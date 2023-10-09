Alessia's Trattoria 551 Halstead Avenue
Dinner
Appetizers
Antonio's Crostone
broccoli rabe & cannellini beans sautéed in garlic & oil, served over toasted pane di casa
Arancini
golden-fried rice balls stuffed with mozzarella
Baked Clams
Cold Antipasto
prosciutto di Parma, dried sausage & soppressata, fresh mozzarella, soft-sweet provolone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, roasted peppers & assorted olives
Eggplant Rollatini
eggplant rolled with spinach & ricotta, topped w/ melted mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce (2 Rolls)
Fried CALAMARI
Fried MOZZARELLA
Hot Antipasto
shrimp, baked clams, fried calamari, mussels, eggplant Parmigiana
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w Mozzarella
Garlic Knots
traditional garlic knots
Garlic Knots Parmigiana
garlic knots in marinara with melted cheese
Mozzarella Caprese
fresh sliced “Casa Della” mozzarella, roasted peppers & tomatoes
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels Marinara
sautéed with garlic & topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Pane di Casa (loaf)
Polpettine
mini fried veal meatballs & marinara sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Veal Meatballs
plum tomato sauce & a dollop of ricotta
Salads
Beets Napolitano
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons & shaved Parmigiano
Endive Salad
endive, walnuts, apples, gorgonzola, roasted peppers, balsamic & olive oil
House Salad
gourmet greens, olives, carrots, tomatoes, onions with balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Panzanella
arugula, plum tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella, croutons & olive oil
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens with feta cheese, Gaeta olives & balsamic vinaigrette
Tre Colore
arugula, radicchio & endive with tomatoes, red onions & balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
Pastas
Baked Ziti Sorrentino
baked ziti with mozzarella & ricotta
Borgatti's Cheese Ravioli
served in a marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
tossed in Parmesan cheese, butter & cream
Fettuccine Primavera
sautéed broccoli, spinach, carrots, onions, mushrooms & tomatoes in garlic & oil
Frutti di Mare
fresh shell clams, mussels, calamari & shrimp sautéed in garlic & white wine in our marinara sauce
Gnocchi Boscaiola
pasta sautéed with plum tomatoes, onions and sweet sausage
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
pasta tossed in a plum tomato sauce with mozzarella
Lasagna di Casa
fresh sheet pasta layered with Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheese & plum tomato sauce
Linguine Red Clam
fresh shell clams sautéed in a garlic & white wine sauce
Linguine White Clam
fresh shell clams sautéed in a garlic & white wine sauce
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe
pasta with broccoli rabe, garlic & oil
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
pasta with broccoli rabe, garlic & oil with sausage
Penne alla Vodka
plum tomatoes, onions & a touch of cream
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni alla Norma
diced eggplant & smoked mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce
Rotini Filetto di Pomodoro
spiral pasta in a fresh plum tomato-basil sauce with diced prosciutto di Parma
Rotini Rugantini
spiral pasta with crumbled sausage, topped with goat cheese in a plum tomato sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Sausages
Marinara
Plum Tomato
Butter
Garlic & Oil
Entree
Chicken Francese
dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach
Chicken Marsala
sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
Chicken Quattro Formaggi
chicken breast rolled & stuffed with pecorino Romano, mozzarella, fontina & goat cheeses, with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, pine nuts & garlic, lightly battered & sautéed in a Madeira wine sauce over polenta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken Scarparo
sautéed with hot cherry peppers, sliced sausage & garlic with bits of tomato
Chicken Sorrentino
sautéed topped with eggplant & melted mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce
Chicken Piccata
Grilled Chick Entree
Eggplant Rollatini
eggplant rolled with spinach & ricotta, topped w/ melted mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce (3 Rolls)
Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
Pork Chop Scarparo
sautéed with hot cherry peppers, sliced sausage & garlic with bits of tomato
Rib-Eye Steak (16 oz.)
grilled rib-eye served with spinach & polenta
Salmon Dijon
grilled salmon served w/ escarole in a Dijon mustard sauce with polenta
Short Ribs Toscana
beef short ribs braised & roasted, served with spinach & topped with a reduced vegetable wine sauce
Shrimp Francese
dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach
Shrimp Parmigiana
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
Shrimp Scampi
colossal shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach
Shrimp Milanese
Filet of Sole Fiorentina
lightly battered & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over spinach
Filet of Sole Oreganata
Filet of Sole Piccata
Veal Francese
dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach
Veal Marsala
sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Veal Milanese
Veal Parmigiana
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
Veal Piccata
Veal Saltimbocca
topped with prosciutto di Parma, spinach & mozzarella in a Marsala wine sauce
Veal Sorrentino
sautéed topped with eggplant & melted mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce
Lunch Heroes
Sides
Side String Beans
Side Salad
Side Ziti
Side Spaghetti
Side Linguine
Side Ziti in Garlic & Oil
Side Spaghetti in Garlic & Oil
Side Linquine in Garlic & Oil
Side ( 1 ) Meatball ( 1 ) Sausage
Side ( 1 ) Meatball
Side ( 1 ) Sausage
Sweet Italian Sausages
2 links of sweet Italian Sausage
Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli in Garlic & Oil
Spinach in Garlic & Oil
Escarole in Garlic & Oil
Smooth Polenta
Potato Croquettes
French Fries
Kids
Dessert
Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Classic Cheese
plum tomato sauce with mozzarella
12" Margherita
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil
12" "Cup'n'Char"
classic cheese pizza with specialty spicy pepperoni
12" Arugulata
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma with grated Parmigiano
12" Calabrese
classic cheese with sliced hot cherry peppers and crumbled sweet sausage
12" Chicken Parm Pizza
chicken cutlets & mozzarella
12" Insalata Pizza
mozzarella cheese base with mixed gourmet greens, tomatoes, olives, onions & house dressing
12" Bianco Pizza
ricotta & mozzarella
12" Lasagna Pizza
ricotta, ground meat & plum tomato sauce
12" Primavera Pizza
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, garlic, broccoli, olives, mushrooms & onions, over plum tomato sauce
12" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, gorgonzola
12" Rapini
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage
12" Vesuviana
roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella & basil
16" Pizza
16" Classic Cheese
plum tomato sauce with mozzarella
16" Margherita
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil
16" "Cup'n'Char"
classic cheese pizza with specialty spicy pepperoni
16" Arugulata
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma with grated Parmigiano
16" Calabrese
classic cheese with sliced hot cherry peppers and crumbled sweet sausage
16" Chicken Parm Pizza
chicken cutlets & mozzarella
16" Insalata Pizza
mozzarella cheese base with mixed gourmet greens, tomatoes, olives, onions & house dressing
16" Lasagna Pizza
ricotta, ground meat & plum tomato sauce
16" Bianco Pizza
ricotta & mozzarella
16" Primavera Pizza
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, garlic, broccoli, olives, mushrooms & onions, over plum tomato sauce
16" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, gorgonzola
16" Rapini
fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage
16" Vesuviana
roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella & basil
Sicilian Pizza
Catering Menu
Catering Appetizers
Garlic Bread w Mozzarella
Pane di Casa (loaf)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Half tray 15 pieces Full tray 30 pieces
Mozzarella Caprese
Cold Antipasto
Gluten-Free
Fried Calamari
Baked Clams Oreganata
Half tray: 20 pieces Full tray: 40 pieces
Mussels Marinara
Hot Antipasto
Eggplant Fiorentina
Arancini di Riso
Half tray: 30 pieces Full tray: 60 pieces
Polpettine
Half tray: 48 pieces Full tray: 96 pieces
Veal Meatballs
Half tray: 12 pieces Full tray: 24 pieces
Catering Salads
Catering Pastas
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Half tray: 8 pieces Full tray: 16 pieces
Spaghetti & Sausage
Half tray: 8 pieces Full tray: 16 pieces