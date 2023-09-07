Alaska Coffee Roasting - Miami 13130 Biscayne Blvd
Food
Breakfast
Croissant Sandwich
2 eggs made to order with yourr choice of cheese and 1 meat or 1 veggie
Breakfast Pizza
10 & 12 inch 2 eggs 14 inch 4 eggs plus choice of cheese and 1 meat or 1 veggie
Avocado Toast
Avocado Mash contains onions and Tomato
Hash Browns
Loaded Hash Browns
Hash Browns with cheddar, bacon, onion and peppers
Pancakes
3 pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
Kid Pancake
1 pancake
French Toast
Eggs (2) A La Carte
2 eggs any style
Side Of Sausage
1 sausage patty
Side Of Bacon
2 pieces of pecan smoked bacon
Extra Maple Syrup
Ciabatta Toast
3 pieces of Toast
Fruit Cup
Fruit cup
Chia Pudding
Chia with Almond Milk and cream of Coconut
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt and Granola
Signature Pizza
Margherita
Plum tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Green Goddess
Ricotta, Spinach, Roasted Garlic and Mozzarella
Champignon
Mushrooms, Gorgonzolla, Mozzarella and dried Rosemary
Aegean
Spinach, Kalamat Olives, Bell Peppers, Red onions, mozzarella and feta cheese
Barcelona
Roasted Garlic, Roasted red peppers, black olives, provolone, mozzarella parm and tomato sauce
Quattro Formaggio
Plum tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and Romano cheese
Cote D
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato sauce
Napoli
Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone with signature Tomato Sauce
Alsace
Ham and Swiss Cheese
Rio Grande
Chicken Breast, our signature Espresso BBQ Sauce, red Onions Plum tomatoes and Mozzarella
Plain Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella
Pulled Pork BBQ
Slow cooked pork, our signature Espresso BBQ Sauce, red onions and Mozzarella
Brisket Pizza
Slow cooked Brisket, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Plum tomatoes, Dried Rosemary, Roasted Garlic, basil and Parmesean
Meatball Ricotta
Tomato sauce , meatball, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesean Cheeses
Vegan Pizza
Spinach, Mushrooms, onions, peppers with tomato sauce and topped with Vegan Cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey Blt
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Brisket Steak And Cheese
Brisket, Provolone cheese, Onions, lettuce, tomato and Garlic Aioli
Ham And Swiss
Ham and Swiss Cheese
Italian
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Mediterranean Veggie
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Asparagus, Feta Cheese, Kalamat Olive Puree, Tomato and Sauteed onions
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad made with peppers, onions and celery, Lettuce and Tomato
Prosciutto And Fresh Mozzarella
Imported Prosciutto De Palma, Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto on Ciabatta Bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Onions and our Signature Espresso Barbecue Sauce
Karen Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarell, Tomato, Basil, olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction served on a Fresh Baked Pocket Bread
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Sauted Spinach, Roasted Garlic Puree with Sundried Tomato Aioli served on a fresh baked pocket bread
Garlic Aioli Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized onions and Bacon with our garlic aioli served on a fresh baked pocket bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast with Caesar Salad in a Wrap
Grilled Cheese
hot Ciabatta Bread with Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon on Ciabatta with Sundried Tomato aioli, lettuce and tomato
Meatball Sliders
4 Sliders with meatballs, signature tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesian cheese
grilled cheese and soup
Salads
Side Salad With Meal Only
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and sprouts
Mixed Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, walnuts, blue cheese and raisins
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
Greek Salad
romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Roamaine, croutons, parmesan, asiago and romano cheeses
Chef Salad
bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, tomato, red onion and romaine
Scoop of Tuna
Signature Delectables
Soup Of The Day
12 oz serving of our soup served with a side salad or bag of chips
Wood Fired Espresso Wings
Wood-Fired coffee rubbed Wings with a choice of our signature Espresso bbq or Espresso hot Sauce
Meatball Sliders
Shepherd Pie
Vegan Shepherd Pie
Impossible Beef and Veggies topped with garlic mashed potatoes served with a side salad or bag of chips
Desserts
3 Layer Chocolate Cake
Almond Croissant
croissant filled with Almond Custard
Apple Crisp Cake
Baklava
Banana Bread
Banana Pudding
Biscotti
Blueberry Scone
Bread Pudding
Brownie
Cannoli
Cheese Cake
Chia Pudding
vegan and glutten free
Chocolate Espresso Pie
Cinnamon Roll
Coconut cake for 2
Coconut Macaroon
Coffee Cake Slice
Cookies
Cup Cake
Eclair
French Macaron
Honey Pistachio Rose
Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Ice Cream Sandwich
2 giant cookies with ice cream
Key Lime Pie
Magic Cookie Bar
mini Cookie platter (50 pieces)
mini muffin platter (48 Pieces)
Mississippi Mud Pie
Muffin
Nutella Croissant
Croissant filled with nutella custard
Nutella Panna Cotta
Orange Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Plain Croissant
Quinoa Power Bar
vegan and glutten free
Salted Caramel Cheese Cake
Strawberry and Cream Poof
sugar free mouse
Tiramisu
Hot Case
Drink
Coffee/Drinks
Affogato
2 shots of Espresso over ice cream
Macchiato Espresso (6Oz)
6 oz double espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk
Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso
Coffee On The Go
96 oz Coffee on the go
Coffee of the Day
Brewed Coffee changes daily
French Press
pick your bean filter less for fuller body
Iced Coffee (Toddy)
our cold brew
Americano
Espresso over hot water
Latte
Espresso with steamed Milk
Signature Toddy
Cold brew served with our cardamom/vanilla syrup and half & half
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen infused cold brew, creamy and smooth taste
Cappuccino
Espresso with foamed milk
Mocha
Espresso with milk and Ghiradelli Chocolate
White Mocha
Espresso with milk and Ghiradelli White Chocolate
Frappe
Blended frozen coffee Beverage
Chai Latte
Sweet spiced Tea Steamed with milk
Green Tea Matcha Latte
Organic unsweetened matcha with steamed milk
Hot Cocoa
Ghiradelli Chocolate and steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
half coffee of the day and half steamed milk
Cold Case
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Boylans Soda
Dr Browns Soda
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Coconut Water
Martinelli Apple Juice
Perrier Water
San Pellgrino Water
San Pelligrino Juice
Bottled Water
Snapple
Welches Juice
Spindrift Sparkling Water
chips
Smoothies And Drinks
Coffee Beans
Beans
Bali Organic Blue Moon
Flavor Profile - Dark Chocolate, brown sugar, syrupy
Box of 12 Pods
Box of 20 Pods
Brazil Cerrado
sweet, nutty, notes of chocolate.
Colombia Narino Supremo
Lemon/lime, toffee, baker's chocolate
Costa Rica Tarrazu
Marmalade, Nut Butter, Citrus, Sweet
Decaf Sidamo
Notes of dark chocolate and a touch of yellow apple accompany blackcurrant acidity in the cup.
El Salvador Bella Vista
notes of brown sugar, praline and clementine with a sweet finish
Ethiopian Yrigacheffe
Peach, dried pineapple, floral, milk chocolate, sweet
French Roast
dark roast, bold, full bodied.
Guatemala Antiguan
notes of cane sugar, pear, baked apple, and lemonade.
Honduras Santa Rosa
Red apple, Banana, Cocoa, Cashew
Jamaica Blue Mountain Clysdale Estate
Milk chocolate, maple syrup, red grape and rosewater
Kenya
Lime, plum, floral, molasses, milk chocolate
Mexian Oaxaca Pluma Organic
Tangerine, Maple syrup, Clean
Milan San Remo Organic
our signature espresso blend
Nicaragua Pueblo Nuevo
notes of green apple, peanut brittle, and chocolate.
Papua New Guinea
Notes of Brown butter, caramel and Chocolate nibs
Peru Organic Fair Trade
Passion fruit, orange, vanilla, almond, tart, sweet
Rwanda
Plum, cherry, orange, floral, molasses, creamy
Scandinavian
blend or regular roast and french roast
Sulawesi Toraja Sapan
Grapefruit peel, juniper, molasses, tobacco
Sumatra Adesenia
Black tea, cedar, chocolate, earthy
Timor Leste Organic Fair Trade
Passion fruit, orange, vanilla, almond, tart, sweet
Uganda
notes of chocolate, toffee, molasses, and caramel
Yemen
Blueberry muffin, dried strawberry, anise, dark chocolate