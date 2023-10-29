Allswell
SIDES
Side of Fries
$7.00
thick cut potatoes with Allswell's mayonnaise & ketchup *Vegetarain **Gluten Free
Side Salad
$7.00
fresh salad greens dressed with house dressing *Vegan *Gluten Free
Side Onion Rings
$6.00
Side Sautéed Greens
$8.00
mix of sauteed kale & bok choy seasoned with braggs aminos *Vegan **Gluten Free
Rice & Beans
$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro *Vegetarian **Gluten Free -contains dairy
Side Grilled Portobello
$8.00
marinaded with tamari, rosemary, koji, worcetershire, white wine *Vegan **Gluten Free
Side Grilled Thai Chicken
$8.00
marinated with ginger, tamari, fish sauce, brown sugar *Gluten Free **Dairy Free
Side Crispy Chicken
$7.00
buttermilk & cornmeal crusted chicken breast -contains dairy
Side Grilled Chili Shrimp (5)
$9.00
guajillo chili, tomato, caraway, citrus, fennel, cumin, coriander *Gluten Free **Dairy Free
Side Bacon (4)
$6.00
Side Avocado
$6.00
Egg (1)
$4.00
Side Ranch
$2.00
Chips & Salsa
$7.00
fresh tortilla chips with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja
