Allatoona Grill, LLC 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se
Popular Items
All American Burger
A classic, Two 4oz Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted Brioche Bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with a side of French Fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger served with French fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids tenders served with French fries.
Shareables
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin natural white cheddar cheese curds, hand battered and fried to order. Served with a side of Roasted Honey Aioli sauce.
Fried Pickles
Amazing Kosher Dill Pickles hand battered and fried to order. Served with a side of Roasted Garlic Ranch Sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail 6 count
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Fried Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp 6 count
Jumbo shrimp, Hand breaded and fried to order. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.
Soups
Salads
Party Wings
Burgers
Jalapeno Burger
Two 4oz Angus Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Topped with Fried Jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese sauce. Served with French Fries.
Mushroom burger
Two 4oz Angus Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries.
Vegan Burger
A plant based burger with aroma, taste, texture and appearance of a beef burger. lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with a side of French Fries.
AG Burger
Wagyu, Bison, Elk and Wild boar mix. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles
Favorites
Shrimp and Grits with Fried Jalapeños
Our famous Shrimp and Grits. Cheddar Cheese Grits topped with cajun cream sauce, crispy fried onions, fresh fried Jalapeños and topped with grilled shrimp.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Side of Fries
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A house Specialty! Hand breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in our homemade hot sauce, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, topped with blue cheese. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun and French Fries.
Salmon BLT
Grilled 6oz filet of Salmon with avocado and applewood smoked bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and served with a side of French Fries.
Philly
A local favorite with a beef upgrade. Ribeye Beef or sliced Chicken Breast with caramelized onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a 12" French Baguette. Served with a side of French Fries.
Taco
Three Taco on toasted flour tortillas. Served with your choice of Mahi Mahi fish or Grilled Shrimp. Includes Pineapple slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of Chipotle Ranch. Comes with a side of French Fries.
PoBoy
Perfectly seasoned Shrimp or Catfish cooked grilled or fried. Lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade sauce on a toasted 12" French Baguette. Served with French Fries.
Fried Basket
Fried Basket with your choice of hand battered and fried Cod, Catfish or Shrimp. Served on a bed of French Fries. Your choice of Tater or cocktail sauce.
Tenders
3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders, hand breaded and Fried to order. Served with French Fries and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard dressing.
Buffalo Tenders
3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders, hand breaded and Fried to order. Tossed in our homemade hot buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard dressing.
Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese over Tater Tots
This is a Favorite at the AG. Mac & Cheese over tater tots with bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese on top.
Kids Hamburger
Kids Hamburger served with French fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request
Kids Chicken Sandwich
Kids Chicken Sandwich Grilled or Fried. Served with French Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request.