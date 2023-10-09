Dinner

Appetizers

Antonio's Crostone

$12.00

broccoli rabe & cannellini beans sautéed in garlic & oil, served over toasted pane di casa

Arancini

$12.00

golden-fried rice balls stuffed with mozzarella

Baked Clams

$20.00

Cold Antipasto

$24.00

prosciutto di Parma, dried sausage & soppressata, fresh mozzarella, soft-sweet provolone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, roasted peppers & assorted olives

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

eggplant rolled with spinach & ricotta, topped w/ melted mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce (2 Rolls)

Fried CALAMARI

$19.00

Fried MOZZARELLA

$15.00

Hot Antipasto

$34.00

shrimp, baked clams, fried calamari, mussels, eggplant Parmigiana

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Bread w Mozzarella

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

traditional garlic knots

Garlic Knots Parmigiana

$12.00

garlic knots in marinara with melted cheese

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

fresh sliced “Casa Della” mozzarella, roasted peppers & tomatoes

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Mussels Marinara

$20.00

sautéed with garlic & topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pane di Casa (loaf)

$6.00

Polpettine

$14.00

mini fried veal meatballs & marinara sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Veal Meatballs

$14.00

plum tomato sauce & a dollop of ricotta

Salads

Beets Napolitano

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons & shaved Parmigiano

Endive Salad

$15.00

endive, walnuts, apples, gorgonzola, roasted peppers, balsamic & olive oil

House Salad

$14.00

gourmet greens, olives, carrots, tomatoes, onions with balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata Panzanella

$15.00

arugula, plum tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella, croutons & olive oil

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

mixed greens with feta cheese, Gaeta olives & balsamic vinaigrette

Tre Colore

$15.00

arugula, radicchio & endive with tomatoes, red onions & balsamic vinaigrette

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$10.00

Tortellini & Spinach in Brodo

$10.00

Zuppa Toscana

$10.00

pasta fagioli with escarole

Rabe & Bean Soup

$10.00

Stracciatella

$10.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti Sorrentino

$24.00

baked ziti with mozzarella & ricotta

Borgatti's Cheese Ravioli

$25.00

served in a marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.00

tossed in Parmesan cheese, butter & cream

Fettuccine Primavera

$24.00

sautéed broccoli, spinach, carrots, onions, mushrooms & tomatoes in garlic & oil

Frutti di Mare

$35.00

fresh shell clams, mussels, calamari & shrimp sautéed in garlic & white wine in our marinara sauce

Gnocchi Boscaiola

$26.00

pasta sautéed with plum tomatoes, onions and sweet sausage

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$25.00

pasta tossed in a plum tomato sauce with mozzarella

Lasagna di Casa

$26.00

fresh sheet pasta layered with Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano cheese & plum tomato sauce

Linguine Red Clam

$28.00

fresh shell clams sautéed in a garlic & white wine sauce

Linguine White Clam

$28.00

fresh shell clams sautéed in a garlic & white wine sauce

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe

$24.00

pasta with broccoli rabe, garlic & oil

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$26.00

pasta with broccoli rabe, garlic & oil with sausage

Penne alla Vodka

$24.00

plum tomatoes, onions & a touch of cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Rigatoni alla Norma

$25.00

diced eggplant & smoked mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce

Rotini Filetto di Pomodoro

$24.00

spiral pasta in a fresh plum tomato-basil sauce with diced prosciutto di Parma

Rotini Rugantini

$26.00

spiral pasta with crumbled sausage, topped with goat cheese in a plum tomato sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

Spaghetti & Sausages

$25.00

Marinara

$17.00

Plum Tomato

$17.00

Butter

$17.00

Garlic & Oil

$17.00

Entree

Chicken Francese

$26.00

dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce

Chicken Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

chicken breast rolled & stuffed with pecorino Romano, mozzarella, fontina & goat cheeses, with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, pine nuts & garlic, lightly battered & sautéed in a Madeira wine sauce over polenta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Chicken Scarparo

$26.00

sautéed with hot cherry peppers, sliced sausage & garlic with bits of tomato

Chicken Sorrentino

$26.00

sautéed topped with eggplant & melted mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Grilled Chick Entree

$26.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

eggplant rolled with spinach & ricotta, topped w/ melted mozzarella in a plum tomato sauce (3 Rolls)

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce

Pork Chop Scarparo

$28.00Out of stock

sautéed with hot cherry peppers, sliced sausage & garlic with bits of tomato

Rib-Eye Steak (16 oz.)

$48.00

grilled rib-eye served with spinach & polenta

Salmon Dijon

$34.00

grilled salmon served w/ escarole in a Dijon mustard sauce with polenta

Short Ribs Toscana

$34.00

beef short ribs braised & roasted, served with spinach & topped with a reduced vegetable wine sauce

Shrimp Francese

$30.00

dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach

Shrimp Parmigiana

$30.00

breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

colossal shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach

Shrimp Milanese

$30.00

Filet of Sole Fiorentina

$34.00

lightly battered & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over spinach

Filet of Sole Oreganata

$34.00Out of stock

Filet of Sole Piccata

$34.00

Veal Francese

$32.00

dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over sautéed spinach

Veal Marsala

$32.00

sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Veal Parmigiana

$32.00

breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

topped with prosciutto di Parma, spinach & mozzarella in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal Sorrentino

