Fatima Bazaar 805 Scott Blvd.
Hawawshi
Falafel
Beef Kabab
- Beef Kabab Skewer$10.00
Flame-Kissed Beef Kabab Skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness.
- Beef Kabab Wrap$12.50
Grilled Beef Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
- Beef Kabab Wrap Combo$16.00
Grilled Beef Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
- Beef Kabab Plate$16.00
Flame-Kissed grilled Beef Kabab skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness. Paired with a house salad. + Rice or Fries + Hummus or Baba Ghanoush
Chicken Breast Kabab
- Chicken Breast Kabab Skewer$7.50
Flame-Kissed Chicken Breast Skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness.
- Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
- Chicken Breast Kabab Wrap Combo$13.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
- Chicken Breast Kabab Plate$13.50
Flame-Kissed grilled chicken breast kabab skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness. Paired with a house salad. + Rice or Fries + Hummus or Baba Ghanoush
Chicken Thigh Kabab
- Chicken Thigh Skewer$5.50
Flame-Kissed Chicken Thigh Skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness.
- Chicken Thigh Wrap$8.00
Grilled Chicken Thigh on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
- Chicken Thigh Warp Combo$11.50
Grilled Chicken Thigh on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
- Chicken Thigh Plate$11.50
Flame-Kissed Grilled Chicken Thigh skewers, seasoned, and grilled to goodness. Paired with a house salad. + Rice or Fries + Hummus or Baba Ghanoush
Kofta Kabab
- Kofta Kabab Skewer$5.00
Flame-Kissed Kofta Kabab Skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness.
- Kofta Kabab Wrap$7.50
Grilled Kofta Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
- Kofta Kabab Wrap Combo$11.00
Grilled Kofta Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
- Kofta Kabab Plate$11.00
Flame-Kissed grilled kofta Kabab skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness. Paired with a house salad. + Rice or Fries + Hummus or Baba Ghanoush
Lamb Kabab
- Lamb Kabab Skewer$12.00
Flame-Kissed Lamb Kabab Skewers, seasoned, and grilled to goodness.
- Lamb Kabab Wrap$14.50
Grilled Lam Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread.
- Lamb Kabab Wrap Combo$18.00
Grilled Lamb Kabab on toasty lavash, lettuce, tomatoes, tahini sauce. and garlic spread. Paired with Fries & Regular Soda.
- Lamb Kabab Plate$18.00
Flame-Kissed Grilled Lamb Kabab skewer, seasoned, and grilled to goodness. Paired with a house salad. + Rice or Fries + Hummus or Baba Ghanoush