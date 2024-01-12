Alley Cat Pizzeria
Specialty Pizzas
- 12" White Cat$14.41
Olive oil, garlic & oregano - no tomato sauce
- 12" Attack Cat$19.56
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, ham and bacon
- 12" Stray Cat$14.41
Breaded eggplant with ricotta cheese
- 12" Aztec Cat$16.47
Buffalo chicken with blue cheese
- 12" Fancy Cat$14.41
Chicken parmigiana pizza
- 12" Loaded Cat$18.53
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives
- 12" Veggie Cat$16.47
Fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, black olives, broccoli & tomato
- 12" El Gato$18.53
Hamburg, corn chips, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomato & hots
- 12" Tom Cat$13.38
Meatball lovers' special!
- 12" Maui Cat$13.38
Pineapple and ham
- 12" Black Cat$14.41
For the Cajun chicken lover with red onion
- 12" Fat Cat$14.41
Delicious marinated BBQ chicken with red onion
- 12" Aristocat$14.41
Feta cheese and spinach
- 12" Half Specialty
- 12" Barn Cat$15.99
- 12" Calico Cat$18.99
- 12" Wild Cat$13.99
- 16" White Cat$17.50
- 16" Attack Cat$25.74
- 16" Stray Cat$19.56
- 16" Aztec Cat$22.65
- 16" Fancy Cat$19.56
- 16" Loaded Cat$24.71
- 16" Veggie Cat$22.65
- 16" El Gato$24.71
- 16" Tom Cat$18.53
- 16" Maui Cat$18.53
- 16" Black Cat$19.56
- 16" Fat Cat$19.56
- 16" Aristocat$19.56
- 16" Half Specialty
- 16" Barn Cat$21.99
- 16" Calico Cat$24.99
- 16" Wild Cat$18.99
- 20" White Cat$21.62
- 20" Attack Cat$28.83
- 20" Stray Cat$22.65
- 20" Aztec Cat$25.74
- 20" Fancy Cat$22.65
- 20" Loaded Cat$27.80
- 20" Veggie Cat$25.74
- 20" El Gato$27.80
- 20" Tom Cat$21.62
- 20" Maui Cat$21.62
- 20" Black Cat$22.65
- 20" Fat Cat$22.65
- 20" Aristocat$22.65
- 20" Half Specialty
- 20" Barn Cat$24.99
- 20" Calico Cat$27.99
- 20" Wild Cat$21.99
Subs
- Steak and Cheese$8.23+
Served hot only
- Chicken Salad Sub$6.17+
- Tuna Sub$6.17+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$7.20+
Served hot only
- Chicken Parmigiana$8.23+
Served hot only
- Italian Sub$7.20+
- Ham and Cheese$6.17+
- Veggie Sub$6.17+
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, olives, pickles, broccoli, garlic & hots
- Meatball Parmigiana$7.20+
- B.L.T$6.17+
Beverages
Bottled Drinks
- Water Bottle$2.32
- Coke$2.83
- Diet Coke$2.83
- Cherry Coke$2.83
- Vanilla Coke$2.83
- Coke Zero$2.83
- Dr Pepper$1.75
- Sprite$2.83
- Sprite Zero$2.83
- Black Berry Ginger Ale$2.83
- Ginger Ale$2.83
- Barqs$2.83
- Orange Soda$2.83
- Lemonade$2.83
- Grape Soda$2.83
- Fruit Punch$2.83
- Fresca$2.83
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.83
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.83
- Peach Iced Tea$2.83
- Vitamin Water$2.83
- Monster Energy$3.08
- Vitamin water (XXX)$1.83
- Vitamin Water (Dragon fruit)$1.83
Alley Cat Pizzeria Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 669-4533
Open now • Closes at 10PM