll.
- Fish Sandwich$12.95
Grilled or fried fish, seafood sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a delicious french roll.
- Asada Sandwich$12.95
Juicy marinated carne asada, grilled tomatoes, grilled red onions, grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, beans, cilantro on a delicious french roll
- Pastrami Sandwich$12.95
Grilled pastrami, yellow mustard, shredded lettuce, tomatoes,and pickles on a french roll bread.
- Spicy Ranch Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy chicken breast (w/ option to be tossed in sauce) lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles topped with spicy ranch spread on a buttery brioche bun.
- Toxico Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, fresh shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo in a toasty sourdough bread
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.95
1/3 Beef patty topped with american cheese,fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayo.
- Jalapeño Burger$13.95
1/3 Beef patty with pepper jack cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and our spicy jalapeño dressing spread.
- BBQ Burger$13.95
1/3 Beef patty, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, bbq sauce, and an onion ring on a buttery brioche bread.
- Toxic Burger$15.95
Double 1/3 Beef patties, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, chipotle spread, topped with a fried egg.
Tacos
- Street Asada Tacos (3)$9.95
Carne Asada, cilantro, chopped onions, and sauce of choice
- Chicken Tacos (3)$8.95
Grilled chicken, cilantro, chopped onions, and sauce of choice.
- Baja Shrimp Tacos (3)$11.95
Shrimp (fried or grilled) cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and chipotle spread.
- Baja Fish Tacos (3)$11.95
Fish (fried or grilled) cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and chipotle spread.
- Rolled taquitos chicken$10.95
- Rolled taquitos papa
- Tacos de Birria$11.95
- 1 Asada taco$2.95
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Jr. Cheeseburger$6.95
Served with fries and small drink.
- Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.95
2 Crispy chicken tenders, served with fries and small drink.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Served with fries and small drink.
- Kid's Grilled cheese$6.95
Served with fries and small drink.
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.95
Served with fries and small drink.
Desserts
Breakfast
- Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$6.95
Lettuce and tomato
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Egg, tomato, onion, serrano pepper, avocado, pepperjack cheese, topped with cilantro and chipotle dressing on sourdough bread.
- Breakfast Asada Burrito$8.95
Carne Asada, avocado, scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Chilaquiles Red/ or Green ($3 steak or $2chicken add on)$8.95
Crispy Fried tortilla chips, topped with sauce of choice, fried egg, cilantro, cotija cheese, and sour cream.
- Tamales Individual$2.75
- Tamales Half a Dozen$15.00
- Tamales Dozen$30.00
- Menudo- Weekends only*$13.99
- pancake order$4.99
Pizza
Individual 8"
- Pepperoni Individual 8"$7.95
- Cheese Individual 8"$6.95
- Pepperoni & Sausage Individual 8"$8.95
- Supreme Individual 8"$10.95
- Hawaiian Individual 8"$8.95
- Carne Asada Individual 8"$11.95
Carne asada, beans, salsa verde, mozarella cheese, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
- BBQ Chicken Individual 8"$10.95
Chicken, red onions, mozarella cheese, fresh cilantro, and a delicious house bbq sauce.
- Birria individual 8"$11.95
Medium 12"
- Pepperoni Medium 12"$11.95
- Cheese Medium 12"$10.95
- Pepperoni & Sausage Medium 12"$12.95
- Supreme Medium 12"$15.95
- Hawaiian Medium 12"$12.95
- Carne Asada Medium 12"$16.95
Carne asada, beans, salsa verde, mozarella cheese, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
- BBQ Chicken Medium 12"$15.95
Chicken, red onions, mozarella cheese, fresh cilantro, and a delicious house bbq sauce.
- Birria Medium 12"$16.95
Large 14"
- Pepperoni Large 14"$18.95
- Cheese Large 14"$17.95
- Pepperoni & Sausage Large 14"$19.95
- Supreme Large 14"$22.95
- Hawaiian Large 14"$19.95
- Carne Asada Large 14"$23.95
Carne asada, beans, salsa verde, mozarella cheese, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
- BBQ Chicken Large 14"$22.95
Chicken, red onions, mozarella cheese, fresh cilantro, and a delicious house bbq sauce.
- Birria Large 14"$23.95
Beverages
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Coke$2.75
- Cherry coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Fanta$2.75
- Dr.pepper$2.75
- Pink Lemonade$2.75
- Coffee$3.75
- Champurrado$5.75
- Protein Smoothie$9.95
- Bottled Mex coke$2.95
- Bottled sprite$2.95
- Bottled Fanta$2.95
- Jarritos$2.95
- Coke can$1.99
- Dr. Pepper can$1.99
- Diet coke can$1.99
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Mineragua$2.95
- Jamaica$2.95