Chicken Schnitzel

$21.00

Pounded chicken, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Jagerschnitzel

$24.00

Thinly pounded pork tenderloin, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Red Cabbage

$7.00

Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage

Food

APPETIZERS

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Imported from Germany, served with house made warm Bavarian Cheese, paired sweet & spicy mustards

"Bratzel" Pretz Upgrade

$20.00

Margharita Pretzel

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Selection of European inspired meats and cheeses with accoutrements

Tacos

$12.00

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Grated & Fried Golden Brown, Nutmeg Apple Sauce & Sour Cream

TNT Shrimp

$10.00

King Balls

$9.00

Fried Pickles/Jalapenos

$10.00

Pan seared German meatballs with mushroom gravy served over spätzle

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Haus Empanadas

$9.00

Skewers

$10.00

WINGS

$11.00

YOUR SELECTION OF SPICY AND GREEN PERUVIAN SAUCE

Nachos

$12.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber & house made pumpkin seed vinaigrette

QUINOA

$14.00

FLAMMKUCHEN

Bacon, Mushroom & Onion

$14.00

Creamy herb cheese spread, caramelized onions, double smoked bacon, grated Parmesan, rosemary oil and shallot balsamic reduction

Margharita

$14.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, creamy herb cheese spread, truffle oil and fresh Parmesan

SAUSAGES

WURST ON A ROLL

$14.00

Choice of wurst served on a soft bun with bacon and mustard, melted provolone, side of curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

WURST CHOOSE 2

$20.00

Choose any two wursts | Served with warm German potato salad & sauerkraut

WURST CHOOSE 4

$35.00

Sample board featuring our Bratwurst, Debreziner, Bierbratwurst, Bauernwurst Served on a bed of House Made Sauerkraut

WURST CHOOSE 6

$50.00

Bratwurst, Bier Bratwurst, Currywurst, Weisswurst, Knackwurst, Debreziner, served on a bed of red cabbage and sauerkraut

ENTREES

Sauerbraten*

$26.00

10 day aged pickled beef, red cabbage & 2 potato dumplings with a ginger snap glaze

Jagerschnitzel

$24.00

Thinly pounded pork tenderloin, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Chicken Schnitzel

$21.00

Pounded chicken, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Fried Fish

$16.00

Stout Battered FISH OF THE DAY served with our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries, tartar sauce and fresh lemon

Paprika Chicken

$20.00

Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Alaxandria Stir-fry

$16.00

Brat Gebraten Rice (fried rice)

$18.00

Pork Shank

$32.00

Entree Mac N Cheese

$14.00

SIDES

White Rice

$7.00

Cool and Creamy cucumber salad. Thinly sliced cucumbers with sour cream, paprika, dill and red onion

House Braised Sauerkraut

$7.00

with toasted spices & applewood smoked bacon (contains dairy)

Polenta

$7.00

Red Cabbage

$7.00

Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Our signature fries, roasted garlic oil, Parmesan cheese

Warm German Potato Salad

$7.00

Mustard & vinegar emulsion, red onion & mustard seeds topped with crispy bacon

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$1.50

Side Bier Cheese

$3.00

Pretzel Roll

$1.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SIDES

$2.50

Choice of Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries, Spätzle or House Salad with Ranch Dressing

Frankfurter

$7.00

Traditional German Hot Dog, Soft White Bun

Kids Beer Battered Fish

$9.00

Fresh fish of the day in a Stout Beer Batter

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Fresh Cod in a Stout Beer Batter

Kids Paprika Chicken

$10.00

Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle

DESSERT

Apfelstrudel

$6.00

Homemade strudel stuffed with cinnamon & sugar apples, mixed with STROH 160 soaked raisins

German Chocolate Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Black Forest inspired cherry and chocolate cheesecake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Rüdesheimer Coffee

$12.00

Asbach Brandy heated to melt the sugar, coffee then topped with whipped cream and raspberry chocolate shavings. This wonderful, sweet coffee is an iconic beverage invented in 1957 in Rüdesheim, Germany.

Spiked Coffee

$9.00

Spiked with Irish Cream & Whiskey topped with Whipped Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Handhelds

Roast Beef Sammy

$14.00

Thinly sliced Angus roast beef warmed in au jus, melted provolone and house made horsey sauce on a toasted pretzel bun

ABG Doner

$14.00

Royal Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Reuben

$17.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH (6) Wings

$8.00

HH (2) Tacos

$8.00

HH Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

HH Burger

$10.00

BRUNCH

Blueberry Waffle

$12.00

House made waffles made with blueberries toped with whipped cream, blueberries and powered sugar

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.00

Cocoa waffle made with chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and chocolate, raspberry drizzle

Classic Waffle

$12.00

Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fruits, raspberry drizzle and powered sugar

Mothers Day Pretzel

$18.00

Mothers Day Bratzel

$21.50

BEER

1/2L Draft

0.5L Weihenstephan Pilsner

$9.00

0.5L Weihenstephan Vitus

$10.00

9 oz Grand Cru

$12.00

0.5L Fruh Kolsch

$9.00

0.5L Tucher Helles

$9.00

0.5L Hofbrau Dunkel

$9.00

0.5L Hofbrau Original Lager

$9.00

0.5L Paulaner Hefeweizen

$9.00

0.5L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$9.00

0.5L Schofferhofer Radler

$9.00

0.5L Tucher Red Beer

$9.00Out of stock

9 oz Straffe Hendricks

$10.00

0.5L Weihenstephan Kristalweiss

$9.00

$5 Tucher Helles

$5.00

0.5L Port City

$9.00

1L Draft

1L Fruh Kolsch

$18.00

1L Tucher Helles

$18.00

1L Hofbrau Dunkel

$18.00

1L Hofbrau Original Lager

$18.00

1L Paulaner Hefeweizen

$18.00

1L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$18.00

1L Schofferhoffer Radler

$18.00

1L Weihenstephan 1516

$20.00

1L Weihenstephan Kristalweiss

$18.00

1L Weihenstephan Vitus

$20.00

1L Weihenstephan Pilsner

$18.00

1L Tucher Rotbier

$18.00

1L Port City

$18.00

Canned/Bottled

Erdinger N/A

$7.00

Paulaner Weizen-Radler N/A

$7.00

Sloop Juice IPA

$9.00

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA

$13.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$9.00Out of stock

Black Widow Black Cherry

$9.00Out of stock

Ace Pineapple Cider

$9.00

Potters Passionfruit

$10.00

Potters Apple

$8.00

Aslin Volcano Sauce

$14.00

Vasen Pineapple Over Guava

$9.00Out of stock

Eggenberg Radler

$8.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry Vodka Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Mango

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Peach Vodka Soda

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple Vodka Soda

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Tequila Passion Fruit

$7.00

High Noon Tequila Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Tequila Lime

$7.00

High Noon Tequila Strawberry

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Soda

$7.00Out of stock

Soccer Beer Bucket

$28.00

Tall Boy High Noon Peach

$14.00

Tall Boy High Noon Pineapple

$14.00

Glassware

0.5L Glass Stein

$15.00

1L Glass Stein

$20.00

New Growler

$15.00

Growler

Growler Fruh Kolsch

$36.00

Growler HB Dunkel

$36.00

Growler HB Original

$36.00

Growler Paulaner Hefeweizen

$36.00

Growler Paulaner Marzen

$36.00

Growler Schofferhoffer Radler

$36.00Out of stock

Growler Tucher Rotbier

$36.00

Growler Weihenstephan Kristalweiss

$36.00

Growler Weihenstephan Vitus

$40.00

GrowlerWeihenstephan Pilsner

$36.00

Mug club

Liquor/Cocktails

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

HOUSE VODKA

$7.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$11.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00Out of stock

Skyy Orange

$11.00

DBL HOUSE VODKA

$16.00

DBL Smirnoff Grapefruit

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff Rasberry

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

Gin

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanquarray

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Tanquarray

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$10.00Out of stock

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$18.00

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$20.00

Tequila

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$26.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johny Walker Black

$13.00

Johny Walker Blue

$30.00

Johny Walker Red

$10.00

Makers mark

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Bush Mills Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Macallan 12 Yrs

$20.00

Ten High

$6.00

DBL hOUSE WHISKEY

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Bullit

$20.00

DBL Bullit Rye

$18.00

DBL Makers mark

$20.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Johny Walker Rec

$20.00

DBL Johny Walker Black

$25.00

DBL Johny Walker Blue

$60.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinth

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Aristocrat Tiple Sec

Baileys

$8.00

Bols Blue caracao

$9.00

Bols Sour Apple

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Colvados

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Disarrono

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand marnier

$13.00

Henessy VS

$12.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

St. Elder

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Cocktail

$8.00

Tribuno Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Tribuno Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

COCKTAILS

ABG

$12.00

Raspberry Blume

$13.00

Skyy Raspberry | Stoli Vanil | Elderflower | Fresh Lemon Juice

Orange and Stormy

$13.00

Our version of a dark and stormy.. Austrian Stroh 160 Proof Rum | Ginger Beer | Fresh Lime

Rosina Candy

$11.00Out of stock

Cucumber Infused Gin | Fresh Lemon Juice | Ste. Michelle Brut

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Washington Proper

$11.00

Garden Kolada

$12.00

Coconut Cocktail

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Das Boot Mimosa

$26.00

German Zombie

$13.00

Stroh Jagertee | Light and Dark Rum | Black Cherry Puree | Pineapple Juice | Stroh 160 Float

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00Out of stock

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00Out of stock

Spiked Hot Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00Out of stock

Pineapple Tequila

$8.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$3 Margarita Thursdays

$3.00

German & Australian Spirits

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Asbach Uralt Brandy

$13.00

Berenjager

$12.00

Berentzen Pear or Apple

$9.00Out of stock

Gluhwein

$8.00Out of stock

Goldschlager

$11.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$8.00

Kammer Obstler Apple Pear Brandy

$10.00

Rudesheimer Coffee

$12.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Schladerer Himbeergeist (raspberry)

$12.00

Schladerer Kirschwasser (Cherry)

$12.00

Schladerer Williams Birne (pear)

$12.00

Stroh 160

$13.00

Stroh Jagertee

$12.00Out of stock

Underberg

$5.00

Shooters

Pub Crawl Shooter

$0.50

Customer Shooter

$5.00

Free Shooter (VIP)

Wine

White Bottles

BTL Brut Champagne

$48.00

BTL Blanc de Bleu

$36.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Riesling

$35.00

BTL Gurwestaminer

$35.00

BTL Vino Verde

$35.00

Red Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Malbec

$10.00

Lambrusco

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Red Bottles

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Malbec

$45.00

BTL Lambrusco

$35.00

N/A Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Reg Coffee

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Hot Cider

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull Can

$5.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

BRUNCH

Schnitz & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken schnitzel with a bacon & cheese herbed waffle, raspberry syrup and Mike's Hot Honey

Brats & Eggs

$19.00

Two bratwurst, hickory smoked bacon, scrambled eggs

Blueberry Waffle

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$12.00

Classic Waffle

$12.00