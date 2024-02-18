Alexanders Cafe Elgin Alexanders Cafe
DRINKS
Tea & Lemonade
Juice & Milk
Kids Beverage
Cafe
- Coffee/Regular$3.89
- Coffee/Decaf$3.89
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Cafe Americano$4.99
- Cafe Latte$4.99
- Caramel Latte$4.99
- Hazelnut Latte$4.99
- Vanilla Latte$4.99
- Chai Tea Latte$4.99
- Caramel Macchiato$4.99
- SHOT Espresso$3.99
- DBL SHOT Espresso$5.99
- Cappuccinos$3.99
- Mochas
- Frappuccinos
- Bag Coffee$14.99
- Alex Coffee Mug$8.99
Beer/Wine/Liquor
Bar Cocktails
- Café Bloody Mary$8.00
Whiteford's® bloody mary mix, tito's® vodka, celery salt rim, and gourmet garnish
- Spicy Bloody Mary$8.00
Whiteford's® bloody mary mix, absolut peppar, tabasco, celery salt rim, and gourmet garnish
- Greek Bloody Mary$8.00
Whiteford's® bloody mary mix, effen cucumber vodka, celery salt rim, and gourmet garnish with feta-stuffed green olives
- Michelada$10.00
- Glass Champagne$8.50
- Mimosa$8.50
Fresh squeezed oj, martini & rossi sparkling asti spumante
- Berry Mimosa$8.50
Berry oj, martini & rossi sparkling asti spumante
- Fuzzy Navel$7.50
Peach schnapps, fresh squeezed oj or berry oj
- Peach Bellini$8.50
Martini & rossi sparkling asti spumante and peach schnapps
- Screwdriver$7.50
Tito's® vodka, fresh squeezed oj
- Berry Screwdriver$8.00
Tito's® vodka, berry oj
- Mimosa Flight$20.00
BREAKFAST
Eggceptional Specialties
- One Egg + Meat$7.99
- One Egg + Toast$5.99
- Two Eggs + Meat$12.99
Choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, hand-pattied pork sausage, or hand-pattied turkey sausage
- Two Eggs + Toast$9.99
- Three Eggs + Meat$14.99
- Three Eggs + Toast$10.99
- Bone-in Ham & Eggs$15.99
Bone-in ham steak (8 oz.)
- Skirt Steak + Eggs$24.99
Skirt steak (8 oz.) topped with garlic butter
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$19.99
Buttermilk, hand-breaded, choice sirloin, fried and smothered in white country sausage gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.99
Two fresh, homemade biscuits smothered in white country sausage gravy (no toast or potatoes)
- Two Eggs & Bisc/Gravy$12.99
- Biscuit Love$15.99
Our freshly baked biscuit split open with fried chicken tenders and aged cheddar cheese. Smothered in sausage gravy with your choice of eggs and potato
- Breakfast Panini$15.99
Focaccia bread, two fried eggs, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, caramelized onions, avocado, fresh basil, chimichurri pesto and havarti cheese (no toast)
- Breakfast Tacos$15.99
Flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, roasted salsa, avocado, cholula sour cream and cilantro. Choice of carnitas pork or chorizo (no toast or pancakes)
- Chilaquiles$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cholula sour cream and cilantro (no toast or potatoes)
- Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, cholula® sour cream and roasted salsa. Choice of chicken, carnitas pork, or chorizo (no toast)
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
Corn tostadas, chihuahua cheese, black beans, ranchero sauce, cilantro and cholula sour cream. Choice of chicken, carnitas pork, or chorizo (no toast)
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
Served with cinnamon butter
- Short Stack Pancakes$8.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.99
- Strawberry Pancakes$12.99
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.99
- Banana Pancakes$12.99
- Berry Good Pancakes$13.99
Berry mascarpone, blackberry coulis, vanilla crème anglaise, fresh berries and whipped cream
- S'moreo Pancakes$13.99
Oreos, marshmallow cream, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- Cranberry Pecan Pancakes$13.99
Multi-grain pancakes loaded with dried cranberries and chopped pecans
- Honey Cakes$9.99
Gluten-free pancakes drizzled with sweet honey
- Potato Pancakes$11.99
Served with applesauce and sour cream
- Loaded Potato Pancakes$13.99
- Lemon Berry Pancakes$13.99
Lemon custard, fresh blueberries and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.99
Topped with cinnamon-sugar glaze and cream cheese icing
French Toast
- French Toast$9.99
Served with cinnamon butter
- Choc Chip French Toast$12.99
- Strawberry French Toast$12.99
- Blueberry French Toast$12.99
- Banana French Toast$12.99
- Berry French Toast$12.99
