Rice Entrees

#1 Chicken Over Rice

$9.99

Boneless chicken marinated in our house spice’s, cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#2 Lamb Over Rice

$10.99

House seasoned lamb cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#3 Combo Over Rice

$11.99

A mixture of our house marinated boneless chicken & lamb cooked with fresh Green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#4 Chapli Kebab

$10.99

House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#5 Lamb Tikka Kebab

$12.99

Freshly skewed House seasoned boneless Lamb kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#6 Chicken Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Freshly skewed House marinated boneless chicken kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#7 Tikka Combo

$13.99

Freshly skewed house marinated lamb & chicken kabobs topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#9 Tikka and Kofta

$13.99

A combination of our house marinated skew of chicken and kofta kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#10 Falafel

$10.99

Cooked to perfection ground chickpeas & herbs for our veggie lovers, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#11 Mixed Grill Kebab

$17.99

Fresh skewers of our house marinated grilled to perfection boneless chicken, Lamb & Kofta Kabobs topped off with an Afghani salad & pita #12 House breaded whitish fish fried to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

Lamb Chops

$17.99

4 pieces over rice and salad

#12 Fish Over Rice

$10.99

House breaded whitish fish fried to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#8 Chicken Kofta Kebab

$11.99

A well seasoned boneless chicken Kofta kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#13 Steak Over Rice

$10.99

Mouthwatering house seasoned steak topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#14 Shrimp Over Rice

$10.99

Pieces of fried shrimp topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#15 Wings Over Rice

$10.99

House breaded & seasoned fried chicken wings topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.

#16 Chicken Tenders Over Rice

$10.99

Crispy chicken breast Tenders topped off with an afghani salad and pita.

Gyros

#17 Chicken Gyro

$6.99

House seasoned Boneless chicken chopped fine with veggies tossed on a pita wrap & white sauce.

#18 Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Well marinated slices of Lamb, chopped fine with veggies tossed on a pita wrap & white sauce.

#19 Combo Gyro

$8.99

A combination of our house marinated chicken & Lamb with veggies tossed on a pita wrap with white sauce.

#20 Chapli Kebab Gyro

$6.99

House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.

#21 Falafel Gyro

$6.99

Cooked to perfection ground chickpeas well seasoned with herbs tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce

#22 Chicken Tikka Gyro

$8.99

House marinated skew of boneless chicken kabob tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.

#23 Mix Tikka Gyro

$10.99

Fresh skew of our house made chicken & lamb kabob tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.

#24 Chicken Kofta Gyro

$7.99

A well seasoned boneless chicken Kofta kabob tossed on a pita with veggies & white sauce.

#25 Veggie Gyro

$6.99

House made veggie patty tossed on a pita wrap with salad & white sauce.

#26 Fish Gyro

$6.99

house breaded whiting fish tossed on a Peter with veggies & white sauce.

#27 Lamb Gyro Platter

$10.99

House seasoned Lamb cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita over French Fries.

#28 Chicken Gyro Platter

$9.99

Boneless chicken marinated in our house spice’s, cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita over French Fries.

Burgers & Subs

#29 Cheeseburger

$5.99

A 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a Bun with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.

#30 Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.

#31 Veggie Burger

$5.99

House made veggie patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.

#32 Chapli Burger

$5.99

House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.

#33 Fish Burger

$5.99

Fried fish 4oz patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & tartar sauce.

#34 Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.99

A House made grilled boneless chicken patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & mayo.

#35 Falafel Burger

$5.99

Ground chickpeas tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.

#36 Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Crispy Chicken patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & American cheese.

#37 Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

House marinated boneless chicken chopped fine with fresh green pepper & onions tossed on a 8 inch roll with mayo & American cheese.

#38 Philly Cheesesteak

$6.99

Mouthwatering steak chopped fine with green pepper & onions tossed on a 8 inch roll with mayo & American cheese.

#39 Italian Cheeseburger

$6.99

A 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with mayo, ketchup & french fries.

#40 Fish Sub

$6.99

Fried whiting fish tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & tartar sauce.

#41 Cheese Burger Sub

$6.99

A 4oz beef patty cooked to perfection tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.

#42 Italian Chicken

$6.99

A crispy chicken patty tossed on a 8 inch roll top off with mayo, ketchup, American cheese & french fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

A juicy tendered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy breading & cooked to perfection topped off with fresh lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese

Wings & Tenders

6 Chicken Wings

$7.99

Combo includes french fries & soda

9 Chicken Wings

$10.99

Combo includes french fries & soda

12 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Combo includes french fries & soda

15 Chicken Wings