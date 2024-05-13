Alexandre's 4026 Cedar Springs Rd
APPETIZERS
- Texas Fries
Crispy shoestring potatoes smothered in cheese topped with pulled pork and jalapenos. Ranch cream sauce. (gf) (contains dairy, soy, egg)$12.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine, creamy dressing, Parmesan, croutons (gf) (contains fish, dairy)$9.00
- Lemongrass Chicken Soup
Thai-inspired soup served with rice noodles (gf) (contains fish, soy, sesame)$11.00
- Hummus
garlicky chickpea dip served with warm pita (v) and/or vegetables (v, gf) (contains sesame)$10.00
- Tuna Tartare Cups
baked wonton shells filled with yellowfin, cucumber, soy, citrus, avocado, sesame (contains wheat, fish, soy, sesame)$12.00
- Lobster Sliders
Atlantic claw and knuckle served with tangy dressing on buttered brioche rolls (contains wheat, shellfish, dairy)$20.00
- Gourmet Charcuterie
Fine selection of three cheeses including Brie, Hatch Pepper Gouda, Apricot Wensleydale. Three cured meats including prosciutto, coppa, abruzzese. Also includes, spiced olive medley, whole grain mustard, fig jam, and green grapes. (contains dairy, wheat) (gf crackers available)$24.00
- Truffle Parm Fries
crispy shoestring, white truffle oil, grated Parmesan cheese (gf) (contains dairy)$8.00
- Just Fries
A big order of our crispy shoestring potatoes perfectly seasoned with ketchup dipping sauce (v, vg, gf)$6.00
HANDHELDS
- Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy brined chicken breast, spicy glaze, kimchi slaw, house-made pickles served with fries (contains wheat (bun), dairy (slaw) (gf bread available)$12.00
- Reuben
House-sliced corned beef topped with Swiss, sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing on marble rye served with kettle chips (contains wheat, dairy)$14.00
- Truffle Mushroom Burger
Third pound Angus beef, Swiss, romaine, caramelized onions, truffle aioli, fries (contains wheat, dairy) (gf bread available)$13.00
- Cedar Springs Burger
Third-pound Angus, Dijon aioli, pickles, bacon, caramelized onions, pepperjack, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun served with fries (contains wheat, dairy) (gf bread available)$14.00
SHAREABLES
- Chicken Wings
A pound of crispy chicken wings tossed with either lemon pepper (dry) or sweet and spicy honey Siracha (wet). Served with celery and ranch. (gf) (contains dairy)$11.00
- Shrimp Risotto
Creamy arborio rice with sauteed white wine shrimp and asparagus (gf) (contains dairy, shellfish)$20.00
- Mushroom Risotto
Creamy arborio rice with caramelized mushrooms (vg, gf) (contains dairy)$14.00
SIGNATURES
- Chick-ful-gAy Nuggets
The chicken that started it all! Brined chicken breast pieces served with waffle fries and our Out and Proud sauce (gf) (contains dairy (sauce))$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Creamy white cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta topped with crispy fried chicken chunks and peppers drizzled with Buffalo sauce. (contains wheat, dairy)$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKCoconut Curry Meatballs
All beef meatballs covered in creamy coconut curry on top of basmati rice (gf)OUT OF STOCK$18.00