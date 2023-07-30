Ale & Ivy
Food
Shareables
Amarillo Citrus Shrimp
Aji Amarillo sauce, avocado, orange supreme, red onion
Breast of Fire
chicken, bacon. jalapeno, water chesnutt
Calamari
sweet & spicy sauce
Charcuterie Board
select meats and cheeses
Cheeseburger Eggrolls
ground beef, cheese, habanero mustard, bacon jam
Crab Eggrolls
crab, cream cheese, sweet and spicy sauce
Crispy Deviled Eggs
caviar, bacon jam
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Lobster Corn Dogs
whole grain mustard
Mozzarella Stack
prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic reduction
Spicy Tuna
sushi rice, guacamole
Street Corn
roasted corn, spicy mayo, lime
Three Pepper Queso
jalapeno, green chili, red pepper
Fries
Tacos
Pizza
All the Meat Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Barbacoa Pizza
black bean puree, mexican cheese, beef, cilantro, red onion, red and green salsa
Create Your Own Pizza
Half Specialty/Half CYO Pizza
Half Specialty/Half Specialty Pizza
Margherita Pizza
olive oil, mozzarella, basil, tomatoes
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Truffle Parmesan Pizza
truffle cream sauce, parmasean, mozzarella
Great Buns
Backyard Sliders
american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, brioche buns
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado, garlic mayo, sour dough bread
Boss Burger
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, special sauce, butter flake bun
Macho Camacho
american cheese, barbacoa, red onion, mexican cheese, cilantro, butter flake bun
Meatball Sub
meatballs, mozzarella, marinara, italian roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
spicy mayo, slaw, butter flake bun
Quesosteak Sandwich
ribeye, queso, carmalized onions, red bell pepper, green poblano, italian roll
Smash Fire Burger
pepper jack, habanero mustard, tomato, spicy ketchup, roasted jalapenos, pretzel bun
Entrees
Crispy Chicken Breast
chicken, farro rissotto, chicken jus, kale
Hanger Steak
potato hash, green beans, fried egg, chimichurri
Mamma's Meatloaf
mashed potatoes, mushroom demi glace, roasted carrots
Pan Roasted Salmon
zucchini succotash, moscato tomato reduction
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
choice of sauce
Salads
Ceasar Salad
croutons, parmasean crisps, romaine lettuce, ceasar dressing
Chopped Screwed Cobb Salad
bibb lettuce, candied bacon, chicken, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, avacado white balsamic vinagrette
Italian Salad
bibb & romaine mix, pepperocinis, olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, italian dressing
Local Greens Salad
spring mix greens, grape tomaotoes, cucumbers, carrots, ranch
Sides
Desserts
Brunch
Avocado Toast
sourdough, avocado, fried egg, pico de gallo, cilantro
Classic Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, English muffin, creamy hollandaise sauce, brunch potatos
Chicken&Waffle Sliders
three fried chicken waffle sliders, powdered sugar, maple syrup
Smoked Salmon BLT
salmon, nueske candy bacon, tomato, Bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, sourdough, fries
Brunch Board
mini waffles, candied bacon, mixed berries, crispy deviled eggs, Nutella, bacon jam, maple syrup
Lobster Corn Dogs
mini corn lobster, house made dijon mustard
Brioche French Toast
two slides of brioche bread, hand-dipped in egg batter vanilla, cinnamon, powdered sugar, butter, maple syrup, mixed berries
Croque Madam
French ham and cheese, fried egg, mornay sauce, sourdough, fries
Steak & Fries
8oz prime flat iron steak, fingerling potatoes, two eggs
Huevos Rancheros
two lightly fried corn tortillas, two eggs, cortina cheese and salsa, refried beans
Hangover Burger
two beef patties, American cheese, fried egg, bibb lettuce, tomato, special sauce, pickles, butter flake bun, fries
Barbacoa Tacos
seasoned braised beef, egg, cheese, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Biscuits & Gravy
served with house made jalapeño country gravy