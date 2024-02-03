Aleko's 2 Go 511 Northern Ave
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Breaded jalapeños fried
- Garlic Cheese Bites$7.99
- Zucchini Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.99
Served with a choice of ranch or marinara sauce
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Breaded pickles fried
- Calamari$9.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Served with a choice of sweet & sour sauce or honey barbeque sauce
- Chicken Nuggets (9)$6.99
Served with a choice of sweet & sour sauce or honey barbeque sauce
- Boardwalk Fries$5.49
Our traditional and famous fresh cut fries
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Greek Fries$8.99
Our boardwalk fries seasoned with feta cheese, garlic, olive oil, oregano, and finished in the oven
- Crab Fries$9.99
Topped with Monterey cheese, and a side of ranch
- Cheese Fries$8.99
Topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese, and a side of ranch
- Bacon and Cheese Fries$8.99
Topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese, and a side of ranch
- Hot Dog$1.99+
Your choice of any toppings, ketchup, mustard, onions, and relish
- Pita Pizza$7.99
Your choice of sausage, pepperoni, ham, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes ground pepper, and mushrooms (each topping is 89 ¢ each)
- Chips$1.29
Classic potato chips
- Chicken Wings$7.99+
With flavor choices of old bay, buffalo, mild, hot, BBQ and a side of ranch (optional)
- Homemade Falafel x4$6.99
4 homemade falafel served with tzatziki sauce
- Tzatziki Sauce and Pita Bread$4.49
- Side of Rice$3.99
Bistro Style Sandwiches
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Baked Ham Sandwich$8.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Beef BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Topped with coleslaw
- Reuben Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of corn beef or turkey. Topped with sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing
- Rachel Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of corn beef or turkey. Topped with sauerkraut, American cheese, 1000 island dressing and coleslaw
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$8.99
Baked tuna topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of bread, and cheese
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken and your choice of ham or capicola
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned with marinara sauce, oregano, garlic, and Parmesan. Topped with provolone cheese
- Veal Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Seasoned with marinara sauce, oregano, garlic, and Parmesan. Topped with provolone cheese
- Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3 pound. Your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Hamburger$9.99
1/3 pound. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Omelette Burger$10.99
1/3 pound. Your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and an egg
- Impossible Burger$10.49
100% plant based patty. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Veggie Burger$9.49
Your choice of original veggie, chicken veggie, or black bean patty. Your choice of American cheese or veggie cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of veggie mayonnaise, or regular mayonnaise
- Fish Filet Sandwich$8.99
Your choice of regular or vegan fish. Topped with tartar sauce and American cheese
- Crab Cake Sandwich$9.49
Your choice of baked or fried crab. Topped with tartar sauce
- Salmon Burger$9.99
Topped with provolone cheese
- Mahi Mahi Burger$9.99
Topped with provolone cheese
- Roast Beef sandwich$9.99
Topped with provolone cheese, and lettuce tomato and mayonnaise
- Grilled Half Smoke$9.99
Served in hotdog bun, your choice of chili or raw onions and topped with American cheese
Fresh Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
Small. Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Tossed Salad$8.99
Large. Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Greek Salad$6.49+
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, choice of house dressing or tzatziki sauce
- Vegetarian Salad$10.49
Large. Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, feta cheese, provolone cheese, American cheese, and house dressing
- Chef Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, provolone cheese,ham, turkey, and house dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.69
Large. Topped with croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, provolone cheese, boiled eggs, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Falafel Salad$10.99
Large. Lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese, choice of house dressing or tzatziki sauce
- Philly Steak Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs and choice of dressing
- Salmon Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Mahi Mahi Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Shrimp Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Calamari Salad$10.99
Large. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, boiled eggs, and house dressing
- Horiatiko - Traditional Greek Salad$6.99
Made of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese. Topped with garlic, oregano, and olive oil
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Large. 2 scoops of tuna, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and house dressing
Subs
- Angus Steak and Cheese Sub$8.99+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, fried onions and American cheese
- Porterhouse Steak Sub$7.99+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, fried onions and American cheese
- Angus Roast Beef Sub$7.99+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and provolone cheese
- Turkey Breast Sub$7.49+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Ham Sub$7.49+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Chicken Breast Sub$7.99+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Italian Cold Cut Sub$7.49+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, pickles, salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, and house dressing
- Meatball Sub$7.49+
Topped with marinara sauce, oregano, Parmesan cheese, and provolone cheese
- Beef BBQ Sub$7.49+
Topped with coleslaw
- Super Sub$8.99+
Roast beef, turkey, ham. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, American cheese, provolone cheese, house dressing and pickle
- Vegetarian 3 Cheese Sub$7.49+
Topped with American cheese, provolone cheese, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, pickles and house dressing
- Tuna Melt Sub$7.49+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, tartar sauce and American cheese
- Nathan's 1/2 Pound Foot Long Hotdog$10.99
Topped with ketchup and mustard
- Angus Cheeseburger Sub$8.49+
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Club Sub$7.99+
Your choice of turkey, ham, chicken breast, roast beef, salmon, or mahi mahi. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, bacon, and provolone cheese
- Roast Beef Sub$7.99+
Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and provolone cheese
Platters
- Fish Filet Platter$13.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Shrimp Platter 8p$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Crab Cake Platter$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Seafood Combo Platter$14.99
Crab cake, fish fillet and two pieces of shrimp. Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Salmon Platter$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Mahi Mahi Platter$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Fried Chicken Platter$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Calamari Platter$14.99
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, garlic bread, and with a choice of fries or rice
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.99
Served with garlic bread and a side salad
- Spaghetti & Chicken$13.49
Served with garlic bread and a side salad
- Veal Parmesan Platter$13.49
Served with garlic bread and a side salad
- Spaghetti & Italian Sausage$13.99
Served with garlic bread and a side salad
- 1/2 Lb Spaghetti & Calamari$13.99
Served with garlic bread and a side salad
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$11.99
Served with marinara sauce, garlic bread and a side salad
- Spaghetti & Red Sauce$10.99
Served with marinara sauce, garlic bread and a side salad
Greek Specialties
- Gyro Wrap$10.49
Lamb & beef or chicken, topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Gyro Platter$14.99
Your choice of meat: lamb & beef, chicken, marinated chicken or beef (add $1.00). Served with lettuce, pita bread, and with a choice of fries or rice. Topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini and tzatziki sauce
- 12 Inch Gyro Sub$13.49
Lamb & beef or chicken, topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Veggie Gyro Meat Wrap$10.49
Your choice of veggie chicken or black bean. Topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Kebab Stick$5.99
Served with a choice of fries or rice. Stick of souvlaki chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Chicken Kebab Wrap$12.99
Served with a choice of fries or rice. Stick of souvlaki chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Chicken Kebab Platter$13.99
Served with a choice of fries or rice. Stick of souvlaki chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Falafel Sub$12.99
Homemade falafel in pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Falafel Wrap$9.99
Homemade falafel in pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Falafel Platter$14.99
Homemade falafel in pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Hummus Wrap$9.99
Hummus on pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, and house dressing
- 12 Inch Souvlaki Sub$13.49
Choice of marinated chicken or beef (add $1.00) topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce
- Souvlaki Wrap$10.49
Marinated chicken or beef (add $1.00) topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce
- Souvlaki Platter$14.99
- Small Greek Nachos$8.49
Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño. Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyro. Topped with feta cheese and tortilla chips
- Large Greek Nachos$13.49
Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño. Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyro. Topped with feta cheese and tortilla chips
- Greek Appetizer Medley$14.49
Dolmades, hummus, kalamata olives, tzatziki sauce, pepperoncini, lokanito and pita bread
- Loukaniko$6.99
Greek sausage, feta cheese, and pita bread
- Dolmades (4)$4.99
Stuffed grape leaves served with tzatziki sauce
- Hummus$4.99
Served with pita bread
- Spanakopita$4.99
Spinach and cheese pie
- Tiropita$4.99
Cheese pie
- Baklava$4.99
Mixed nuts, with honey syrup pie
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese sandwhich$3.69
Your choice of bread and cheese
- Egg and Cheese with Meat sandwhich$6.99
Your choice of bread, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham
- Home Fries$3.99
- Egg and Cheese Omelette$9.99
Your choice of bread and cheese. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
- Egg and Cheese Omelette with Meat$11.99
Your choice of bread, cheese, bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
- Western Omelette$11.99
Your choice of bread and cheese. Topped with ham, green pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
- Gyro Omelette$14.99
Your choice of bread and cheese. Topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
- Egg and Cheese Platter$9.99
Two eggs and cheese. Your choice of bread and cheese. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
- Egg and Cheese Platter with Meat$11.99
Two eggs and cheese. Your choice of bread, cheese, sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with your choice of jelly and home fries
Kid's Menu
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
Your choice of bread, and cheese
- Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese$6.49
Your choice of bread, cheese, and ham
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Kids Hot Dog$3.99
Your choice of toppings
- Kids Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Your choice of bread, cheese, and turkey
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.99
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.49
Paninis
- Turkey Panini$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, onions and provolone cheese
- Ham Panini$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, onions, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
- Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, tomatoes and basil
- Crab Cake Panini$10.99
Provolone cheese, old bay, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
- Italian Panini$10.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil and vinegar