Allora 504 NW 9th Ave, Portland OR 97209
Food
Antipasti
- Castelvetrano Olives$8.00
- Baguette$5.00
Freshly slived half baguette [v]
- Zuppa$8.00+
Daily Selection: Potato Leek [vegetarian, gluten free]
- Antipasto$24.00
Selection of sliced Italian meats, cheeses, and olives [gf]
- Side of Polpette$16.00
Five italian meatballs sauteed in a fresh tomato sauce topped with shaved parmigiano
- Burrata Fritta$22.00
Lightly breaded buratta fried, fresh tomato, and served with pomodoraccio sauce [v]
- Polenta Fries$16.00
Fried polenta topped with shaved Parmigiano and served with a spicy roasted garlic aioli [gf]
- Calamari Fritti$18.00
Lightly floured fried rings and tentacles with spicy roasted garlic aioli
- Pepata$20.00
Fresh clams and mussels in a spicy garlic tomato broth
- Bresola$16.00
- Salmon Cakes$18.00
Two King Salmon Cakes served with our pomodoraccio sauce, arugula, a drizzle of olive oil, and a slice of lemon
Insalata
- Milano Salad$16.00
Romaine, cannellini beans, kalamata olives, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette [gf] [v]
- Inverno Salad$15.00
Warm kale salad, sauteed pancetta, crumbly feta, garlic, tossed in a vinaigrette [gf]
- Caprese$16.00
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil with a balsamic vinaigrette [v] [gf]
- Allora Caesar$15.00
Paste
- Vongole$26.00
Spaghetti, fresh clams sauteed in white wine sauce with garlic, chili flakes, and herbs
- Polpette$26.00
Italian meatballs sautéed in fresh tomato sauce with parmigiano reggiano
- Nico$24.00
Fettucini, diced chicken in a garlic cream sauce topped with Parmigiano. yum
- Gnocchi alla Zucca$24.00
Ricotta gnocchi with roasted butternut squash, brown butter and sage sauce, and Parmigiano [gf] [v]
- Gnocchi Sorrentina$20.00
House-made ricotta gnocchi in fresh tomato sauce with mozzarella and basil [v]
- Ravioli$24.00
Handmade stuffed pasta with rotating vegetable filling, lemon ricotta, chicken, or mixto fillings, served with brown butter or tomato sauce and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.
- Lasagna$24.00
Changes weekly ask server for details!
- Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, farm fresh egg a touch of cream with parmigiano. Yum!
- Sugo di Carne$24.00
Slow simmered tomato and Painted Hills grass fed beef Bolognese with parmigiano
Secondi
- Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Pan seared breaded chicken with marinara on top of creamy fettucini topped with Parmigiana
- Flank Steak$38.00
Grilled flank steak served on top of a bed of seasonal vegetables, finished with a flavorful chimichurri sauce [gf]
- Pesce dol Giorno$32.00
Fish changes regularly see server for details
- Spezzitino
- Cioppino$38.00
Dolce
- Tiramisu$12.00
Layers of lady finger cookies soaked in espresso, mascrapone, and topped with coco powder
- Pana Cotta$12.00
Cooked cream, served chilled, aromotized with vanilla, served with fresh berries, and dusted with powder sugar
- Nutella Brownie$14.00
Nutella brownie with walnuts, topped with scoop of sweet cream gelato, salted caramel drizzle, and topped with flaky sea salt
- Gelato$10.00
Sweet Cream Gelato
- Sorbetto$10.00
Strawberry Sorbetto
- Biscotti$8.00
House-made biscotti, try with vin santo, espresso, or house made limoncello
- Affogato$12.00
Shot of freshly pulled espresso over our delicious sweet cream gelato topped with a dash of coco powder
- Creme Brulee$12.00
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
NA Beverages
N/A Bev
Cafe
Wine
Half Bottles
Bottles
- '21 Bisol 'Crede' Prosecco Superiore$55.00
Brilliant, straw yellow with green highlights. Perlage is fine and persistent. A fresh and elegant aroma from which the fragrance of wildflowers comes to the forefront alongside delicate nuances of apples and pears. The harmony of the bouquet is fully realized by the taste; a savory, rich, fine and versatile sip. A1
- NV Ferrari Brut$60.00
Straw yellow with slight green reflections in color. On the nose, it is fresh and lasting, with significant overtones of ripe golden apples, wild flowers, and a subtle and delicate fragrance of yeast. Clean and balanced in taste, it has a slight and pleasant finish of ripe fruit and a hint of bread crust. A1
- '21 Bisol 'Cartizze' Prosecco Superiore$82.00
This is a blend of 85% Glera and 15% Chardonnay, with a straw yellow color and lively perlage. The floral aroma has hints of rose and white wisteria, along with fruity notes of apples, pears, and peaches. The wine is intense and full-bodied A1
