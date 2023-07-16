Brinebox 1 Oceanside Pier #1 Oceanside, CA 92054
FISH & CHIPS
$17.00
seasoned beer battered local fish of the day, crispy seasoned fries, paired with your choice of our bright mushy pea sauce or homemade tartar sauce (may have anchovy aioli as a choice). Will have malt vinegar and ketchup available.
CURRY CHIPS (V)(GF*)
$12.00
crispy seasoned fries topped with our house curry sauce. Add on fish of the day for extra.
CHEESY CHOWDER TOTS
$14.00
SEA-ANIMAL FRIES (GF*)
$15.00
SPAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDO
$14.00
Korean BBQ Prawns & SEASONAL SALAD
$16.00
grilled jumbo prawns from TransparentSea Shrimp tossed in a korean BBQ along with our seasonal salad. (This will be our starting seasonal salad, highlighting peaches for the summer as they are in season: Mixed greens, red onion, peaches, cherry tomato, smoked yuzu vinaigrette)
Seared Albacore & Seasonal Salad
$16.00
Market Catch
$18.00
Tuna Sashimi
$17.00
Seasonal Salad (V)(GF*)
$8.00
SIDE FRIES (GF*)
$6.00
SIDE TOTS (GF*)
$6.00
Canned Bev
$3.00
Ceviche
$15.00
(415) 348-1020
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM