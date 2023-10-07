All-Out Smoke Pit
Dinner
4 Bone Baby Back
$15.75Out of stock
Large Link
$15.95
3 links pork/beef
Small Link
$11.95
2 links pork/beef
Large Turkey Tips
$18.95
Small Turkey Tips
$15.95
grilled or fried
Full Slab
$27.75
Half Slab
$17.95
4 Bones
$14.95
Large Tips
$16.95
Small Tips
$13.95
Turkey Leg
$14.50Out of stock
4 Fried Wings
$9.75
6 Fried Wings
$12.75
8 Fried Wings
$15.75
4 Grilled Wings
$9.75
6 Grilled Wings
$12.75
8 Grilled Wings
$15.75
Combo
Small Tip Combo
$16.95
1 link pork/beef or 2 wings
Large Tip Combo
$19.95
2 links pork/beef 3 wings or 1 quarter
4 Bones Combo
$17.95
1 link pork/beef 2 wings or 1 quarter
Half Slab Combo
$20.95
2 links pork/beef 3 wings or 1 quarter
Small Turkey Tip Combo
$18.75
1 link pork/beef 2 wings or 1 quarter
Large Turkey Tip Combo
$21.95
2 links pork/beef or 3 wings
Chicken and Link Combo
$16.75
2 links and 3 wings or 1 quarter
Sandwich
Pulled Pork
$10.99Out of stock
with coleslaw and BBQ sauce
Link Sandwich
$6.50
pork/beef
Chicken Sandwich
$9.50Out of stock
grilled/fried lettuce, tomato, raw onion, BBQ sauce
Dbl Cheeseburger
$10.50Out of stock
lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cheese, BBQ sauce
Cheeseburger
$8.50Out of stock
lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cheese, BBQ sauce
Meat Only
4 Bones Baby Back (MEAT ONLY)
$12.95
6 Wings (MEAT ONLY)
$10.00
4 Wings (MEAT ONLY)
$7.00
Link Sandwich (MEAT ONLY)
$4.75
pork/beef
Large Turkey Tips (MEAT ONLY)
$15.25
Small Turkey Tips (MEAT ONLY)
$12.25
grilled/fried
Slab (MEAT ONLY)
$24.95
Half Slab (MEAT ONLY)
$14.25
4 Bones (MEAT ONLY)
$11.75
Large Tips (MEAT ONLY)
$13.95
Small Tips (MEAT ONLY)
$10.95
8 Wings (MEAT ONLY)
$13.00
Turkey Leg (MEAT ONLY)
$11.50Out of stock
Side
Beverage
Dessert
Caramel Cake
$4.00
Double Fudge Brownie Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Crunch Cake
$4.00Out of stock
7up Caramel Pound Cake
$3.50
7up Pound Cake
$3.00
Vanilla Butter Cream Cake
$3.50
4oz Banana Pudding (NO BANANAS)
$2.75
4oz Banana Pudding
$2.75
6oz Banana Pudding (NO BANANAS)
$3.75
6oz Banana Pudding
$3.75
8oz Banana Pudding (NO BANANAS)
$4.75
8oz Banana Pudding
$4.75
Miscellaneous
All-Out Smoke Pit Inc Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 400-9535
Open now • Closes at 8PM