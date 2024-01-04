All American Brew Works
BOTTLES
DELI
- A-10 WARTHOG$12.00
smoked turkey, pastrami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions,pepperoncini, deli mustard, mayo
- AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
- B-24 LIBERATOR$12.00
Salami, ham, capicollo, provolone cheese, black olives, pepperoncini,lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, mayo, deli mustard
- B-25 MITCHELL$11.00
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, mayo
- F-117 NIGHT HAWK$12.00
Roast beef, green chilies, cream cheese, creamy horse radish
- F-14 TOMCAT$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon,provolone cheese,avocado mash, tomato,lettuce,pepperoncini,pickled onions, creamy bbq sauce
- F-18 SUPER HORNET$12.00
Pastrami, provolone cheese,pickled onions, pickles,pepperoncini, deli mustard
- F-22 RAPTOR$12.00
Smoked turkey, cream cheese, bacon, creamy horse radish, green chilies
- GRILLED CHEESE$4.00
American cheese
- MH-6 LITTLE BIRD$5.00
Turkey or ham, mayo, provolone cheese
- P-38 LIGHTNING$11.00
provolone cheese, cheeder cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, avocado mash, cucumbers, deli mustard
- P-51 MUSTANG$11.00
tuna, mayo, avocado mash, cucumbers, spicy mayo
- PB&J$4.00
- SPITFIRE$13.00
Smoked Turkey, Salami, provolone cheese, avocado mash,tomato,lettuce, pickles, pickled onion, mayo, and creamy bbq suace
- SUPER PUMA$14.00
Roast beef, provolone cheese, avocado mash, pickled oinion, cucumbers, creamy bbq sauce
- King O Keefe$17.00
- TOMATO SOUP$6.00