Alebrije 1566 South French Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with steak, bacon, cheese dip, guacamole and side of chipotle sauce
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole served with chips
Queso Dip
Our house recipe. Served with corn tortilla chips
Queso Fundido
Melted mozzarella and Chihuahua cheese. Chorizo or mushrooms
Quecas
Corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese mushrooms, shredded chicken or shredded beef
Elotes Asados
Grilled corn with mayo, queso cotija, and chilli powder
Mexican 1800 Sampler
2 flautas, 1 empanada, 1 shredded chicken quesadilla or 1 ground beef quesadilla, bean nachos and queso dip
Dirty Nachos
Corn chips topped with refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and melted cheese. Choose your meat
Empanadas De Res
Two empanadas stuffed with shredded beef
Ceviche Tostada
1 piece. Shrimp and fish mixed with pico de gallo, lime, and avocado slice
Camarones Momia
6 shrimp rolled on bacon. Served with our jalapeño dip sauce
Camarones Al Ajillo Con Guacamole
Sautéed shrimp al ajillo with garlic and butter over fresh made guacamole, served with chips
Chicharrón De Arrachera Steak
Fried arrachera chunks on a fresh made guacamole with salsa trio and choice of tortillas on a side. Served on a world famous molcajete
Soups and Salads
Spring Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and spring mix greens
Spinach Salad
Spinach, chipotle dressing, caramelized red onions, shrimp, sesame seeds, and goat cheese
Taco Salad
Fried bowl flour tortilla filled with romaine lettuce, pinto beans, corn, Jack cheese, sour cream, cucumber, pico de gallo and guacamole
Small Caldito De Pollo
Chicken soup with carrots, avocado, side of rice, and tortillas
Large Caldito De Pollo
Chicken soup with carrots, avocado, side of rice, and tortillas
Caldo De Mariscos
Seafood soup with octopus, tilapia, shrimp, mussels, scallops, and tortillas
Small Chicken Tortilla Soup
Large Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tacos
Birria
Three tacos with corn tortilla, beef braised, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onions, avocado sauce, and beef broth
Gobernador
Three tacos with corn tortilla, shrimp with chipotle adobo, Chihuahua cheese, and rice and beans(optional)
Baja Fish Tacos
Three tacos with flour tortilla, crispy beer-battered tilapia fillet, red cabbage, and chipotle mayo
Surf and Turf Tacos
Three tacos with corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, rib eye, and grilled shrimp
Tongue Street Tacos
Street Tacos
Three tacos with corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. Choose your meat
Soft Tacos
Three tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, jack cheese and sour cream
Gringas
Three flour tortillas with grilled cheese and choice of pastor, steak or grilled chicken topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with a side of molcajete salsa and grilled onion
Mestizas
Three corn tortillas with grilled cheese and choice of pastor, steak or grilled chicken topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with a side of molcajete salsa and grilled onion
Hard Shell Tacos
Three hard shell tacos with ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, jack cheese, sour cream rice and beans
A La Carta
Mains
Burrito
Flour tortilla, rice, beans and your choice of meat topped with queso dip, side of guacamole, pico de gallo and salad
Flautas
Four flautas with beef or chicken topped with red or green sauce, lettuce, fresh cheese, sour cream, rice and beans
Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of meat topped with queso dip, side of guacamole and pico de gallo
Tortas
Mexican brioche, mayo, spread of refried beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, cheese, avocado and French fries. Choice of milanesa, pastor, steak or carnitas
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
Machete
Long corn tortilla filled with steak. Chorizo, mushrooms, cheese, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese and molcajete sauce
Quesabirria
Flour tortilla with braised beef, mozzarella cheese, avocado sauce and beef broth with onions, and cilantro
Tostadas
Three fried corn tortillas spread with refried beans, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado slice. Steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, pastor or birria
Especialties
Fajitas
Sautéed onions, green and red peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Choose your meat
Fajitas 1800
Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Choose your meat
Hawaiian Fajita
Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, pineapple chunks topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served on a pineapple bowl. Choose your meat
Carne Asada
20 oz arrachera, avocado sauce, grilled onions, and tortillas
Carnitas Michoacanas
Sautéed carnitas with red onions, tomato, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, green sauce, and tortillas
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice, topped with chorizo and queso dip
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, side of rice
Mole Poblano
Shredded chicken topped with our home made mole poblano and sesame seeds. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Taco Arabe
Handmade pita bread filled with meat, cheese, our signature garlic aioli
Gaonera
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with pastor or steak meat, cheese and our signature garlic aioli. Served with a side of guacamole and pico de gallo
Alambre
Choice of meat, sautéed onion and peppers, bacon, melted cheese served with rice and beans with a side of guacamole
Asada Del Patron
10 oz arrachera steak with choice of 2 enchiladas, chile relleno, chile toreado and grilled onions served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, salsa molcajete and tortillas
World Famous Molcajete
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pastor, sausage, shrimp, nopales, roasted queso fresco, grilled onions, tortillas, rice beans, avocado sauce and tortillas
Churrasco
10 oz of marinated outside skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Butter and garlic sautéed shrimp served with rice and beans with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Mexican Potato
Baked potato stuffed with your choice of protein, butter sautéed mushrooms, cheese and our secret spices. Topped with our signature garlic Ali olí, lettuce and a side of guacamole
Sides
Rice and Beans
Side Guacamole 4 oz
Side Queso Dip 4 oz
Side De Rice
Side De Beans
Pico De Gallo 2oz
Jalapeños Pickles 2 oz
Jalapeños Fresh 2 oz
Chiles Toreados
Side Fries
Tortillas
Chips and Salsa
Grilled Onions
Tostadas*
Cheese
Salsa Macha
Half Avocado
Extra Side of Salsa
Side salsa Guacachile 2oz
Side salsa Molcajete
Side De Crema
Enchiladas & More
Enchiladas
Four enchiladas with choice of meat topped, red or green sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, rice and beans
Enchiladas with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Four enchiladas with grilled chicken topped with creamy chipotle sauce, queso cotija rings of red onions, rice, and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Four enchiladas with shredded chicken, creamy green sauce, sour cream melted cheese, avocado slice, rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three enchiladas with sautéed shrimp in red sauce. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream, rice, and beans
Tamales
Three chicken or pork tamales topped with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco
Chiles Rellenos
Poblanos peppers with battered egg stuffed with ground beef or queso fresco topped with red sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, green or red sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, chopped onions, and avocado
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over a lightly fried corn tortilla, green or red sauce, queso fresco, chopped onions, served with black beans