$32.00

sautéed topped with eggplant & melted mozzarella in a white wine butter sauce

Calzone/rolls

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Parm Roll

$15.00

Saus Pepp Onion Roll

$15.00

Lunch Heroes

Arugula, Roast Pepp, Mozz, SD Tom. Hero

$14.00

Broc Rabe Saus Hero

$16.00

Chick Parm Hero

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Grill Ck Broc Rabe Hero

$16.00

Grill Ck Lett Tom Hero

$13.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$15.00

Prosc. Mozz. Roast Pepp Hero

$16.00

Sausage Pepp Onions Hero

$14.00

Veal Parm Hero

$16.00

Sides

Side String Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ziti

$5.00

Side Spaghetti

$5.00

Side Linguine

$5.00

Side Ziti in Garlic & Oil

$5.00

Side Spaghetti in Garlic & Oil

$5.00

Side Linquine in Garlic & Oil

$5.00

Side ( 1 ) Meatball ( 1 ) Sausage

$11.00

Side ( 1 ) Meatball

$6.50

Side ( 1 ) Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Italian Sausages

$10.00

2 links of sweet Italian Sausage

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Broccoli in Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Spinach in Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Escarole in Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Smooth Polenta

$7.00

Potato Croquettes

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kids

Kids Ck Fingers w/ Fries

$15.00

Kids Spagh & Meatball

$13.00

Kids Ck Parm w/ Ziti

$16.00

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Kids Ziti w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Ziti w/ Tom Sauce

$7.00

Kids Ravioli w Tom Sauce

$15.00

Dessert

Italian cheesecake

$12.00

Gluten-free, ricotta base, orange liquor

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cannoli

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Molten Bundt

$12.00

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$10.00

Zeppole

$10.00

12" Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Classic Cheese

$16.00

plum tomato sauce with mozzarella

12" Margherita

$19.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil

12" "Cup'n'Char"

$19.00

classic cheese pizza with specialty spicy pepperoni

12" Arugulata

$19.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma with grated Parmigiano

12" Calabrese

$19.00

classic cheese with sliced hot cherry peppers and crumbled sweet sausage

12" Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.00

chicken cutlets & mozzarella

12" Insalata Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella cheese base with mixed gourmet greens, tomatoes, olives, onions & house dressing

12" Bianco Pizza

$19.00

ricotta & mozzarella

12" Lasagna Pizza

$19.00

ricotta, ground meat & plum tomato sauce

12" Primavera Pizza

$19.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, garlic, broccoli, olives, mushrooms & onions, over plum tomato sauce

12" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$19.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, gorgonzola

12" Rapini

$19.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage

12" Vesuviana

$19.00

roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella & basil

16" Pizza

16" Classic Cheese

$21.00

plum tomato sauce with mozzarella

16" Margherita

$25.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil

16" "Cup'n'Char"

$25.00

classic cheese pizza with specialty spicy pepperoni

16" Arugulata

$25.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma with grated Parmigiano

16" Calabrese

$25.00

classic cheese with sliced hot cherry peppers and crumbled sweet sausage

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$25.00

chicken cutlets & mozzarella

16" Insalata Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella cheese base with mixed gourmet greens, tomatoes, olives, onions & house dressing

16" Lasagna Pizza

$25.00

ricotta, ground meat & plum tomato sauce

16" Bianco Pizza

$25.00

ricotta & mozzarella

16" Primavera Pizza

$25.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, garlic, broccoli, olives, mushrooms & onions, over plum tomato sauce

16" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$25.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, gorgonzola

16" Rapini

$25.00

fresh “Casa Della” mozzarella, broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage

16" Vesuviana

$25.00

roasted peppers, smoked mozzarella & basil

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$28.00

traditional, rectangular, Sicilian-style, thick crust pizza, with plum-tomato sauce and mozzarella

Catering Menu

Catering Appetizers

Appetizers

Garlic Bread w Mozzarella

$8.00

Pane di Casa (loaf)

$6.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$45.00+

Half tray 15 pieces Full tray 30 pieces

Mozzarella Caprese

$60.00+

Cold Antipasto

$70.00+

Gluten-Free

Fried Calamari

$60.00+

Baked Clams Oreganata

$40.00+

Half tray: 20 pieces Full tray: 40 pieces

Mussels Marinara

$50.00+

Hot Antipasto

$80.00+

Eggplant Fiorentina

$50.00+

Arancini di Riso

$60.00+

Half tray: 30 pieces Full tray: 60 pieces

Polpettine

$50.00+

Half tray: 48 pieces Full tray: 96 pieces

Veal Meatballs

$50.00+

Half tray: 12 pieces Full tray: 24 pieces

Catering Salads

Salads

House Salad

$35.00+

Insalata Panzanella

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$40.00+

Tre Colore Insalata

$40.00+

Endive & Gorgonzola Salad

$40.00+

Seafood Salad

$90.00+

Catering Pastas

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$60.00+

Half tray: 8 pieces Full tray: 16 pieces

Spaghetti & Sausage

$60.00+

Half tray: 8 pieces Full tray: 16 pieces

Baked Ziti Sorrentino

$45.00+

Penne Vodka

$45.00+

Rigatoni Norma

$45.00+

Rotini Filetto di Pomodoro

$45.00+

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe

$60.00+

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$70.00+

Rotini Rugantini

$45.00+

Linguine White Clam

$60.00+

Linguine Red Clam

$60.00+