- Lemon Berry French Toast$13.99
Lemon custard, fresh blueberries and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Topped with cinnamon-sugar glaze and cream cheese icing
- Strawberry & Banana Bread$15.99
Homemade banana bread French toast with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, Nutella® and whipped cream
- Crème Brûlée French Toast$13.99
Caramelized with brown sugar, topped with vanilla crème anglaise, whipped cream and blackberries
Waffles
- Waffle$9.99
- Choc Chip Waffle$12.99
- Strawberry Waffle$12.99
- Blueberry Waffle$12.99
- Banana Waffle$12.99
- Chicken + Waffle$16.99
Boneless, buttermilk fried chicken and a malted waffle. Served with warm bourbon maple syrup
- Eskimo Waffle$13.99
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, pecans and whipped cream
- Berry Good Waffle$13.99
Berry coulis, vanilla crème anglaise, fresh berries and whipped cream
Crepes
- Crepes$9.99
- Choc Chip Crepe$12.99
- Strawberry Crepe$12.99
- Blueberry Crepe$12.99
- Banana Crepe$12.99
- Berry Good Crepes$13.99
Berry coulis, vanilla crème anglaise, fresh berries and whipped cream
- Nutella + Banana Crepes$13.99
Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas & whipped cream
- Swedish Crepes$12.99
Served with lingonberries
- Lemon Berry Crepes$13.99
Lemon custard, fresh blueberries and whipped cream
Breakfast Combos
- Crepes Combo$15.99
Swedish crepes, two eggs, two slices of smoked bacon, two sausage link, and choice of hash browns or herb potatoes
- Waffle Combo$15.99
Waffle wedges, two eggs, two slices of smoked bacon, two sausage links, and choice of hash browns or herb roasted potatoes
- Flap Jack Combo$15.99
Two mini cakes, two eggs, two slices of smoked bacon, two sausage links, and choice of hash browns or herb roasted potatoes
- Country Breakfast$15.99
One biscuit with gravy, two eggs, two slices of smoked bacon, two sausage links, and choice of hash browns or herb roasted potatoes
- French Combo$15.99
French toast, two eggs, two slices of smoked bacon, two sausage links, and choice of hash browns or herb roasted potatoes
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$11.99
- Alexander Omelette$15.99
Applewood smoked bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese
- Shrimp + Avocado Omelette$16.99
Bay shrimp, boursin cream cheese, avocado, chopped tomatoes, lemon herb hollandaise, and green onions
- Cali Omelette$14.99
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, scallions and havarti cheese
- Veggie Omelette$14.99
Mushrooms, red onion, tomato, roasted red peppers, scallions and havarti cheese
- Rocky Mountain Omelette$14.99
Smoked ham, onions, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes
- Mediterranean Omelette$14.99
Spinach, tomato and feta cheese
- Mexican Omelette$14.99
Poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chihuahua cheese, and topped with avocado slices. Served with roasted salsa. Choice of carnitas pork or chorizo
Skillets
- Butcher Block Skillet$16.99
Smoked ham, sausage, applewood smoked bacon, red and green bell peppers, onions and Cheddar-jack cheese
- Farmers Market Skillet$14.99
Mushrooms, red onion, tomato, roasted red peppers and Cheddar-jack cheese
- Carne Asada Skillet$20.99
Skirt steak, poblano peppers, red peppers, onions and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with roasted salsa, drizzled with cholula® sour cream and served with flour tortillas (no toast)
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$14.99
Café-made hash and Cheddar-Jack cheese
- Southwest Skillet$15.99
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and chihuahua cheese served with roasted salsa. Choice of chicken, carnitas pork or chorizo
Benedicts
Healthy Meals
- Avocado Toast & Eggs$16.99
Multi-grain toast, avocado spread, lemon pepper and chopped tomatoes. Served with homemade turkey patties, two eggs, and fresh fruit
- Popeye Omelette$15.99
Fluffy egg whites, spinach, tomato and feta cheese with fresh fruit and wheat toast
- Healthy Café Omelette$14.99
Fluffy egg whites, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and low-fat mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh fruit and wheat toast
- Healthy Eggs$12.99
Three fluffy egg whites, tomato slices with lemon pepper seasoning and sliced avocado. Served with fresh fruit and wheat toast
