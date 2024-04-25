Albemarle Bakery and Coffee shop 203 Albemarle Avenue Southwest
COFFEE/BEVERAGES
COFFEE/BEVERAGES
- Drip Coffee$2.75+
Locally roasted
- Latte$4.75+
Hand-crafted
- Cappuccino$4.75+
Hand-crafted
- Cafe Mocha$5.00+
Hand-crafted with dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream
- Americano$3.00+
Velvety espresso with hot water
- Cold Brew$4.00+
House-made cold brew
- Hot Tea$2.75+
- Espresso$2.00+
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Drip Coffee Refill$1.00
BOTTLE/CAN BEVS
GRAB & GO COOLER
Cake Sandwiches
WHOLE PIES/CAKES/QUICHE/CINNAMON PAN
Albemarle Bakery and Coffee shop 203 Albemarle Avenue Southwest Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 982-3842
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM