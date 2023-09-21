Popular Items

Pink Penne Pasta

$27.95

English green peas, pancetta, chicken, and our classic pink cream


Bruschetta

Roasted Red Pepper, Arugula, Mozzarella Di Bufala, Olive Oil & Balsamic Reduction

$11.95

Sautéed Rosemary, Honey, Smoked Bacon and Goat Cheese

$11.95

Prosciutto, Burrata Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt

$11.95

Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Balsamic Reduction & Parmesan Cheese

$11.95

Mini Plates

Roasted Fresh Garlic & Brie Cheese with Garlic Bread

$16.95

Cured Meat of the Day, Peppers, Olives & Crostini

$12.95

Single Cheese of the Day with French Bread, Fig Jam & Salty Sides

$14.95

Seafood Starters

Le Tigre Shrimp, Sautéed Artichoke & Caper, Tomato, White Wine Broth

$19.95

Carlsbad Black Mussels, White Wine, Pancetta, Fresh Garlic & Tomato

$20.95

Other Appetizers

Alex's Grand Cheese Board with Honeycomb, Figs & Mixed Nuts

$20.95

Pesto Twice Baked Feta Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato & Fresh Pesto

$14.95

Baked Hampton Stuffed Mushrooms, Snow Crab, Shrimp & Provolone

$17.95

Salads

Burrata & Prosciutto Salad

$17.95

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh burrata cheese, fresh pear, arugula, aged balsamic, and champagne vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$17.95

Local roasted beets, pistachio crusted goat cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro, butter lettuce, and blue cheese vinaigrette

Alexander's Spicy Caesar Salad

$17.95

Signature family recipe dressing with romaine and Parmesan crostini

30th Street Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, feta cheese, vine ripened tomato, caramelized walnuts, pineapple, yellow raisins, pineapple vinaigrette, and roasted potato

Single Wedge

$15.95

Chilled romaine wedge with crumbled blue cheese, bacon crisps, red onion, sliced almonds, applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese vinaigrette

Rustic Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, black mission figs, caramelized walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens tossed with fresh tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and shaved Parmesan

The Pizza Foundation

The Pizza Foundation

$16.00

With signature red sauce, house-made basil, pesto, or vodka sauce. Add $2.95 per topping

Alexander's Pizza Select

Theodore's Fix

$25.95

Maui onion, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red chili flake, and sliced pepperoncini

The White Room

$26.95

White elephant garlic, chicken, fresh basil, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pesto

Stevie Nicks

$26.95

Mushroom, garlic, onion, sausage, olive oil drizzle, and fresh arugula topper

The Cherry Bombe

$23.95

Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, Angus meatballs, pecorino, and jalapeño

38 Special

$23.95

Chicken, roasted BBQ sauce, Gouda cheese, grilled onions, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese, and applewood smoked bacon

Margherita Pizza

$22.95

Pasta

Pasta Special

$29.00

Alexander's Homemade Lasagna

$24.95

Fresh pasta layered with your choice of the following

Baked Spaghetti

$19.95

Classic spaghetti baked with mozzarella and your choice of meat, marinara or roma sauce

Walnut Gorgonzola

$23.95

Fresh rigatoni, garlic, onions, caramelized walnuts, and Gorgonzola cream with mixed veggies

Old Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.95

Choice of meat sauce or marinara

Cannelloni

$24.95

Thin pasta rolled with fresh house meatballs, Italian cheeses with our house meat sauce

Baked Vodka Bolognese

$25.95

Rigatoni, spicy Italian sausage, and mushrooms in a spicy roma vodka sauce

Linguine Di Kathleen

$25.95

Egg linguine, fresh pesto, pine nuts, feta cheese, roma, and sundried tomato, fresh onion, and pepper

Capellini Pomodoro

$23.95

Fresh handmade capellini pasta, garlic, basil, tomato, white wine, and feta cheese

Milan Mac & Cheese

$21.95

Bowtie pasta, Romano, Parmesan, Cheddar, and Jack cheeses, oven-baked bread crumb, topped with truffle oil

Lobster Ravioli

$28.95

Fresh basil, ricotta, and fresh onion tossed in a seafood cream sauce

From the Sea

Seafood Special

$29.99

Linguine Vongole

$24.95

Tossed linguine pasta, manila clams, white wine, garlic, and pancetta

Tuscan Seafood Pasta

$35.95

Clams, mussels, fresh fish, and shrimp all in white wine and marinara sauce tossed with black linguine, fresh basil, and garlic

The "Naked" Fish

$29.99

Fresh market clean sautéed with organic veggies and mashed potatoes

Land Courses

Chicken Piccata

$29.95

Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a lemon caper and white wine sauce. Served with roasted red potatoes, fresh veggies, and angel hair pasta

Filet Mignon

$37.95

With a wild mushroom and ruby port reduction, roasted red potatoes, and seasonal veggies

Chicken Florentine

$29.95

Baked chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato, and pine nuts topped with pesto cream and served over fresh sundried tomato pasta

Sides

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Mac & Chz

$8.95

Bread

$2.50

Side Meatballs

$5.95

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Pasta

$8.95

Side Protein

Side Rst Pots

$5.00

Side Sauce

$3.25

Side Veggies

$6.25

Side Dressing

$2.50