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$6.99
Served with milk and brown sugar
- Crème Brûlée Oatmeal$8.99
Steel-cut oatmeal with caramelized brown sugar and berries. Served with vanilla anglaise
- Greek Yogurt$8.99
With honey and granola
- Tropical Fruit Yogurt$11.99
A half pineapple filled with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit topped with granola and toasted coconut
Sides
- Side Bone-In Ham$7.99
- Side Bacon$5.99
- Side Bacon Crispy$5.99
- Side Sausage Links$5.99
- Side Sausage Patties$5.99
- Side Turkey Patties$4.99
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.99
- Side One Egg$1.99
- Side Two Eggs$3.99
- Side Hash Browns$3.99
- Side Roasted Potatoes$4.99
- Side One Pancake$3.99
- Side Mini Cakes$3.99
- Side Mini Crepes$3.99
- Side One French Toast$3.99
- Side Half Waffle$3.99
- Side Toast$3.49
- Side Biscuit$3.49
- Side Biscuit with Gravy$4.99
- Side Coleslaw$3.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Side Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Side Berry Cup$5.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- Side Potato Chips$3.99
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$4.99
- Side Spinach RAW$3.99
- Side Spinach Sauteed$3.99
- Side Grilled Jalapeno$1.99
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Bowl Soup$5.99
- Cup Fr Onion$4.99
- Cup BFO$5.99
- Bowl Fr Onion$5.99
- Bowl BFO$6.99
- Cup Chili$5.99
With cheese & onion
- Bowl Chili$6.99
With cheese & onion
- Quart of Soup$14.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.99
- Side Berry Nut Salad$6.99
Kids Breakfast
- Kids One Egg$6.99
Served with toast or hash browns
- Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes$6.99
Chocolatey goodness inside and out!
- Kids French Toast Stix$6.99
- Kids Mini Cakes$6.99
Silver dollar buttermilk cakes
- Kids Oreo®Cakes$6.99
Oreo cookies become pancakes!
- Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes$7.99
Join the club with whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate chips
- Kids Jr. Omelette$7.99
Two served with hash browns or toast egg omelette with cheese. (No meat)
- Kids Chocolate Chip Waffles$6.99
Drizzled with chocolate syrup
- Junior Sundae$3.99
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup or caramel
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.99
Choice of vanilla or chocolate
LUNCH
Fresh Salads
- Berry Nut Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and berry citrus vinaigrette
- BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad$15.99
Chopped chicken, shredded lettuce, corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, avocado, Cheddar-Jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and whiteford's BBQ sauce
- Harvest Chicken Salad$13.99
Chicken salad mixed with apples, celery, red onions, dried cranberries and toasted almonds. Served over mixed greens with fresh strawberries, avocado and berry citrus vinaigrette
- Harvest Tuna Salad$13.99
- Chop Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, shredded mozzarella cheese, shoestring potatoes, and choice of dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread (no focaccia bread)
- Large Caesar Salad$13.99
- Pick Two Combo$14.99
Pick any two of the following
Burgers + Sandwiches
- Alexander Burger$16.99
Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, havarti cheese, on a golden pretzel bun
- Cheese Burger$15.99
Choice of American, cheddar, swiss or havarti cheese
- Smokehouse Burger$16.99
Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws and chipotle BBQ sauce
- All-American Patty Melt$16.99
American and Swiss cheeses and caramelized onions on grilled white or rye bread
- Cali Turkey Burger$15.99
Our homemade turkey burger topped with bacon, havarti cheese, pesto mayo, and avocado, on a golden pretzel bun
- Prime Rib French Dip$16.99
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese on grilled french bread. Served with au jus
- Beyond Burger$16.99
Beyond meatless all-protein vegetable burger topped with avocado, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a pretzel bun
- Reuben$16.99
Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow-roasted, pulled pork topped with coleslaw, crispy onion straws, and tangy BBQ sauce on a buttery brioche bun
- Beach Club$15.99
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese and mayo on toasted bread
