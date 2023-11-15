Alings Chinese Bistro
Popular Items
Starters
Appetizers
- Chicken Dumplings$11.95
Served steamed or pan-fried with Aling’s dipping sauce. Not halal
- Chicken Lollipops$13.95
Succulent slow fried marinated drumettes served with in-house tangy, sweet and spicy sauce
- Chili Chicken App$12.50
Our signature dish sautéed with fresh cilantro, chillies and onions
- Chili Fries$10.95
Golden brown fries tossed with onions and chilies in our signature sauce
- A- Chili Pepper Shrimp 5$12.95
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in spicy seasoning with onions, green and red bell peppers
- Crispy Wings$12.95
Pre-marinated mildly spicy wings served with our in-house dipping sauce
- Spring Rolls$8.25
Crispy rolls stuffed with veggies served with Aling’s dipping sauce
- Szechwan Fries$10.95
Golden brown fries tossed with our in-house tangy, sweet and spicy sauce
- Vegetable Dumplings$10.95
Served steamed or pan-fried with Aling’s dipping sauce
- Vegetable Tikkis$10.95
Savory and mildly spiced vegetarian fritters served with Aling’s dipping sauce
- SL Wings$12.95
- Chilli Wings$12.95
- A- SL Shrimps$12.95
Soups
- Sweet Corn Soup$5.50
Velvety broth prepared with your choice of chicken or vegetables
- Hot and Sour Soup$5.50
Tangy and spicy broth with your choice of diced mushrooms, chicken, or vegetables
- Man Chow Soup$5.50
Spicy broth sautéed garlic, chilies, diced mushrooms, with choice of chicken or vegetables. Garnished with crispy noodles
Main Courses
Chicken
- Chili Chicken$17.95
Our most popular dish sautéed with fresh cilantro, chillies and onions
- Manchurian Chicken$17.95
Pre-marinated chicken cubes cooked in a robust in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro
- Garlic Chicken$17.95
Prepared on a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots and water chestnuts
- Szechwan Chicken$17.95
Sautéed with mixed vegetables in our spicy Szechwan sauce
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$17.95
Lightly battered chicken tossed with onions, pineapples, green and red bell peppers in our own sweet and sour sauce
- Honey Chili Chicken$17.95
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce
- Chicken Delight$17.95
Sliced chicken sautéed with an assortment of fresh vegetables and garlic
- General Tso Chicken$17.95
Lightly battered chicken glazed with the general’s favorite sweet sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$17.95
Diced chicken breast stir-fried with assorted vegetables in our very own sweet and spicy sauce
- Hawaiian Chicken$17.95
Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy sauce tossed with pineapple
- Chicken 88$17.95
Tossed with our in-house marinade with onions, green and red bell peppers. Add a zest with fresh lime or lemon juice
- Hakka Pepper Chicken$17.95
Sautéed with chopped onions, serrano chilies, green and red bell peppers in our signature brown sauce
- Sizzling Chicken$17.95
Pre-marinated sliced chicken served with onions, red and green bell peppers on a sizzling platter
- BBC Bombay Basil Chicken$17.95
Lightly battered diced chicken sautéed with fresh basil, garlic and onions, in a sweet chilli sauce
Beef
- Chili Beef$20.95
Tender sliced beef stir-fried with fresh hot green chillies, garlic, and onions in soy sauce
- Beef with Broccoli$20.95
Simple, wholesome dish of beef, broccoli and carrots
- Sizzling Beef Platter$20.95
Pre-marinated succulent slices of beef served with onions, red and green peppers on a sizzling platter
- Szechwan Beef$20.95
Sliced beef tossed with in house Szechwan sauce, celery, bell peppers, onions and carrots
- Crispy Beef$20.95
Sliced beef tossed in BBQ sauce sauteed with garlic and ginger
- Manchurian Beef$20.95
Pre–marinated beef cooked to perfection with our in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro
- Hakka Pepper Steak$20.95
