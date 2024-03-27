All Points Grill 135 West Main ST
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
Classic bacon cheeseburger topped with our house sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle with cheddar cheese.
- Single Patty Black & Blue$10.00
- Black-n-Bleu Double Patty$13.00
Two patties stacked with creamy bleu cheese, sauteed onions and applewood smoked bacon.
- Hawaiian Burger$9.00
1/3lbs patty topped with fried ham, pineapple and a teriyaki glaze.
- Mushroom Swiss$9.00
Sauteed mushrooms and onions and creamy swiss cheese!
- Olive Burger$9.00
A mid-westerm favorite! Our Green Olive Mayo tops this delicious burger along with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
- Pattie Daddy$8.00
Old fashioned cheeseburger with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Add or minus whatever you want! Add a patty or two, or three!!
- Taki Burger$9.50
Takis! 1/3lbs patty with pepperjack cheese, spicy mayo and of course Taki's!
- Rodeo Burger$9.00
Patty topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring.
- WIsconsin Curd Burger$10.00Out of stock
Burger topped with deep fried wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, marinara, lettuce, onions and pickles.
- Vaquero Burger$9.50
1/3lbs patty topped with our delicious chili and shredded cheddar cheese!
- Veggie Burger$10.50
Comes with our house sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.
- Puppy Patty$4.00
Dogs
- Chili Dog$7.50
Chili and cheese top this dog!
- Fernley Dog$6.00
Spicey mustard, sweet relish, tomato, pickle and banana peppers topped with a dash of celery salt makes this a customer favorite!
- The Holey Toledo!$8.50
If you order this beast, I hope you are hungry! 1/4lbs dog topped with chili, fries, jalepenos, onions, spicey mayo and shredded cheddar cheese!
- Plain Dog$5.00
Plain ole dog!
- Popper Dog$7.50
Cream cheese jalapeno popper inspired dog that comes with cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos and shredded cheddar cheese
- Polish Dog$8.00
Classic polish dog with Sauerkraut and mustard.
- The Seattle Dog$7.50
The famous Seattle dog! This dog comes with cream cheese as well as grilled jalapenos and onions
- Taki Dog$7.50
A chili dog topped with Takis and onions!
- Yvonne's Ripper$6.25
1/4lbs dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Topped with ketchup, mustard, sweet relish and chopped onions.
- Philly Style Dog$6.50
We slather this dog with cream cheese, add sauteed bell peppers and onions, and a sprinkle our steak seasoning give this unique dog a mouthful of flavor!
- The WTF! Dog$10.50
This crazy delicious dog has Habanero bacon jam, peanut butter, and is topped with our APG chili and fresh bacon crumbles. Just trust us and try it, you will not regret it!!
Sammies
- Philly Steak$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, thinly sliced rib eye steak topped with pepperjack cheese and mayo.
- The Late Start$12.00
Tender steak, an egg cooked how you like it, applewood smoked bacon,sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese and topped with jalapeno ranch.
- BLT$8.00
Classic BLT served on a hoagie bun
- Club Sub$10.00Out of stock
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and swiss cheese.
- Crispy Chicken$9.00
Fried chicken with spicey mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with swiss cheese.
- The Hot Bird$10.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00