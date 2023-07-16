Alexandria Bier Garden
Popular Items
Chicken Schnitzel
Pounded chicken, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
Jagerschnitzel
Thinly pounded pork tenderloin, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
Red Cabbage
Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage
Food
APPETIZERS
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Imported from Germany, served with house made warm Bavarian Cheese, paired sweet & spicy mustards
"Bratzel" Pretz Upgrade
Margharita Pretzel
Charcuterie Board
Selection of European inspired meats and cheeses with accoutrements
Tacos
Potato Pancakes
Grated & Fried Golden Brown, Nutmeg Apple Sauce & Sour Cream
TNT Shrimp
King Balls
Fried Pickles/Jalapenos
Pan seared German meatballs with mushroom gravy served over spätzle
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Brussel Sprouts
Haus Empanadas
Skewers
WINGS
YOUR SELECTION OF SPICY AND GREEN PERUVIAN SAUCE
Nachos
SALADS
FLAMMKUCHEN
SAUSAGES
WURST ON A ROLL
Choice of wurst served on a soft bun with bacon and mustard, melted provolone, side of curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
WURST CHOOSE 2
Choose any two wursts | Served with warm German potato salad & sauerkraut
WURST CHOOSE 4
Sample board featuring our Bratwurst, Debreziner, Bierbratwurst, Bauernwurst Served on a bed of House Made Sauerkraut
WURST CHOOSE 6
Bratwurst, Bier Bratwurst, Currywurst, Weisswurst, Knackwurst, Debreziner, served on a bed of red cabbage and sauerkraut
ENTREES
Sauerbraten*
10 day aged pickled beef, red cabbage & 2 potato dumplings with a ginger snap glaze
Fried Fish
Stout Battered FISH OF THE DAY served with our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries, tartar sauce and fresh lemon
Paprika Chicken
Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle
Chicken Tender Basket
Alaxandria Stir-fry
Brat Gebraten Rice (fried rice)
Pork Shank
Entree Mac N Cheese
SIDES
White Rice
Cool and Creamy cucumber salad. Thinly sliced cucumbers with sour cream, paprika, dill and red onion
House Braised Sauerkraut
with toasted spices & applewood smoked bacon (contains dairy)
Polenta
Red Cabbage
Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our signature fries, roasted garlic oil, Parmesan cheese
Warm German Potato Salad
Mustard & vinegar emulsion, red onion & mustard seeds topped with crispy bacon
Side Mac N Cheese
Pickled Vegetables
Side Mushroom Gravy
Side Bier Cheese
Pretzel Roll
KIDS MENU
KIDS SIDES
Choice of Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries, Spätzle or House Salad with Ranch Dressing
Frankfurter
Traditional German Hot Dog, Soft White Bun
Kids Beer Battered Fish
Fresh fish of the day in a Stout Beer Batter
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Paprika Chicken
Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle
DESSERT
Apfelstrudel
Homemade strudel stuffed with cinnamon & sugar apples, mixed with STROH 160 soaked raisins
German Chocolate Cake
Black Forest inspired cherry and chocolate cheesecake
NY Cheesecake
Rüdesheimer Coffee
Asbach Brandy heated to melt the sugar, coffee then topped with whipped cream and raspberry chocolate shavings. This wonderful, sweet coffee is an iconic beverage invented in 1957 in Rüdesheim, Germany.
Spiked Coffee
Spiked with Irish Cream & Whiskey topped with Whipped Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Tres Leches
Churros
Handhelds
BRUNCH
Blueberry Waffle
House made waffles made with blueberries toped with whipped cream, blueberries and powered sugar
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Cocoa waffle made with chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and chocolate, raspberry drizzle
Classic Waffle
Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fruits, raspberry drizzle and powered sugar
Mothers Day Pretzel
Mothers Day Bratzel
Free Appetizer Coupon
BEER
1/2L Draft
0.5L Weihenstephan Pilsner
0.5L Weihenstephan Vitus
9 oz Grand Cru
0.5L Fruh Kolsch
0.5L Tucher Helles
0.5L Hofbrau Dunkel
0.5L Hofbrau Original Lager
0.5L Paulaner Hefeweizen
0.5L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen
0.5L Schofferhofer Radler
0.5L Tucher Red Beer
9 oz Straffe Hendricks
0.5L Weihenstephan Kristalweiss
$5 Tucher Helles
0.5L Port City
1L Draft
1L Fruh Kolsch
1L Tucher Helles
1L Hofbrau Dunkel
1L Hofbrau Original Lager
1L Paulaner Hefeweizen
1L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen
1L Schofferhoffer Radler
1L Weihenstephan 1516
1L Weihenstephan Kristalweiss
1L Weihenstephan Vitus
1L Weihenstephan Pilsner
1L Tucher Rotbier
1L Port City
Canned/Bottled
Erdinger N/A
Paulaner Weizen-Radler N/A
Sloop Juice IPA
Solace Partly Cloudy IPA
Samuel Adams Seasonal
Black Widow Black Cherry
Ace Pineapple Cider
Potters Passionfruit
Potters Apple
Aslin Volcano Sauce
Vasen Pineapple Over Guava
Eggenberg Radler
Hard Seltzer
High Noon Black Cherry Vodka Seltzer
High Noon Grapefruit Vodka Soda
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach Vodka Soda
High Noon Pineapple Vodka Soda
High Noon Tequila Passion Fruit
High Noon Tequila Grapefruit
High Noon Tequila Lime
High Noon Tequila Strawberry
High Noon Watermelon Vodka Soda
Soccer Beer Bucket
Tall Boy High Noon Peach
Tall Boy High Noon Pineapple
Growler
Growler Fruh Kolsch
Growler HB Dunkel
Growler HB Original
Growler Paulaner Hefeweizen
Growler Paulaner Marzen
Growler Schofferhoffer Radler
Growler Tucher Rotbier
Growler Weihenstephan Kristalweiss
Growler Weihenstephan Vitus
GrowlerWeihenstephan Pilsner
Liquor/Cocktails
Vodka
Grey Goose
HOUSE VODKA
Smirnoff Caramel
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Titos
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Skyy Orange
DBL HOUSE VODKA
DBL Smirnoff Grapefruit
DBL Smirnoff Rasberry
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johny Walker Black
Johny Walker Blue
Johny Walker Red
Makers mark
Well Whiskey
Seagrams 7
Bush Mills Irish Whiskey
Macallan 12 Yrs
Ten High
DBL hOUSE WHISKEY
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Bullit
DBL Bullit Rye
DBL Makers mark
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Johny Walker Rec
DBL Johny Walker Black
DBL Johny Walker Blue
Liqueurs/Cordials
Absinth
Amaretto
Aperol
Aristocrat Tiple Sec
Baileys
Bols Blue caracao
Bols Sour Apple
Campari
Colvados
Crown Royal
Deep Eddy
Dewar's
Disarrono
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand marnier
Henessy VS
Luxardo
Peach Schnapps
Sambuca
Skrewball
St. Elder
Stoli
Stoli Cocktail
Tribuno Dry Vermouth
Tribuno Sweet Vermouth
COCKTAILS
ABG
Raspberry Blume
Skyy Raspberry | Stoli Vanil | Elderflower | Fresh Lemon Juice
Orange and Stormy
Our version of a dark and stormy.. Austrian Stroh 160 Proof Rum | Ginger Beer | Fresh Lime
Rosina Candy
Cucumber Infused Gin | Fresh Lemon Juice | Ste. Michelle Brut
Espresso Martini
Pear Martini
Aperol Spritz
Corpse Reviver #2
Washington Proper
Garden Kolada
Coconut Cocktail
Amaretto Sour
Das Boot Mimosa
German Zombie
Stroh Jagertee | Light and Dark Rum | Black Cherry Puree | Pineapple Juice | Stroh 160 Float