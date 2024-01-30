Sweet & Sour Cauliflower

$15.25

This is a mouth watering dish with the tang and sweetness of the sauce melts onto the crispy cauliflower (option for not fried cauliflower is available). Served with red and green peppers, onions and pineapples. Choice of brown rice or quinoa. Nut Free. Sesame Free. Can be Gluten Free, and Onion/Garlic Free upon request.