- Orchard Chicken Salad Pita$13.99
Chicken salad mixed with apples, celery, red onions, cranberries and toasted almonds on a grilled pita with bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and tomato
- Orchard Tuna Salad Pita$13.99
- BFG Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Blackened, fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo on a pretzel bun
- Tuna Melt$14.99
Fresh tuna salad on English muffin, topped with tomato, avocado and Cheddar cheese
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$13.99
Cheddar-Jack, American & havarti cheeses, applewood smoked bacon and tomato on grilled garlic white bread
- Chicken Fingers$14.99
Hand-battered chicken tenders with choice of: ranch, BBQ, buffalo or honey mustard
- BLT Club$12.99
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Tuna Sandwich$14.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.99
Paninis + Wraps
- Turkey, Spinach + Artichoke Panini$15.99
Roasted turkey, spinach, artichokes, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese on herbed focaccia with pesto mayo
- Veggie Panini$15.99
Portobello mushrooms, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and havarti cheese on focaccia
- Sriracha Chicken Panini$15.99
Blackened chicken, roasted poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, avocado, chihuahua cheese, & sriracha mayo on sourdough bread
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.99
Wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese and sriracha ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.99
Wheat tortilla, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce and bleu cheese dressing
Sides
- Side Bone-In Ham$7.99
- Side Bacon$5.99
- Side Sausage Links$5.99
- Side Sausage Patties$5.99
- Side Turkey Patties$4.99
- Side Corned Beef Hash$5.99
- Side One Egg$1.99
- Side Two Eggs$3.99
- Side Hash Browns$3.99
- Side Roasted Potatoes$4.99
- Side Mini Cakes$3.99
- Side Mini Crepes$3.99
- Side One French Toast$3.99
- Side Toast$3.49
- Side Biscuit$3.49
- Side Biscuit with Gravy$4.99
- Side Coleslaw$3.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
- Side Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
- Side Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Berry Cup$5.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- Side Potato Chips$3.99
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$4.99
- Side Spinach RAW$3.99
- Side Spinach Sauteed$3.99
- Side Grilled Jalapeno$1.99
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Bowl Soup$5.99
- Cup Fr Onion$4.99
- Bowl Fr Onion$5.99
- Cup BFO$4.99
- Bowl BFO$5.99
- Cup Chili$5.99
With cheese & onion
- Bowl Chili$6.99
With cheese & onion
- Quart of Soup$14.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.99
- Side Berry Nut Salad$6.99
Kids Lunch
CATERING
By the Pan - Breakfast
- 1/2 - 10 People Scrambled Eggs$44.99
- Full - 20 People Scrambled Eggs$89.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Roasted Potatoes$39.99
- Full - 20 People Roasted Potatoes$79.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Hash Browns$29.99
- Full - 20 People Hash Browns$59.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Bacon$49.99
- Full - 20 People Bacon$94.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Sausage Links$49.99
- Full - 20 People Sausage Links$94.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Pancakes$29.99
- Full - 20 People Pancakes$54.99
- 1/2 - 10 People French Toast$39.99
- Full - 20 People French Toast$69.99
- 1/2 - 10 People Fresh Fruit$29.99
- Full - 20 People Fresh Fruit$54.99
By the Pan - Lunch
- 1/2 - 10 People Salad$34.99
Garden, Greek, or Caesar
- Full - 20 People Salad$49.99
Garden, Greek, or Caesar
- 1/2 - 10 People Wrap Wheels$44.99
California turkey, ham + Swiss, buffalo chicken
- Full - 20 People Wrap Wheels$59.99
California turkey, ham + Swiss, buffalo chicken
- 1/2 - 10 People Chicken Fingers$39.99
With honey mustard, BBQ & ranch
- Full - 20 People Chicken Fingers$74.99
With honey mustard, BBQ & ranch
- 1/2 - 10 People Cuban Party$44.99
3 foot or 6 foot
- Full - 20 People Cuban Party$79.99
3 foot or 6 foot
- 1/2 - 10 People Yellow Submarine$44.99
3 foot or 6 foot - turkey, ham, tuna salad, veggie
- Full - 20 People Yellow Submarine$79.99
3 foot or 6 foot - turkey, ham, tuna salad, veggie