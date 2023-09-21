Alexanders on 30th
Bruschetta
Mini Plates
Seafood Starters
Other Appetizers
Salads
Burrata & Prosciutto Salad
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh burrata cheese, fresh pear, arugula, aged balsamic, and champagne vinaigrette
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Local roasted beets, pistachio crusted goat cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro, butter lettuce, and blue cheese vinaigrette
Alexander's Spicy Caesar Salad
Signature family recipe dressing with romaine and Parmesan crostini
30th Street Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, vine ripened tomato, caramelized walnuts, pineapple, yellow raisins, pineapple vinaigrette, and roasted potato
Single Wedge
Chilled romaine wedge with crumbled blue cheese, bacon crisps, red onion, sliced almonds, applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese vinaigrette
Rustic Salad
Mixed greens, black mission figs, caramelized walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens tossed with fresh tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and shaved Parmesan
The Pizza Foundation
Alexander's Pizza Select
Theodore's Fix
Maui onion, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, red chili flake, and sliced pepperoncini
The White Room
White elephant garlic, chicken, fresh basil, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pesto
Stevie Nicks
Mushroom, garlic, onion, sausage, olive oil drizzle, and fresh arugula topper
The Cherry Bombe
Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, Angus meatballs, pecorino, and jalapeño
38 Special
Chicken, roasted BBQ sauce, Gouda cheese, grilled onions, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese, and applewood smoked bacon
Margherita Pizza
Pasta
Pasta Special
Alexander's Homemade Lasagna
Fresh pasta layered with your choice of the following
Baked Spaghetti
Classic spaghetti baked with mozzarella and your choice of meat, marinara or roma sauce
Walnut Gorgonzola
Fresh rigatoni, garlic, onions, caramelized walnuts, and Gorgonzola cream with mixed veggies
Old Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs
Choice of meat sauce or marinara
Cannelloni
Thin pasta rolled with fresh house meatballs, Italian cheeses with our house meat sauce
Pink Penne Pasta
English green peas, pancetta, chicken, and our classic pink cream
Baked Vodka Bolognese
Rigatoni, spicy Italian sausage, and mushrooms in a spicy roma vodka sauce
Linguine Di Kathleen
Egg linguine, fresh pesto, pine nuts, feta cheese, roma, and sundried tomato, fresh onion, and pepper
Capellini Pomodoro
Fresh handmade capellini pasta, garlic, basil, tomato, white wine, and feta cheese
Milan Mac & Cheese
Bowtie pasta, Romano, Parmesan, Cheddar, and Jack cheeses, oven-baked bread crumb, topped with truffle oil
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh basil, ricotta, and fresh onion tossed in a seafood cream sauce
From the Sea
Seafood Special
Linguine Vongole
Tossed linguine pasta, manila clams, white wine, garlic, and pancetta
Tuscan Seafood Pasta
Clams, mussels, fresh fish, and shrimp all in white wine and marinara sauce tossed with black linguine, fresh basil, and garlic
The "Naked" Fish
Fresh market clean sautéed with organic veggies and mashed potatoes
Land Courses
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a lemon caper and white wine sauce. Served with roasted red potatoes, fresh veggies, and angel hair pasta
Filet Mignon
With a wild mushroom and ruby port reduction, roasted red potatoes, and seasonal veggies
Chicken Florentine
Baked chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato, and pine nuts topped with pesto cream and served over fresh sundried tomato pasta