Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
FOOD
Bagels
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Pumpernickel Bagel$2.50
- Seeded Honey Wheat Bagel$2.50
Contains Sunflower, Pumpkin, Millet & Flax Seeds
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.50
- Onion Bagel$2.50
- Everything Bagel$2.50
- Sesame Bagel$2.50
- Poppy Seed Bagel$2.50
- Bagel of the Day!$3.00
Salted Sauerkraut Rye!
- Bialy$3.50Out of stock
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom Duxelles & Truffle Gouda Cheese *AVAILABLE WEEKENDS ONLY*
Schmears
- Salted Butter$1.50+
- Whipped Honey Butter$2.00+
- Whipped Goat Butter$2.00
- Plain Cream Cheese$1.50+
- Vegan Cream Cheese$3.00
Our House-Made Dairy Free Schmear, CONTAINS NUTS
- Garden Veggie Cream Cheese$2.00+
- Roasted Shallot Cream Cheese$2.00+
- Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese$2.00+
- Smoked Salmon & Sesame$4.50+
- Schmear of the Day!$2.00+
- Cheesy Friends Series$2.50+
Our Cheesy Friends Series features Collaborations with Local Milwaukee Restaurants to Support a Charity of their Choosing. This Month Features Odd Duck with: Fried Pepita Salsa Cream Cheese *Proceeds go to Meta House
- Seasonal Jam$2.50+
Plum Shiso
- Almond Praline Butter$3.50
Made In-House!
- Bacon Jam$3.00
Noshes
- Bubbe's Matzoh Ball Soup$8.50
Roast Chicken, Veggies, Schmaltz, Herbs
- Iceberg Crunch$8.00
Thick Slabs of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Greek Yogurt Ranch, Seasonal Veggies, Onion, Radish, Torn Herbs & Seeded Everything Bagel Crunch
- The Big Latke Waffle$9.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style) Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream OR Smoked Maple Syrup
Bagel Tartines
- Tamago Egg Salad Tartine$6.00+
Tamago Egg Salad, Green Onion, Furikake. Choice of a Whole or Half Portion Served Open-Faced
- Chicken Liver Mousse Tartine$7.00+
Chicken Liver Mousse, Chicken Skin Granola, Bacon, Date Molasses. Choice of a Half or Whole Portion Served Open-Faced
- Lox Tartine$7.00+
House Cured Chopped Lox, Salt Roasted Beets, Avocado Gribiche, Fines Herbs, Lemon Oil, Horseradish, Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips. Choice of a Half or Whole Portion Served Open-Faced
Bagel Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$10.00
Herbed Omelette, Soft Scrambled Egg, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Boar's Head Breakfast Sausage, Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
- Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Taylor Ham Pork Roll Imported from New Jersey, Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
- The Veg Head$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
- Portobello Melt$13.00
Smoked & Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Red Wine Braised Cabbage, Marinated Honey Crisp Apples, Black Truffle Mayo & Dutch Gouda Cheese
- The Cuban Pete$13.50
Achiote & Citrus Rubbed Pork Belly, Smoked Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Tostones, Bread & Butter Pickles, Dijonnaise & Mojo Criollo
- The Classic$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
- Pastrami Chop Cheese$14.00
House Brined & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Griddled Onion, Sport Pepper, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Special Sauce
Deli & Sides
- Potato Chips$3.50
Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
- Bagel Chips$4.50
Our Hand Rolled Gold Sliced & Baked
- Tamago Egg Salad$4.00+
Green Onion, Furikake
- Whitefish Salad$5.00+
- House-Made Pickles$1.00
House-Made Pickle Spears and Seasonal Vegetables
- Fortified Chicken Stock$10.00
Our Fortified Chicken Stock (Frozen) Made In-House and Sold by the Quart!
