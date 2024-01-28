Allegro Restaurant and Bar 1536 India Street
Antipasti
Salads
Pasta
- Fettuccine Pesto E Gamberi$27.00
Shrimp, garlic, pesto sauce
- Gnocchi Cacio E Pepe$26.00
Ricotta filled gnocchi with creamy black pepper sauce
- Linguine Vongole$26.00
Manila clams, garlic, lemon zest, lemon butter sauce
- Lobster raviolini$34.00
Roasted cherry tomato vodka sauce
- Ravioli Di Ossobuco$28.00
Homemade large tortello stuffed with shredded ossobuco in Marsala creamy sauce
- Amatriciana Pici$23.00
Guanciale, onions, light spicy tomato sauce
- Mezzi Paccheri Siciliani$26.00
Fresh homemade mezzi rigatoni, Italian sausage, diced tomato, light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Papardelle Bolognese$26.00
Slowly cooked ragú
- Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
Crispy guanciale, egg yolk, creamy Parmigiano
- Fettucine Alfredo$22.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese$26.00
Entrees
Sides