Sautéed with chopped onions, red and green bell peppers in our signature brown sauce
Vegetarian
- Sautéed Garden Fresh Green Beans$16.95Out of stock
Stir-fried in a mildly spiced flavored sauce with fresh onions, garlic and ginger root
- Vegetarian Manchurian$16.95
Vegetable fritters tossed in a robust-spicy in-house sauce with scallions and cilantro
- Gobi Manchurian$16.95
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed with our in-house spicy sauce with scallions and cilantro
- Buddha's Delight$16.95
A nutritious combination of fresh vegetables, tofu and baby corn tossed in garlic to delight the Buddha for his blessings
- Szechwan Vegetables$16.95
Medley of garden fresh vegetables stir-fried with garlic and a hint of ginger root in our famed Szechwan sauce
- Sweet and Sour Vegetables$16.95
Sautéed assortment of fresh vegetables and pineapples in our own special sweet and sour sauce
- Chili Paneer$16.95
Batons of Indian cottage cheese, fresh onions, chillies and bell peppers stir-fried in a soy-based sauce
- Tofu Garlic Sauce$16.95
Tossed in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with fresh vegetables
- Chili Tofu$16.95
Sautéed with fresh chilies, onions, scallions and bell peppers
- Chili Baby Corn$16.95
Stir-fried with hot green chilies, onions, bell peppers and scallions in a soy-based sauce
- Eggplant Manchurian$16.95
Crispy eggplant cooked to perfection in our distinctive sauce topped with scallion and cilantro
- Eggplant Hot Garlic$16.95
Rispy eggplant tossed in a fiery tangy and mildly garlic sauce
- Stir-fried Bok Choy$16.95
Fresh bok choy stir-fried with garlic
- Paneer 88$16.95
Tossed with onions, bell peppers, garlic & cilantro with our in-house marinade. Garnished with fresh lime and lemon wedges
- Tofu 88$16.95
Sauteed with our in-house marinade with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and cilantro. Garnished with lime and lemon wedges
- Chili Gobi$16.95
Crispy cauliflower stir-fried with fresh hot green chilies, onions and garlic in soy sauce
- Bombay Basil Eggplant$16.95
Crispy eggplant sauteed with fresh basil, garlic and onions in a sweet chili sauce
- Chili Pepper Paneer$16.95
Fried paneer tossed with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and green chilies in a spicy seasoning
- Chili Pepper Tofu$16.95
Crispy tofu wok tossed with chopped onion, green chilies, garlic and bell peppers in our own spicy seasoning
- Chili Pepper Baby Corn$16.95
Crispy baby corn wok tossed with chopped onion, green chilies, garlic and bell peppers in our own spicy seasoning
- Garlic Vegetables$16.95
New. Medley of vegetables tossed in our signature garlic sauce
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Manchurian Sauce Bowl$6.99
Seafood
- Chili Shrimp$20.95
Stir-fried with fresh hot green chillies, garlic and onions in a soy based sauce. Garnished with chopped cilantro
- Shrimp Manchurian$20.95
Cooked to perfection with our in-house Manchurian sauce topped with scallions and cilantro
- Garlic Shrimp$20.95
Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chilli garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots and water chestnuts
- Szechwan Shrimp$20.95
Lightly battered shrimps tossed in spicy seasoning with fresh green chilies, onions and bell peppers
- Chili Pepper Shrimp 8$20.95
Stir-fried with vegetables in a mildly spiced garlic black bean sauce
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$20.95
Tossed with onions, pineapples, bell peppers in our own sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp 88$20.95
Sautéed with onion, bell peppers and our in-house marinade. Add a zest with fresh lime or lemon juice
- Kung Pao Shrimp$20.95
Stir-fried with vegetables in our very own sweet and spicy sauce
- Honey Chili Shrimp$20.95
Lightly battered shrimps tossed in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce
- Sizzling Shrimp$20.95
Pre-marinated shrimps served with onions, red and green bell peppers on a sizzling platter
- Chilli Fish$20.95
