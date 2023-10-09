Albany Halal Grill 118 Ontario St
Rice Entrees
#1 Chicken Over Rice
Boneless chicken marinated in our house spice’s, cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#2 Lamb Over Rice
House seasoned lamb cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#3 Combo Over Rice
A mixture of our house marinated boneless chicken & lamb cooked with fresh Green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#4 Chapli Kebab
House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#5 Lamb Tikka Kebab
Freshly skewed House seasoned boneless Lamb kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#6 Chicken Tikka Kebab
Freshly skewed House marinated boneless chicken kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#7 Tikka Combo
Freshly skewed house marinated lamb & chicken kabobs topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#9 Tikka and Kofta
A combination of our house marinated skew of chicken and kofta kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#10 Falafel
Cooked to perfection ground chickpeas & herbs for our veggie lovers, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#11 Mixed Grill Kebab
Fresh skewers of our house marinated grilled to perfection boneless chicken, Lamb & Kofta Kabobs topped off with an Afghani salad & pita #12 House breaded whitish fish fried to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
Lamb Chops
4 pieces over rice and salad
#12 Fish Over Rice
House breaded whitish fish fried to perfection topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#8 Chicken Kofta Kebab
A well seasoned boneless chicken Kofta kabob topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#13 Steak Over Rice
Mouthwatering house seasoned steak topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#14 Shrimp Over Rice
Pieces of fried shrimp topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#15 Wings Over Rice
House breaded & seasoned fried chicken wings topped off with an Afghani salad & pita.
#16 Chicken Tenders Over Rice
Crispy chicken breast Tenders topped off with an afghani salad and pita.
Gyros
#17 Chicken Gyro
House seasoned Boneless chicken chopped fine with veggies tossed on a pita wrap & white sauce.
#18 Lamb Gyro
Well marinated slices of Lamb, chopped fine with veggies tossed on a pita wrap & white sauce.
#19 Combo Gyro
A combination of our house marinated chicken & Lamb with veggies tossed on a pita wrap with white sauce.
#20 Chapli Kebab Gyro
House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.
#21 Falafel Gyro
Cooked to perfection ground chickpeas well seasoned with herbs tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce
#22 Chicken Tikka Gyro
House marinated skew of boneless chicken kabob tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.
#23 Mix Tikka Gyro
Fresh skew of our house made chicken & lamb kabob tossed on a pita wrap with veggies & white sauce.
#24 Chicken Kofta Gyro
A well seasoned boneless chicken Kofta kabob tossed on a pita with veggies & white sauce.
#25 Veggie Gyro
House made veggie patty tossed on a pita wrap with salad & white sauce.
#26 Fish Gyro
house breaded whiting fish tossed on a Peter with veggies & white sauce.
#27 Lamb Gyro Platter
House seasoned Lamb cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita over French Fries.
#28 Chicken Gyro Platter
Boneless chicken marinated in our house spice’s, cooked with fresh green peppers & onions, topped off with an Afghani salad & pita over French Fries.
Burgers & Subs
#29 Cheeseburger
A 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a Bun with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.
#30 Double Cheeseburger
Double 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.
#31 Veggie Burger
House made veggie patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.
#32 Chapli Burger
House marinated minced chicken patty cooked to perfection tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.
#33 Fish Burger
Fried fish 4oz patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & tartar sauce.
#34 Grilled Chicken Burger
A House made grilled boneless chicken patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & mayo.
#35 Falafel Burger
Ground chickpeas tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables & white sauce.
#36 Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken patty tossed on a bun topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & American cheese.
#37 Chicken Cheesesteak
House marinated boneless chicken chopped fine with fresh green pepper & onions tossed on a 8 inch roll with mayo & American cheese.
#38 Philly Cheesesteak
Mouthwatering steak chopped fine with green pepper & onions tossed on a 8 inch roll with mayo & American cheese.
#39 Italian Cheeseburger
A 4oz Angus Beef cooked to perfection tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with mayo, ketchup & french fries.
#40 Fish Sub
Fried whiting fish tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with fresh vegetables, American cheese & tartar sauce.
#41 Cheese Burger Sub
A 4oz beef patty cooked to perfection tossed on a 8 inch roll topped off with fresh vegetables, mayo & ketchup.
#42 Italian Chicken
A crispy chicken patty tossed on a 8 inch roll top off with mayo, ketchup, American cheese & french fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
A juicy tendered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy breading & cooked to perfection topped off with fresh lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese