Full Menu

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Waffle fries topped with steak, bacon, cheese dip, guacamole and side of chipotle sauce

Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh guacamole served with chips

Queso Dip

$10.00

Our house recipe. Served with corn tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Melted mozzarella and Chihuahua cheese. Chorizo or mushrooms

Quecas

$7.00

Corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese mushrooms, shredded chicken or shredded beef

Elotes Asados

$8.00

Grilled corn with mayo, queso cotija, and chilli powder

Mexican 1800 Sampler

$18.00

2 flautas, 1 empanada, 1 shredded chicken quesadilla or 1 ground beef quesadilla, bean nachos and queso dip

Dirty Nachos

$16.00

Corn chips topped with refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and melted cheese. Choose your meat

Empanadas De Res

$10.00

Two empanadas stuffed with shredded beef

Ceviche Tostada

$10.00

1 piece. Shrimp and fish mixed with pico de gallo, lime, and avocado slice

Camarones Momia

$14.00

6 shrimp rolled on bacon. Served with our jalapeño dip sauce

Camarones Al Ajillo Con Guacamole

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp al ajillo with garlic and butter over fresh made guacamole, served with chips

Chicharrón De Arrachera Steak

$20.00

Fried arrachera chunks on a fresh made guacamole with salsa trio and choice of tortillas on a side. Served on a world famous molcajete

Soups and Salads

Spring Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado chunks, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and spring mix greens

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, chipotle dressing, caramelized red onions, shrimp, sesame seeds, and goat cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fried bowl flour tortilla filled with romaine lettuce, pinto beans, corn, Jack cheese, sour cream, cucumber, pico de gallo and guacamole

Small Caldito De Pollo

$6.00

Chicken soup with carrots, avocado, side of rice, and tortillas

Large Caldito De Pollo

$12.00

Chicken soup with carrots, avocado, side of rice, and tortillas

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.00

Seafood soup with octopus, tilapia, shrimp, mussels, scallops, and tortillas

Small Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Large Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Tacos

Birria

$15.00

Three tacos with corn tortilla, beef braised, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onions, avocado sauce, and beef broth

Gobernador

$16.00

Three tacos with corn tortilla, shrimp with chipotle adobo, Chihuahua cheese, and rice and beans(optional)

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos with flour tortilla, crispy beer-battered tilapia fillet, red cabbage, and chipotle mayo

Surf and Turf Tacos

$18.00

Three tacos with corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, rib eye, and grilled shrimp

Tongue Street Tacos

$15.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos with corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. Choose your meat

Soft Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, jack cheese and sour cream

Gringas

$16.00

Three flour tortillas with grilled cheese and choice of pastor, steak or grilled chicken topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with a side of molcajete salsa and grilled onion

Mestizas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas with grilled cheese and choice of pastor, steak or grilled chicken topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with a side of molcajete salsa and grilled onion

Hard Shell Tacos

$12.00

Three hard shell tacos with ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, jack cheese, sour cream rice and beans

A La Carta

$5.00

Mains

Burrito

Flour tortilla, rice, beans and your choice of meat topped with queso dip, side of guacamole, pico de gallo and salad

Flautas

$14.00

Four flautas with beef or chicken topped with red or green sauce, lettuce, fresh cheese, sour cream, rice and beans

Chimichanga

Deep-fried burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of meat topped with queso dip, side of guacamole and pico de gallo

Tortas

$14.00

Mexican brioche, mayo, spread of refried beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, cheese, avocado and French fries. Choice of milanesa, pastor, steak or carnitas

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans

Machete

$17.00

Long corn tortilla filled with steak. Chorizo, mushrooms, cheese, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese and molcajete sauce

Quesabirria

$15.00

Flour tortilla with braised beef, mozzarella cheese, avocado sauce and beef broth with onions, and cilantro

Tostadas

$15.00

Three fried corn tortillas spread with refried beans, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado slice. Steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, pastor or birria

Especialties

Fajitas

Sautéed onions, green and red peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Choose your meat

Fajitas 1800

Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Choose your meat

Hawaiian Fajita

Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, pineapple chunks topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served on a pineapple bowl. Choose your meat

Carne Asada

$30.00

20 oz arrachera, avocado sauce, grilled onions, and tortillas

Carnitas Michoacanas

$15.00

Sautéed carnitas with red onions, tomato, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, green sauce, and tortillas

Choripollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice, topped with chorizo and queso dip

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, side of rice

Mole Poblano

$18.00

Shredded chicken topped with our home made mole poblano and sesame seeds. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Taco Arabe

$15.00

Handmade pita bread filled with meat, cheese, our signature garlic aioli

Gaonera

$16.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with pastor or steak meat, cheese and our signature garlic aioli. Served with a side of guacamole and pico de gallo

Alambre

Choice of meat, sautéed onion and peppers, bacon, melted cheese served with rice and beans with a side of guacamole

Asada Del Patron

$30.00

10 oz arrachera steak with choice of 2 enchiladas, chile relleno, chile toreado and grilled onions served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, salsa molcajete and tortillas

World Famous Molcajete

$32.00

Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pastor, sausage, shrimp, nopales, roasted queso fresco, grilled onions, tortillas, rice beans, avocado sauce and tortillas

Churrasco

$18.00

10 oz of marinated outside skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$25.00

Butter and garlic sautéed shrimp served with rice and beans with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Mexican Potato

$16.00

Baked potato stuffed with your choice of protein, butter sautéed mushrooms, cheese and our secret spices. Topped with our signature garlic Ali olí, lettuce and a side of guacamole

Sides

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Side Queso Dip 4 oz

$5.00

Side De Rice

$3.00

Side De Beans

$3.00

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeños Pickles 2 oz

$1.00

Jalapeños Fresh 2 oz

$1.00

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$3.00

Tostadas*

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00+

Salsa Macha

$3.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Extra Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side salsa Guacachile 2oz

$0.00+

Side salsa Molcajete

$0.00+

Side De Crema

Enchiladas & More

Enchiladas

Four enchiladas with choice of meat topped, red or green sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, rice and beans

Enchiladas with Creamy Chipotle Sauce

$17.00

Four enchiladas with grilled chicken topped with creamy chipotle sauce, queso cotija rings of red onions, rice, and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.00

Four enchiladas with shredded chicken, creamy green sauce, sour cream melted cheese, avocado slice, rice and beans

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.00

Three enchiladas with sautéed shrimp in red sauce. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream, rice, and beans

Tamales

$14.00

Three chicken or pork tamales topped with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Poblanos peppers with battered egg stuffed with ground beef or queso fresco topped with red sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

Corn tortilla chips, green or red sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese, chopped onions, and avocado

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two eggs over a lightly fried corn tortilla, green or red sauce, queso fresco, chopped onions, served with black beans

Desserts

Corn Flan

$6.00

Churros

$9.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Coffee Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.50

Dulce De Leche Flan

$6.00

Kids Menu

Alebrije #1

$9.00

Alebrije #2

$10.00

Alebrije #3

$10.00

Alebrije #4

$10.00

Alebrije #5

$10.00

Alebrije #6

$10.00