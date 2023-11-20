Alimentari Cafe (West Village)
Popular Items
- Mesquite Turkey Cobb Salad$8.75
Mesquite turkey, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, avocado, corn, and tortilla strips on a bed of spring mix with a house made chipotle lime vinaigrette.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.50
Egg salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
- West Village Club$8.25
Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tom, lettuce, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread
Beverages
Bottled Water
Sodas & Waters
- Fountain Drinks$2.00
- Tea$2.00
- San Pellegrino Flavored$2.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$2.50
- Kom-Bucha Ginger Lemon$3.99
- Kom-Bucha Red Rasberry$3.99
- Body armor orange mango$3.25
- Body armor strawberry banana$3.25
- Orange Juice$2.50
- AHA$2.25
- Coke Can$1.50
- Powerade$3.50
- Body Armor - Water$5.00
- Vita Coconut Water$4.00
- Coconut Water Large$6.00
- Vitamin Water$3.25
Cans/Bottles
Water
Food Items
Sandwiches
- Italian$8.50
Sliced pepperoni, salami, provolone, tomato, banana peppers, Italian vinaigrette, hoagie roll
- Avocado BLT$7.25
Avocado spread, crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough
- Fresh Vegetable & Hummus$5.75
House-made hummus, sliced cucumbers, arugula, lemon aioli, avocado spread, on Niedlov's six grain bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough, six-grain, or hoagie
- Turkey Avocado$8.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, mayo, Niedlov's six-grain bread
- Caprese$7.50
Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on Niedlov's sourdough bread.
- Toasted Turkey Pesto$7.50
oven roasted turkey, nut-free pesto, havarti, sourdough
- The Veggie$6.50
Curried chickpea salad, pickled, onions, slaw with and vegan mayo
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Our signature pimento cheese on toasted six-grain bread
- Pimento Cheese BLT$6.50
Pimento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Niedlov's sourdough bread.
- Turkey Sandwich$6.00
Turkey with Swiss cheese ,mayo, lettuce, tomatoes on 6 grain bread.
- B.L.T$7.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.50
Salads
- Cobb Salad$9.50
romaine/iceberg blend, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, rotisserie chicken or oven roasted turkey with your choice of dressing: balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, Greek, Caesar, or Italian
- Classic Chicken Caesar$7.95
Romaine/iceberg blend, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$6.95
Red onion, seasoned olives, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, pita chip crumble, greek vinaigrette