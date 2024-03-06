Alberto's Pizza & Pub
Food
Appetizers
- Avalanche$15.99
Boneless buffalo tenders, potato skins & mozzarella sticks
- Boneless Tenders$10.99
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.99
Cheese sauce & shredded buffalo chicken with nacho chips
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers With Fries$10.99
- Chicken Finger With Fries$9.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Frickles$7.99
Dill pickle slices lightly coated & fried, served with boom boom sauce
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.99
Served with marinara
- Jumbo Tater Kegs$8.99
Stuffed with bacon, cheddar & chives
- Meatball Brioche$6.99
Homemade Italian style meatball with marinara & fresh parmesan
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara
- Nachos$8.99
Our tri colored tortilla chips covered with jack cheese, baked then topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, red onions & fresh salsa
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Potato Skins$9.99
Topped with monterey jack, filled with bacon, baked & served with sour cream
- Pub Fries$6.99
- Quesadilla$8.99
Sautéed onions, peppers & jack cheese in a grilled tortilla
- Steak'n Cheese Egg Rolls$11.99
Lean shaved steak with onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese with jalapeño ranch dressing
- Sweet Potato Wedges$7.99
- Tater Tots$6.99
- Toasted Ravioli$8.99
Filled with seasoned ricotta & golden fried, served with marinara
- Wings$12.99
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
Soups
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Our Garden Salad with mortadella, salami, pepperoni, provolone & pepperoncini
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing on the side
- Chef Salad$11.99
Our Garden Salad topped with pinwheels of fresh turkey, ham & Swiss
- Garden Salad$7.99
Crispy iceberg, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots
- Greek Salad$9.99
Our Garden Salad with feta, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
- Spinach Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, avocado & cherry tomatoes
- Taco Salad$12.99
Our Garden Salad with homemade chili & jack cheese, served in a taco bowl with sour cream & salsa on the side
- Turkey Harvest Salad$14.99
Iceberg, romaine & baby spinach, candied walnuts, sliced apples, grilled turkey tips, feta cheese & apple cider vinaigrette dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.99
Iceberg, diced tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
Pasta
- Baked Mac & Cheese$11.99
Our signature 4 cheese blend baked with a cracker topping
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
Grilled chicken & fresh broccoli in housemade alfredo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
- Eggplant Parmesan$14.99
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
- Jumbo Stuffed Shells$11.99
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta & topped with melted mozzarella then baked in marinara
- Baked Ziti$10.99
- Ziti$8.99
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
- Spaghetti$8.99
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
- Gluten Free Pasta$7.99
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Entrees
- Baked Haddock$15.99
Baked with white wine & butter topping
- Blackened Salmon$18.99
Fresh Atlantic grilled salmon
- Chicken Stir Fry$15.99
Grilled chicken sauteed in Asian style dressing with onions, peppers & mushrooms over rice pilaf
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Haddock breaded & fried, served with fries, housemade coleslaw, a lemon wedge & tartar sauce
- Steak Tips$18.99
Tender steak tips grilled to perfection.
- Turkey Tip Dinner$18.99
Bourbon style turkey tips
Burgers
- Alberto's Burger$13.99
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & pickle
- BYO Turkey Burger$12.99
- Cheese Delight$13.99
Smothered with American, Swiss, cheddar & monterey jack
- Chipotle Bacon Burger$13.99
Bacon, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & red onions
- Club Sandwiches$15.99
1/2 lb burger on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & mayo
- Hamburger$12.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.99
Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Turkey on Fire$13.99
Grilled turkey burger with spicy mayo, pepper jack, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & guacamole
- Veggie Burger$13.99
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, spicy mayo & provolone
Specialty Sandwiches & Wraps
- Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.99
Chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
- Charlie$9.99
Premium chunk light tuna, bacon, Swiss & lettuce
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan & croutons
- Club Willow Wrap$9.99
Willow Tree chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
- Cowboy Wrap$9.99
Chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, lettuce & tomatoes
- Fenway Park$10.99
Sweet Italian sausage, grilled onions, roasted red & green peppers
- Greek Tycoon$9.99
Grilled chicken, cucumbers, black olives, feta, lettuce, tomatoes & Greek dressing
- Mr. Reuben$10.99
Extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted Swiss on grilled rye bread
- Mrs. Reuben$10.99
Cracked pepper turkey, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss on grilled marbled rye
- New Jersey Sloppy Joe$10.99
Slow cooked lean black pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw & Thousand Island dressing
- North End Italian$10.99
Salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, dressing & hot pepper relish
- Roast Beef Dip$10.99
Roast beef & Swiss on toasted garlic bread, served with au jus
- TBLT Wrap$9.99
A BLT with cracked pepper turkey & mayo
- The Turkey Gobbler$10.99
Ovengold® turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce & mayo
Sandwiches
- BLT$8.99+
Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
- Chicken Bomb$10.99+
Sautéed chicken breast, fresh peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed in stir fry sauce with melted American cheese
- Chicken Cutlet$8.99+
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99+
Topped with marinara & melted provolone
- Chicken Salad$8.99+
Willow Tree™ chicken salad
- Chicken Tender$8.99+
- Eggplant Parmesan$9.99+
Topped with marinara & melted provolone
- Grilled Chicken$8.99+
- Linguica$8.99+
- Ham & Cheese$8.99+
Sliced ham & American cheese
- Hamburger$8.99+
- Italian$8.99+
Salami, mortadella, hot ham & provolone
- Meatball Parm$9.99+
Fresh meatballs in marinara
- Ovengold Turkey$8.99+
- Roast Beef$9.99+
- Sausage & Peppers$8.99+
Sweet Italian sausage, fresh green & red peppers, topped with marinara
- Steak & Cheese$8.99+
Grilled shaved steak & American cheese
- Steak Bomb$10.99+
Shaved steak , mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers with American cheese
- Tuna$8.99+
Premium chunk light tuna
- Cold Vegetarian$8.99+
- Hot Vegetarian$8.99+
Grilled fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted American cheese
- Pastrami$9.99+
- Linguica$8.99+
Dessert
Specials
- Drunken Nachos$15.99
- Salad Special$17.99
- Burger Special$15.99
- Sandwich Special$14.99
- BBQ Chicken$14.99
- 0$5.00Out of stock
- 10" Pizza Of The Day$12.99
- 12" Pizza Of The Day$15.99
- 16" Pizza Of The Day$19.99
- O$6.99Out of stock
- Clam Strip Basket$13.99Out of stock
- Cape Cop Reuben$15.99Out of stock
- Fish & Shrimp$20.99Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Plate$20.99Out of stock
- Coconut Shrimp$11.99Out of stock
- Clam Strip Plate$18.99Out of stock
- Buffalo Shrimp Alfredo$20.99Out of stock
- Scallop Plate$20.99Out of stock
- Haddock Scallop$23.99Out of stock
- O$16.99Out of stock
- Corned Beef$15.99Out of stock
Beverages
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.25
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.25
- Hot Coffee/tea$1.89
- 2 Liter Pepsi$3.99
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$3.99
- 2 Liter Mountain Dew$3.99
- 2 Liter Starry$3.99
- 20 oz Pepsi$2.25
- 20 oz Diet Pepsi$2.25
- 20 oz Ginger Ale$2.25Out of stock
- 20 oz Root Beer$2.25Out of stock
- Bottled Water$2.25Out of stock
- Apple Juice$2.25
- Milk$2.99
- Fountain Pitcher$6.99
- Red Gatorade$2.25
- Blue Gatorade$2.25