Sweeties
- Fried Spiced Sugar Bagel$5.00
- Breakfast Muffin$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Orange Muffin Topped with Oat Streusel
- Fresh Baked Scones$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Spiced Scone
- Warm Brown Butter Cake$6.50
Stewed Port Wine Figs & Fig Leaf Diplomat Cream
- Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Whipped Vanilla Bean Yogurt, Poached Pears Tossed in Mastic Spruce Honey, Olive Oil, Young Spruce Shoots, Topped with a Crunch Pack of Seeded Granola, Crispy Honeycomb, Toasted Meringue & Hazelnuts. *Gluten Free*
- Mr. Spice Guy$10.00
Fried Spiced Bagel, Caramel Apples, Vanilla Tapioca Pudding Cream Cheese & Brown Butter Almond Shortbread Crumble
Specials
- Doggie Bagel Treat$1.50
Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Anchovy, Bacon, Sweet Potato, Egg
- Spanish Seafood Tins$16.00
Imported Spanish Seafood Tins each served with House Cultured Leek Butter, Fried Matzoh & Assorted House Pickles & Ferments
- Cheesy Sweet Potato "Curds"$6.50Out of stock
Roasted Sweet Potato Blended with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Till Golden, Dusted with Vadouvan Curry & Served with a Side of Raita Ranch
- Smoked Whitefish Melt Tartine$7.00Out of stock
Roasted Rapini, Aged White Cheddar, House Giardiniera. *HALF PORTION SIZE ONLY*
- AB's Korean Style Crab Rangoon Garlic Bagel$8.00Out of stock
Our Hand Rolled Gold Classic Plain Bagel Stuffed & Baked with Garlic, Red Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion & Chili Crisp. Topped with Plum Sauce & Sesame Seeds
- The Count$12.00Out of stock
French Toast Bagel, Gruyere, Spicy Brown Mustard, Plum Shiso Jam, and Choice of Bacon, Pork Roll, OR Breakfast Sausage. *AVAILABLE WEEKENDS ONLY*
- The Gobbler$13.00Out of stock
Thinly Sliced Roast Turkey Breast, Griddled Stuffing, Chestnut Cranberry Sauce, Kewpie Mayo, Turducken Gravy
- Kickin' Kollards Hot Sauce (12oz bottle)$10.00
Smoked & Braised Collard Greens, Fermented Habaneros, Onion, Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt. *Pasteurized, Keep Refrigerated*
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coffee$3.50+
Our Custom Blend "Bagel Brew" from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
- Decaf Coffee$3.50+
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$3.25
- Latte$4.25+
- Cappuccino$4.25+
- Butter Pecan Latte (HOT ONLY)$5.25+
Double Shot Latte with Brown Sugar Pecan Praline Syrup topped with Brown Butter Foam *FOAM CONTAINS DIARY* *SYRUP CONTAINS NUTS*
- Tea$4.25
Rishi Tea from Right Here in Milwaukee!
- House Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.50
Fresh Squeezed!
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Topped with Unsweetened Iced Tea
- Chocolate Egg Cream$3.75
Classic Style Egg Cream made with Fox's U-bet Chocolate Syrup, Milk, & Topo Chico!
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
- "Bagel Brew" by the Bag 12oz$14.00Out of stock
Our Whole Bean Custom Brew from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Originating from Central/South America
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
Fresh Squeezed!
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00Out of stock
Fresh Squeezed!
- Martinelli Apple Juice$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.50
House-Made Bloody Mary Mix Spiked with Yemenite Zhug, Horseradish & Dill. *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL*
- Tapuat Brewing Co. Kombucha$5.00
Different flavors of Kombucha from Door County WI!
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Dr. Brown's Soda$2.75
Boozie Drinks
- Miller High Life, 12oz$3.00
ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Gummylicious Hazy IPA, Noon Whistle Brewing Co, 12oz, Lombard, IL$4.50
Brewed with Citra, Citra Cryo, Mosaic, and Ekuanot hops giving it a deeply complex flavor profile that is bursting with juicy flavor and notes of tropical citrus ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Sociable Cider, Skinny Tire, 12oz, Minneapolis, MN$5.00
Light & Crisp on Flavor and Calories :P ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Wasting Away Mexican Lager, BlackStack Brewing, 16oz, St. Paul, MN$5.50
Pale Pour, Smooth Malty Flavors, Maize with a Hint of Spice ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Melancholia Saison, The Veil Brewing Co, 16oz, Norfolk, VA$5.50
ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Chocolate Milk Stout, 4 Hands Brewing Co, 16oz, St. Louis, MO$5.50
Rich, Chocolatey, Smooth Creaminess Provided by Cacao Nibs & Milk Sugar ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- White Grape Sour, Untitled Art, 16oz, Waunakee, WI$6.00
Sour Ale Brewed with White Grapes ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Nect-O-Cooler, Phase Three Brewing, 16oz, Lake Zurich, IL$6.50
Fruited Sour Ale packed with Orange and Tangerine with a green tint to it to remind us of our favorite childhood fruit juice drink. ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Bloody Mary Kit$12.00
House-Made Bloody Mary Mix Spiked with Yemenite Zhug, Horseradish & Dill. Served with a Mini Bottle of Rehorst Vodka & Garnished with Usinger Garlic Beef Summer Sausage, Clock Shadow Creamery's Sadie Goat's Milk Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Quail Egg & Lemon ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Blackberry Agave Hard Seltzer, 12oz, Untitled Art, Waunakee, WI$5.50
ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz$5.50
Sicilian Zibibbo Grapes mixed with Organic Blood Orange Juice Certified WBENC ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Chardonnay/Gruner Blend, Illahe Vineyards "Capitol Fizz" Sparkling Rosé, Oregon 187ml$6.00
Lively Acid, Aromas of Apple and Pear, with Strawberry Notes on the Palate. Single Serving Size Bottle! ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Glera/Chardonnay, Adami NV Brut "Bosco di Gica" Prosecco, Italy, 375ml$12.00+
Yellow Apple and Peach on the Nose with a Crisp, Fresh Spiciness on the Palate. ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP
- Mimosa Kit$16.00
375ml Bottle of Adami NV Brut "Bosco di Gica" Prosecco with 12oz of fresh squeezed orange juice ID CHECKED UPON PICK UP