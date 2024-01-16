Alexandria Community Wood Fired Oven 2210 6th Ave E
Standard Pizza
- Ultimate Meat Lovers
Made just for the Ultimate Meat Lover! Made with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and Canadian Bacon. Please select Crust option below.$20.00
- Cheese Pizza
5 Cheese Blend and Cheddar Cheese. Please select Crust option below.$20.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese and 5 Cheese Blend$20.00
- Pepperoni Pizza with optional Pepper Honey
Pepperoni and our 5 Cheese Blend with optional Pepper Honey Please select Crust option and if Pepper Honey is desired or not.$20.00
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Scallions. 5 Cheese Blend and topped with Ranch Dressing.$20.00
- Garden Pizza
Fire roasted Peppers, Onions, Black Olives,Mushrooms and 5 Cheese Blend.$20.00
Dessert Pizza
- Apple Streusel
Apple filling topped with Streusel and drizzled with icing.$20.00
- Blueberry
Blueberry filling and then topped with Streusel and drizzled with icing.$20.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Sprinkled with Cinnamon and topped with an oatmeal based Streusel and drizzled with icing.$20.00
- Lemon Curd
Lemon curd topped with Streusel and drizzled icing.$20.00
Monthly Specials
- Hawaiian Pizza June 5 and 12
Topped with Pineapple, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella cheese and Canadian Bacon.$20.00
- Korean BBQ June 19 and 26
Sweet BBQ sauce, slow cooked Pork Roast, red onions, a dash of cilantro, and tons of Mozzarella cheese.$20.00
- Minnesota State Dill Pickle July 3 and 10
Our crust topped with a white sauce containing mayonnaise and sour cream. Topped with dill pickles, parmesan cheese and our 5 cheese blend.$20.00
- BBQ Chicken July 17 and 24
Chicken, Red Onion, and BBQ Sauce$20.00
- Belly Buster -July 31 and August 7
Our crust topped with red sauce, bacon, pork belly and beef sausage brisket.$20.00
- Margherita Pizza August 14, 21 and 28
Our delicious crust garnished with freshly sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, and extra virgin olive oil.$20.00