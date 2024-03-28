'21 Bisol 'Crede' Prosecco Superiore

$55.00

Brilliant, straw yellow with green highlights. Perlage is fine and persistent. A fresh and elegant aroma from which the fragrance of wildflowers comes to the forefront alongside delicate nuances of apples and pears. The harmony of the bouquet is fully realized by the taste; a savory, rich, fine and versatile sip. A1