New. Stir-fried with fresh garlic, green chilies and onions in a soy-based sauce, garnished with chopped cilantro
- Chili Pepper Fish$20.95
Pre-marinated lightly battered fish tossed with fresh onions, bell peppers and green chillies in a spicy seasoning
- Manchurian Fish$20.95
Fish fillet cooked in a robust ginger, garlic, chili, and coriander sauce
- Fish Hot Garlic$20.95
Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots, and water chestnuts
- Szechwan Fish$20.95
Lightly battered fish fillet stir-fried with garlic, hint of ginger root and vegetables in a spicy Szechwan sauce
- Sizzling Fish Platter$20.95
Pre marinated fish fillet served with vegetables, garlic and ginger with a hint of black bean sauce served on a hot sizzling platter
- Honey Chili Fish$20.95
Tossed in our unique blend of sweet and spicy sauce
- Pepper Scallion Fish$20.95
Lightly battered fish tenders sautéed with sliced ginger, onions, and scallions
- Chili Pepper Scallops$20.95
Lightly battered scallops sautéed in a spicy seasoning with fresh onions, bell peppers, and green chilies
- Scallop Hot Garlic$20.95
Sautéed in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce with onions, celery, carrots, and water chestnuts
- Lobster Manchurian$34.95
Succulent lobster tail meat cooked to perfect with our in-house manchurian sauce topped with cilantro and scallions
- Garlic Lobster$34.95
Prepared in a fiery tangy and mildly sweet chili garlic sauce
- Chili Lobster$34.95
A unique blend of fresh green chilies, onions, and garlic cooked in a soy based sauce garnished with broccoli and cilantro
- Triple Delight$23.95
Killer combination of chicken, beef, shrimp, and fresh vegetables. Aling's style
Blazing Sizzler
Rice, Noodles, and Kids Menu
Rice Dishes
- Aling's Fried Rice$15.50
Fluffy and flavorful basmati rice. Ideal accompaniment with any entrées
- Szechwan Fried Rice$15.50
Fragrant basmati rice cooked in our on spicy Szechwan sauce
- Manchurian Fried Rice$15.50
Fresh ginger, garlic, onion, and cilantro tossed to perfection Manchurian style
- Steamed Rice$2.95
- Alings Egg Fried Rice$15.50
- Szechwan Egg Fried Rice$15.50
Noodles
- Hakka Noodles$15.50
Traditional Hakka style stir-fried wheat noodles with a choice of meat or vegetables
- Szechwan Noodles$15.50
Stir-fried wheat noodles tossed in our own spicy Szechwan Sauce
- American Chicken Chop Suey$22.95
One of Aling’s most popular strips of chicken and a blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a tomato-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles topped with a fried egg
- Vegetable American Chop Suey$21.95
A blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a tomato-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles
- Traditional Chinese Chicken Chop Suey$22.95
Strips of chicken and a blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a soy-base gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles
- Traditional Chinese Vegetable Chop Suey$21.95
A blend of fresh vegetables tossed in a soy-based gravy served on a bed of crispy noodles
Kids Menu
- Kids Menu #1 Teriyaki$7.95
Served with fried rice or noodles and a spring roll. Choice of paneer, tofu, or chicken tossed in our own special sauce
- Kids Menu #2 Sweet & Sour$7.95
Served with fried rice or noodles and a spring roll. Choice of paneer, tofu, or chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$7.95
Includes 4 chicken nuggets and fries
- French Fries$3.95
- Kids Soda$1.95
8 oz
N/A Beverages
Virgin Drinks
- Exotic Passion$8.75
Creamy medley of exotic tropical fruit juices blended with ice shavings
- Mango Burst$8.75
A creamy blend of mango puree with floating pearls bursting with flavor
- Fresh Lime Soda$4.95
A refreshing blend of sparkling water with sweetened fresh lime juice
- Pina Colada$8.75
- 3 2 Mango$8.75
- Lava Flow$8.75
- Sunset Passion$8.75
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Mangonada$8.75
- Frooty Dragon$8.75
- Virgin Mojito$9.50