Alberta's Pizza Kitchen 541 S. High Street
Full Menu
Starters
- App Meatballs$8.00
Two hand-rolled beef and pork meatballs with Parmesan cheese and house red sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.00
House dough with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and house red sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried mozzarella with house red sauce
- BASKET OF FRIES$4.00
- 6 Wings$10.00
Plain, mild, or hot with a choice of two sauces: BBQ, buffalo, Carolina gold, ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard
- 12 Wings$18.00
Plain, mild, or hot with a choice of two sauces: BBQ, buffalo, Carolina gold, ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard
Salads
- Side Salad$4.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, and red onion
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, and red onion
- House Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, baked pepperoni, tomato, banana pepper, and red onion
- Antipasto Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, ham, Genoa salami, tomato, banana pepper, and black and green olives
Subs and Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast, garlic butter bun, provolone and Parmesan cheese, and house red sauce
- Meatball Sandwich$12.00
House meatball, garlic butter bun, provolone and Parmesan cheese, and house red sauce
- Italian Sandwich$11.00
Genoa salami, baked ham, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, olive oil, and oregano
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Baked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, olive oil, and oregano
- Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
1/3 pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Add bacon for $1.50. Served with fresh-cut fries
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$12.50
German bologna, Pepper Jack cheese, onion, pickle, and mustard. Served with fresh-cut fries
Ριzzα
Build Your Own 16"
Supreme Pizzas
- Sauer's Kraut Pizza$23.50
Garlic butter base, house sausage, sauerkraut, and onion
- Firefighter$24.50
Pepperoni, house sausage, jalapeño, banana pepper, buffalo sauce, and crushed red pepper
- Meat Pizza$24.50
Pepperoni, house sausage, ham, and bacon
- Third and Frankfort$23.50
Pepperoni, house sausage, and mushroom
- Works Pizza$24.50
Pepperoni, house sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and banana pepper
- Veggie Pizza$23.50
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, and green and black olives