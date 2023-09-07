Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled Salmon on Ciabatta with Sundried Tomato aioli, lettuce and tomato

Food

Breakfast

Croissant Sandwich

$11.50

2 eggs made to order with yourr choice of cheese and 1 meat or 1 veggie

Breakfast Pizza

$12.50+

10 & 12 inch 2 eggs 14 inch 4 eggs plus choice of cheese and 1 meat or 1 veggie

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Avocado Mash contains onions and Tomato

Hash Browns

$6.95

Loaded Hash Browns

$9.75

Hash Browns with cheddar, bacon, onion and peppers

Pancakes

$10.50

3 pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

Kid Pancake

$5.50

1 pancake

French Toast

$14.95

Eggs (2) A La Carte

$5.00

2 eggs any style

Side Of Sausage

$2.75

1 sausage patty

Side Of Bacon

$3.75

2 pieces of pecan smoked bacon

Extra Maple Syrup

$2.50

Ciabatta Toast

$3.95

3 pieces of Toast

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Fruit cup

Chia Pudding

$6.95

Chia with Almond Milk and cream of Coconut

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Yogurt and Granola

Signature Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$12.50+

Plum tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Green Goddess

$12.50+

Ricotta, Spinach, Roasted Garlic and Mozzarella

Champignon

Champignon

$12.50+

Mushrooms, Gorgonzolla, Mozzarella and dried Rosemary

Aegean

$13.50+

Spinach, Kalamat Olives, Bell Peppers, Red onions, mozzarella and feta cheese

Barcelona

$12.50+

Roasted Garlic, Roasted red peppers, black olives, provolone, mozzarella parm and tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggio

$12.50+

Plum tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and Romano cheese

Cote D

$13.50+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato sauce

Napoli

$13.75+

Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone with signature Tomato Sauce

Alsace

$12.50+

Ham and Swiss Cheese

Rio Grande

$14.00+

Chicken Breast, our signature Espresso BBQ Sauce, red Onions Plum tomatoes and Mozzarella

Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.50+

Tomato Sauce with Mozzarella

Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.50+

Slow cooked pork, our signature Espresso BBQ Sauce, red onions and Mozzarella

Brisket Pizza

$15.50+

Slow cooked Brisket, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, Plum tomatoes, Dried Rosemary, Roasted Garlic, basil and Parmesean

Meatball Ricotta

$15.00+

Tomato sauce , meatball, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesean Cheeses

Vegan Pizza

$15.00+

Spinach, Mushrooms, onions, peppers with tomato sauce and topped with Vegan Cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Blt

$15.75

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Brisket Steak And Cheese

$17.50

Brisket, Provolone cheese, Onions, lettuce, tomato and Garlic Aioli

Ham And Swiss

$12.75

Ham and Swiss Cheese

Italian

$14.25

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Mediterranean Veggie

$15.75

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Asparagus, Feta Cheese, Kalamat Olive Puree, Tomato and Sauteed onions

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna salad made with peppers, onions and celery, Lettuce and Tomato

Prosciutto And Fresh Mozzarella

$18.50

Imported Prosciutto De Palma, Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto on Ciabatta Bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.75

Pulled Pork, Onions and our Signature Espresso Barbecue Sauce

Karen Sandwich

$13.50

Fresh Mozzarell, Tomato, Basil, olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction served on a Fresh Baked Pocket Bread

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Chicken Breast, Sauted Spinach, Roasted Garlic Puree with Sundried Tomato Aioli served on a fresh baked pocket bread

Garlic Aioli Chicken Sandwich

Garlic Aioli Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized onions and Bacon with our garlic aioli served on a fresh baked pocket bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Chicken Breast with Caesar Salad in a Wrap

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

hot Ciabatta Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled Salmon on Ciabatta with Sundried Tomato aioli, lettuce and tomato

Meatball Sliders

$15.75

4 Sliders with meatballs, signature tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesian cheese

grilled cheese and soup

$15.00

Salads

Side Salad With Meal Only

$5.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and sprouts

Mixed Salad

Mixed Salad

$12.00+

mixed greens, tomatoes, walnuts, blue cheese and raisins

Caprese Salad

$10.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Greek Salad

$12.00+

romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

Roamaine, croutons, parmesan, asiago and romano cheeses

Chef Salad

$16.00+

bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, tomato, red onion and romaine

Scoop of Tuna

$6.50

Signature Delectables

Soup Of The Day

$8.50

12 oz serving of our soup served with a side salad or bag of chips

Wood Fired Espresso Wings

$15.50

Wood-Fired coffee rubbed Wings with a choice of our signature Espresso bbq or Espresso hot Sauce

Meatball Sliders

$16.00

Shepherd Pie

$16.00

Vegan Shepherd Pie

$17.95

Impossible Beef and Veggies topped with garlic mashed potatoes served with a side salad or bag of chips

Desserts

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$5.75

croissant filled with Almond Custard

Apple Crisp Cake

$5.50

Baklava

$5.50

Banana Bread

$4.50

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Biscotti

$2.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$5.25

Brownie

$5.50

Cannoli

$5.25

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chia Pudding

$6.95

vegan and glutten free

Chocolate Espresso Pie

Chocolate Espresso Pie

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Coconut cake for 2

$10.00

Coconut Macaroon

$4.00

Coffee Cake Slice

$5.00

Cookies

$3.25

Cup Cake

$5.00

Eclair

$4.50

French Macaron

$4.25

Honey Pistachio Rose

$4.75

Ice Cream

$5.00

Soft Serve

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

2 giant cookies with ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

Magic Cookie Bar

$5.95

mini Cookie platter (50 pieces)

$60.00

mini muffin platter (48 Pieces)

$60.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$5.50

Muffin

$4.00

Nutella Croissant

$5.75

Croissant filled with nutella custard

Nutella Panna Cotta

$5.50

Orange Pie

$5.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Quinoa Power Bar

$6.00

vegan and glutten free

Salted Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.50

Strawberry and Cream Poof

$4.75

sugar free mouse

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Hot Case

Empanadas

$3.75

Spinach Cheese Pie

$6.75

Greek Spinach and cheese pie

Cheese Pie

$6.75

Greek Cheese pie

Guava Cheese

$4.00

Guava and cream cheese in a puff pastry

Cheese Danish

$5.00
Ham, Swiss and Béchamel Croissant

Ham, Swiss and Béchamel Croissant

$10.00

Ham, Swiss and Béchamel on a Croissant

Drink

Coffee/Drinks

Affogato

$6.00

2 shots of Espresso over ice cream

Macchiato Espresso (6Oz)

$4.25

6 oz double espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk

Double Espresso

$3.75

2 shots of espresso

Coffee On The Go

$22.00

96 oz Coffee on the go

Coffee of the Day

$2.75+

Brewed Coffee changes daily

French Press

$4.50+

pick your bean filter less for fuller body

Iced Coffee (Toddy)

$4.50+

our cold brew

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso over hot water

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with steamed Milk

Signature Toddy

$4.75+

Cold brew served with our cardamom/vanilla syrup and half & half

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Nitrogen infused cold brew, creamy and smooth taste

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso with foamed milk

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with milk and Ghiradelli Chocolate

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with milk and Ghiradelli White Chocolate

Frappe

$5.75+

Blended frozen coffee Beverage

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Sweet spiced Tea Steamed with milk

Green Tea Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Organic unsweetened matcha with steamed milk

Hot Cocoa

$4.75+

Ghiradelli Chocolate and steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

half coffee of the day and half steamed milk

Cold Case

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Boylans Soda

$3.50

Dr Browns Soda

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.50

Perrier Water

$3.50

San Pellgrino Water

$3.50

San Pelligrino Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Snapple

$3.50

Welches Juice

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

chips

$2.25

Smoothies And Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.50+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00+

fresh homemade lemonade

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Sparkling soda water with a choice of flavor

SmartFruit Juice

$5.75+

Smartfruit Smoothie

$7.00

16 oz frozen smoothie

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

half lemonade half iced tea

Retail

Earthwell Alaska Thermos

$39.00

Cilio 6 cup. French press

$29.95

Coffee Beans

Beans

Bali Organic Blue Moon

$11.50+

Flavor Profile - Dark Chocolate, brown sugar, syrupy

Box of 12 Pods

$12.00

Box of 20 Pods

$20.00

Brazil Cerrado

$10.00+

sweet, nutty, notes of chocolate.

Colombia Narino Supremo

$10.00+

Lemon/lime, toffee, baker's chocolate

Costa Rica Tarrazu

$10.00+

Marmalade, Nut Butter, Citrus, Sweet

Decaf Sidamo

$11.00+

Notes of dark chocolate and a touch of yellow apple accompany blackcurrant acidity in the cup.

El Salvador Bella Vista

$10.00+

notes of brown sugar, praline and clementine with a sweet finish

Ethiopian Yrigacheffe

$10.00+

Peach, dried pineapple, floral, milk chocolate, sweet

French Roast

$10.00+

dark roast, bold, full bodied.

Guatemala Antiguan

$10.00+

notes of cane sugar, pear, baked apple, and lemonade.

Honduras Santa Rosa

$10.00+

Red apple, Banana, Cocoa, Cashew

Jamaica Blue Mountain Clysdale Estate

$50.00+

Milk chocolate, maple syrup, red grape and rosewater

Kenya

$12.50+

Lime, plum, floral, molasses, milk chocolate

Mexian Oaxaca Pluma Organic

$10.00+

Tangerine, Maple syrup, Clean

Milan San Remo Organic

$10.00+

our signature espresso blend

Nicaragua Pueblo Nuevo

$10.00+

notes of green apple, peanut brittle, and chocolate.

Papua New Guinea

$10.00+

Notes of Brown butter, caramel and Chocolate nibs

Peru Organic Fair Trade

$11.00+

Passion fruit, orange, vanilla, almond, tart, sweet

Rwanda

$10.00+

Plum, cherry, orange, floral, molasses, creamy

Scandinavian

$10.00+

blend or regular roast and french roast

Sulawesi Toraja Sapan

$12.50+

Grapefruit peel, juniper, molasses, tobacco

Sumatra Adesenia

$11.00+

Black tea, cedar, chocolate, earthy

Timor Leste Organic Fair Trade

$11.00+

Passion fruit, orange, vanilla, almond, tart, sweet

Uganda

$10.00+

notes of chocolate, toffee, molasses, and caramel

Yemen

$30.00+

Blueberry muffin, dried strawberry, anise, dark chocolate

postage small flat rate

$10.40

postage medium flat rate

$17.05

postage large flat rate

$22.65