- NV Ca'del Bosco Franciacorta Brut$82.00
Cuvée Prestige has a toasty fragrance with hints of apple and pear. Its creamy palate offers a rich mix of flavors such as Golden Delicious apple, lemon drop, honey, and pastry. The wine finishes nicely with a subtle almond note. A1
- 21' Pieropan 'Calvarino' Soave Classico$48.00
A vibrant, medium-bodied white with aromas of lemon, green apple, pineapple, elder flowers and lime curd. Bright and creamy, with succulent ripe fruit. From organically grown grapes. A2
- 21' 'Mare Antico' Orvieto Classico Superiore$55.00
The name evokes the ancient sea where vineyards thrive. Grapes from oldest vineyards, capturing essence of place, transforms into a delightful wine. A3
- 20' Alta Mora Etna Bianco$55.00
The wine has a lovely scent of green apple, pear, lime, and kiwi with a hint of salt. It has a medium body with flavors of sliced-apple and green-pear, and a bright and crisp acidity at the end. It's really clean and beautiful. A3
- 22' Benanti Etna Bianco$60.00
This pale yellow wine with greenish tints has an intense and delicate nose with apple hints. Its dry and mineral palate has pleasant acidity and salinity, making it persistent and harmonious. It's a perfect pairing with fish and seafood A3
- 20' Felsini 'I Sistri' Chardonnay$65.00
Straw-yellow with tropical fruit and peach on the nose, hints of spice and vanilla. Palate is full and creamy with balanced acidity for a fresh flavor. A3
- 20' Terlano 'Winkl' Sauvignon Blanc$68.00
Mouthwatering white with lively acidity, pineapple, pink grapefruit granita, tarragon, fleur de sel, and almond blossom flavors. Well-knit and stylish with a persistent finish. Enjoy now through A4
- 18' Planeta 'Eurezione 1614' Carricante$86.00
The nose is shaped by smoky, citrusy, apricot, and Mediterranean brush aromas. On the palate, you'll taste Meyer lemon, saline, crushed stone, yellow apple, and grilled herbs with tangy acidity that ends with a juicy finish. A4
- 20' Terlano 'Vorber' Pinot Bianco Riserva$76.00
- 20' I CUSTODI 'Pistus' Nerello Mascalese$48.00
- 18' Planeta 'Eruzione 1614' Nerello Mascalese$52.00
- 17' Planeta 'Marentino' Nero d' Avola$65.00
- 15' Planeta 'Santa Cecilia' Nerdo d' Avola$82.00
- 16' Tornatore 'Petraizzo' Etna Rosso$84.00
- 21' Cigliuti$56.00
- 15' Cascina Fornace 'Roero'$61.00
- 19' Rainoldi 'Sasella'$68.00
- 20' La Spinetta$69.00
- 20' Cavalotto$75.00
- 21' Michele Chiarlo 'il Principe'$96.00
- 17' Arpepe 'Stella Retica' Riserva$98.00
- 20' Tenuta Sette Ponti 'Crognolo' Sangiovese$56.00
- 20' il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino$60.00
- 20' Col D'Orcia Rosso di Montalcino$60.00
- 16' il Borro 'Polissena'$62.00
- 19' Poggio 'San Polo' Rosso di Montalcino$62.00
- 17' Castello di Verrazzano Chianti Riserva$64.00
- 19' Felsina 'Veradenga' Chianti Classico$68.00
- 15' Tolaini 'Montebello Sette' Chianti Classico$68.00
- 12' Rocca delle Macie Chianti Fizzano Riserva$87.00
- 18' Tenuta di Carleone 'Uno' Sangiovese$113.00
- 19' Felsina 'Fontalloro' Sangiovese$125.00
- 20' Borgono$55.00
- 1'6/19' Tenuta 'Olim Bauda'$62.00+
- 19' Rivetto 'Zio Nando'$68.00
- 17' Cordero di Montezemolo 'Monfalleto'$85.00
- 18' Ruggeri Corsini$87.00
- 19' Fontanafredda$103.00
- 16' Ceretto$130.00
- 19' Renato Ratti Marcenasco$130.00
- 17' Pio Cesare$135.00
- 17' Gian Luca Colombo$135.00
- 18' G.D. Cajra 'Luigi Baudana'$140.00
- 15' Fontanafredda$60.00
- 20' Fontanabianca$60.00
- 18' Pio Cesare$100.00
- 17' Ceretto$125.00
- 17' Lordean Gasparini 'Della Casa' Super Tuscan$50.00
- 13' Travignoli 'Calice Del Conte' Toscana$63.00
- 01/12' Falchini 'Campora' Cabarnet Sauvignon$78.00+
- 16' Tenuta di Arceno 'Arcanum' Cabarnet Franc$116.00
- 17' Felsina 'Maestro' Cabarnet Sauvignon$125.00
- 17' Poggio al Tesoro 'Sondraia' Super Tuscan$125.00
- 11'/16' Tolaini 'Picconero' Super Tuscan$157.00
- 15' La Crocina$80.00
- 17' Col D' Orcia$95.00
- 17' Ciacci Piccolomini d' Aragona$110.00
- 12' / 17' La Fortuna$100.00+
- 12' Col D' Orcia 'Nastagio'$135.00
- 18' Poggio 'San Polo'$140.00
- 17' Carpazo$145.00
- 17' Il Poggione$150.00
- 16' Gaja Pieve Santa Restituta$165.00
- 16' Costanti$315.00
- 18' Tedeschi 'San Rocco'$50.00
- 15' Bertani 'Secco' Valpolicella$56.00
- 18' Tenuta Santa Maria Ripasso$68.00
- 18' Remo Farina Valpolicella$80.00
- 17' Speri Amarone$130.00